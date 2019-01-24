Caesars: Icahn Rolls The Dice In Casinos Again; It Could Be His Biggest Bet Yet

In 1998, he bought the bankrupt Vegas Stratosphere nobody wanted, plus adjacent land for $70m and resold it to Goldman Sachs realty unit in 2007 for $1.3bn.

Premise

Icahn has been in and out of the casino business since 1990. He has learned much in the process that escapes many who steer clear of troubled casino properties. The question now is: Will he make a run for control at Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) or just accumulate a big position and sell it off when the time is right? Therefore, is the stock a buy, sell or watch list company at the moment?

Background

In 1990, I was Senior Vice President of Marketing Operations at Trump Taj Mahal, Atlantic City. I was part of a new management team tasked with steering the company through a rocky period where it had defaulted on an interest payment on $645m in junk bonds. My boss, Donald J. Trump, assigned four of us from senior management to work with our First Boston bankers team to present a plan for a prepackaged bankruptcy to the noteholders committee. Our mission was to convince the hostile group that the Trump name on the building and our reconstituted business plan would produce solid earnings and meet future interest payments on time. The idea was to convert half of Trump's debt into equity the noteholders could believe in. He believed our team could build market share.

The kicker: Donald would retain de facto management control of the property and regain his majority holding if our EBITDA met certain forward criteria goals. We succeeded. Chairing the bondholder committee was Wilbur Ross, then a specialist in distressed securities at L. F. Rothschild (now, US Secretary of Commerce). Carl Icahn held a large position in the bonds as well.

On the afternoon our successful presentation concluded, I went downstairs to check out action on the casino floor. It was quiet in the high limit pit where I noticed Icahn sitting alone at the blackjack table betting $100 a hand, chump change for him. He told me he had voted to accept our deal because he thought the bonds were very cheap (less than $50 at that date), and he believed in the marketing value of the Trump name at that time.

He was right. When we, as new management, got our action plan going, we not only made our interest payments on time but also met the EBITDA and market share goals set by the bankers. Icahn made a ton on the deal. (I don't know the exact amount since he traded back and forth on the position). It was not to be his last roll of the dice on distressed casino assets. I left the company in 1994.

Between 1998 and 2018, Carl Icahn has bought and sold distressed casino assets, pocketing billions in the process. His theory in brief: Realty counts, management counts, patience pays off even holding what appear to be properties that are cats and dogs nobody else wants.

According to CNBC sources last week, Icahn is beginning to accumulate a position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation. His interest comes less than two months after the company rejected an offer by Golden Nugget's billionaire owner, Tilman Fertitta, for $13 a share in a reverse merger Dutch tender offer to stockholders. CZR's board has rejected the offer.

Carl Icahn's decision to step up to the plate now signals the billionaire investor's latest move in a long history of buying distressed casino properties, holding them long enough to entice buyers, then selling at huge profits. During his ownership of casinos, Icahn has invested millions in renovations and expansions, changed managements, and demonstrated an understanding of the casino business and its hidden values, the market often misses.

All his casino deals fit a clearly defined pattern: a) Icahn studied and believed them to be undervalued based on their sunk cost vs. their current performance and reduced valuations. b) They were either bankrupt or distressed, or close to filing c) They needed an infusion of cash he was willing to spend to rebuild value. D) His assessment of management was negative. It's a similar pattern he deploys in most of his deals across many sectors.

CZR fits some of these historical Icahn entry point buys. Which ones and why?

Caesars has already emerged from a bankruptcy filed in 2015, now short of $18bn in debt. It sits on $1.6bn in cash and sold 20 of its properties to the VICI Properties Inc. REIT (OTC:VICI) it has created.

Caesars CEO is due to depart next month, yet after three months, no new leader has been appointed as of this writing. CZR shares at writing trade at $8.57 well below the Fertitta offer of $13 in stock, though it has moved up over 16% since the Icahn news.

CZR has bought Centaur Gaming's two raccoons in Indiana for $1.7bn and has committed $700 million to a partnership to build an integrated resort at Incheon South Korea.

Its total debt is $18.7bn, with a debt to equity ratio that stands at 5.93 - a key factor in what may be Icahn's calculus.

So, if CZR isn't in dire need of cash imminently, what's the play? Largely held by its former bondholders and its private equity owners, Apollo Global and TPG, what can Icahn see here as constituting undervaluation of the company and stock now?

CZR's market cap at writing is $5.617bn. From our industry insider view, the company is worth about $6bn to a viable buyer, given its business model, the aging of its properties, and the market's current bearish sentiment on the sector as a whole. Therefore, the Fertitta offer at $13 was fair in many respects. The problem was that it was a reverse merger, non-cash exchange of stock that had little appeal to CZR's large holders.

The hedgies, private equity and former noteholders who dominate ownership, according to inside the industry opinion, all want a cash-rich exit strategy. Few sources we spoke to in those businesses had any enthusiasm to own Golden Nugget properties in casinos and restaurants in the Fertitta portfolio. Icahn's eye is probably on another prize, gaining control of CZR in the $8 to $11 range by taking out the big holders. Then, with control, start to sell off its marginal properties both in Las Vegas as well as the regional space. And in the process get the jewel in the crown, Caesars Palace, on the cheap.

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management, one of the most militant second lien noteholders of CZR during its bankruptcy battle with the group, wound up with a 1,452m shares valued at $148m. He acquired the position in the exchange deal in 4Q17, added to it early last year at between $9 and $10. Yet, in the most recent quarter, he reduced his stake by 7%.

It could be a profit-taking move by Tepper but also could signal some concern about the company's going-forward prospects.

Icahn is one of the more astute timers of troubled casino stocks. Every time he completed a transaction, observers assumed he was done with the casino business. But he's learned much in the process and can read the runes of a casino stock valuation better than most big investors who have dabbled in the space. So, now for the fourth time around, he's a player. That's largely because he sees himself as a disrupter of ineffective management not maximizing its asset base in full. All skin he puts into the game is his own.

A look at Icahn's CZR move from the inside out

There is a ton of data out there on the company in which analysts and investors have looked at standard metrics and trends from the outside in. They run the gamut of long to short. Most recently was a note from SA's Clark Schultz: BAML turns cautious on Caesars: Jan. 16th. We thought it useful to investors for us to impart some perspective from the inside out as well. Carl Icahn isn't going away anytime soon on this deal.

We gathered a phone panel of 8 former colleagues to discuss Icahn's rationale as seen from an inside the industry viewpoint. They are all senior executives. None works for CZR, three are fellow alumni of the company from the 1980s - early 2000s. Three work in Las Vegas. Others run regional casinos in the Northeast, South and Midwest. All agreed to participate in the discussion off the record, unidentified by name or corporate affiliation preferring not to comment publicly on competitors or their shares. I have honored those requests.

The consensus

We went through the obvious issues first: the stock is cheap under $9. The company's 55 million member Total Rewards database can be relied upon to produce predictable if modest, EBITDA goals not bonanzas as some think. Also, Las Vegas is mature but stable as are many of CZR's regional properties. The price of the stock appears to reflect considerable concern about the company's remaining $18bn in debt.

Yet none of these factors was seen by our colleagues as the chief motivating factor for Icahn. Only one strategy stood out as bringing a 100% consensus view - one that included myself:

Icahn will play chess with the CZR portfolio

If he can gain control in a trading range between $9 and $11, he can install his own CEO and initiate a selldown of marginal, yet saleable regional and Vegas properties.

At present, CZR's debt service runs $800m annually. It sits on $18b in LTD. Our group reviewed the CZR portfolio and concluded that anywhere between 12 and 20 properties could fetch reasonable, non-fire sale prices, trimming the debt load up to an estimated $11b. A sleek, trimmed-down CZR, holding only jewels like Caesars Palace and the cream of cornerstone Harrah's properties, would leave about $5.3bn in revenues and more than halving its interest cost.

Here is a list of 18 theoretical candidates our panel of casino professionals believed to be saleable by Icahn. We did not see major players in the Vegas space like MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), for example, as potential buyers. There could be anti-trust implications due to concentration it would produce in the Las Vegas strip. From our industry viewpoint, buyers could mainly emerge from the ranks of regional casino operators like Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) or an Asian gaming giant like Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO). MLCO announced on January 15th that it was planning to exit the VIP segment of the Macau market at its Studio City property by 2020.* It is moving its business model toward the mass segment there, and a cherry-picked portfolio of CZR mass market properties in Vegas makes sense.

Saleable properties

Caesars and Bally's in Atlantic City: Even at half the size of the total market that was in 2006, the central boardwalk location of these properties is good. They require very little Capex going forward to remain viable. Caesars is an entrant in NJ sports betting platform space that will grow.

Horseshoe Baltimore: Opened in summer of 2014, it's getting its lunch eaten by MGM's National Harbor.

Planet Hollywood: Decent Vegas location, can hold its own even in a mature market but not much more. Dated theme.

Rio Las Vegas: Its off-the-strip location is mostly a minus, but overall between the World Series of Poker events, its room inventory and ability to remain competitive for customers who aren't crazy about the Strip, it's a viable sale candidate.

CZR's Mississippi properties in the Tunica area: It's a mature market with no real growth. Yet sports betting will boost footfall and, by extension, help sustain a revenue stream that could keep it profitable enough to attract a regional buyer.

CZR's 9 UK casinos: It makes little sense for the company to be invested in the UK and have what is at best, a modest partnership development in progress in Asia (South Korea). Due to recent changes in online/sports betting law there that has thrown a limit on the size of wagers and payouts, companies like William Hill [LON:WMH] (OTCPK:WIMHY) and others could be natural buyers for CZR's UK casinos. Facing revenue clampdowns, they could be on the lookout to allocate assets to land-based casinos. A possible addition: Harvey's Lake Tahoe, a legacy property that does okay but long a hostage to winter weather.

Conclusion:

The current CZR situation: a mix of jewel properties with marginal ones across a broad geography, high debt service diminishing earnings going forward. The stock price positions the company for a move by Icahn who can more than most, shuffle, and reposition assets, reduce debt, improve management efficiency.

The rationale fits his m/o and timing criteria. Icahn is not a quick round trip buyer as his history in casinos proves. He buys, trims and restructures management, invests in Capex where necessary and holds until the buy begins producing EBITA or in this case also EBITDAR that ups the multiple many times and then he sells.

So, for investors, now, the guidance is: watch the stock and wait for Icahn's next move. Our group believes he will show more of his hand soon. Even at an attractive price at the moment, we aren't certain of several contingencies: One, if Icahn's move clearly puts the stock in play or not. Two, if he continues to accumulate toward control asking for seats on the board. Three, a continued building of his position and an exit with a profit if the stock can reach somewhere around a high of $14.50.

Our panel believes we could be looking at a time frame here anywhere between a year and three years. One of the outcomes noted above will materialize because they run true to form of Icahn's past casino deals. There is time to jump in. For now, it's watch list time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.