U.S. Shale Growth To Slow This Year And Even More In 2020

Our supply and demand model suggests that a deficit of 1 mb/d in 2020 is possible even with strong U.S. shale growth.

This is troubling for the global oil markets because much of the supply growth in the years ahead relies on U.S. shale growth to come to fruition.

Well productivity outside of the Permian is starting to stall already.

Welcome to the U.S. shale growth slows edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The latest EIA DPR that was released yesterday was shocking to say the least. The data from EIA suggests that shale basins outside of the Permian are showing lower well productivity. This is significant considering that if well completions don't continue to rise and well productivity is declining, the inertia for U.S. shale growth slows dramatically by 2020.

Here's what we mean:

Source: HFI Research

In 2018, U.S. shale oil basins completed a total of 12,448 wells and it achieved y-o-y growth of 1.478 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Now if we used the assumption that well completions will be once again 12,448 wells again in 2019, we arrive at an estimated production growth of 1.03 mb/d or deceleration of ~440k b/d y-o-y in growth delta.

This intuitively makes sense too because, with a higher shale base production, more of the new production goes to replacing existing decline rates. So in order for U.S. shale to keep the same growth momentum from the previous year into the forward year, we would need to see either well productivity improve or producers need to complete more wells.

But with WTI now in the $50s and oilfield servicing companies warning about lower activity levels in 2019, the odds of well completions being the same or higher have diminished.

However, in the spirit of being conservative, we assume a 10% well completion increase in the Permian and a 20% increase in Anadarko. As a result, we arrive at a growth rate of 1.11 mb/d for 2019.

But as you can see, the growth rate for 2020 decelerates massively. That's because well completion levels will start to level off due to insufficient tier 1 inventories. Producers are also likely to have reached a scale advantage where keeping production flat and producing free cash flow outweighs the benefits of growing relentlessly. As a result, U.S. shale growth as a whole will slow.

And more importantly, we think the well productivity stalling will be a key contributor to slower growth. As you will see in the charts below, only the Permian is growing well productivity while other basins are showing stalled productivity already.

Implications for the oil market

In our supply and demand model, we continue to expect U.S. oil production growth to remain strong even into 2020.

As you can see, we have +1.34 mb/d in 2020, which is much higher than the more detailed model suggests. This means that for conservative forecasting purposes, we have a margin of safety of about ~600k b/d to work within the model.

But to make matters worse, 2020 is expected to show a supply deficit of ~0.97 mb/d. We think to avoid a major shortage like the one we see in 2020, OPEC would need to really step up its effort to stabilize the oil market, but this time, it will be from the side of a supply shortage.

Now if you take our deficit of ~0.97 mb/d and add the ~0.6 mb/d of shale growth delta, the shortage would be ~1.57 mb/d. This would, in essence, eliminate the entire global spare capacity. For the oil market to go into this precarious situation is unprecedented. So as you can see, if U.S. shale growth slows by any means, the balance in the global oil market goes completely out of whack.

It's safe to say then from this analysis that oil prices will increase. It's more of a matter of what price level is adequate for OPEC to respond. And based on our analysis of the Saudi incentive, we think $80+ Brent continues to be the target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.