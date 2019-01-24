Gold: A Caged Bird

In my last article on January 14th, I had highlighted that the pattern gold (GDX, ASA) was trading in was extremely risky. This is as I expected the commodity to have a bearish fall if it failed to break above the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at $1,299.13. This fear of mine proved to be true as gold couldn't have a breakout which resulted in it falling below its key support level at $1,282.03. However, I believe the commodity's descent has now come to an end. This is as I expect it to rise till the Fibonacci resistance level at $1,299.13. Nevertheless, I believe it shall trade in a sideways pattern once it reaches this price level. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the commodity, whilst also analysing the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

Increased risk appetite:

The risk appetite of investors is one factor that affects commodity prices across the board. Thus, I believe the current uptick in the level of risk investors are willing to take on will have a bearish impact on the price of gold. I say this as investors are expecting the U.S.-China trade negotiations to have a positive outcome which has increased the level of risk investors are taking on. This, in turn, has resulted in investors shedding their long positions in gold as they are now once again buying the U.S. dollar. This has resulted in the U.S. dollar rising significantly over the past one week as highlighted in my article on the greenback.

Brexit:

The Brexit factor is one of the key reasons I believe gold will trade in a box range formation in the coming days. I say this as investors in the United Kingdom will have a fear in their minds regarding the uncertainty surrounding the sterling due to Brexit. This, in turn, will help prop up the price of gold as British investors will flock to the commodity as it is regarded as a safe-haven asset. However, the bullish energy is weakened by the earlier mentioned higher risk appetite of investors in other nations. This, in turn, will result in the commodity trading in a sideways pattern.

U.S. Real Interest rate:

One of the key factors investors should keep an eye on is the U.S. real interest rate. I say this as gold tends to perform exceptionally well when the rate of inflation is above the nominal interest rate. Thus, if the trade war negotiations do not end well, then inflation may rise above the real interest rate, which will restore gold's appeal to investors as a store of value. However, if the trade war negotiations do go well, then the inflation level will not rise above the real interest rate, which will cause gold to have a significant fall in its value. Hence, over the coming weeks, investors ought to consider this factor.

Technical analysis:

Daily chart:

The commodity's daily chart indicates to traders that gold will be having a temporary bullish rise. This is as the yellow metal has formed a 'Tweezer Bottom' candle pattern. This candle pattern indicates to investors that the commodity's descent has come to an end as it has formed a base. Thus, due to this, I expect a small rise to occur. However, I expect the commodity to trade in a box range pattern in the longer run as it is simply too close to the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at $1,299.03.

On the price target front, I do not expect the commodity to rise above the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at $1,299.03. This is as the resistance level has managed to stop the commodity from having a rise for the prior three weeks. Moreover, for support, I expect the box range to utilise the range between the 78.6% and 100% Fibonacci support levels. The 78.6% Fibonacci support level is at $1,282.29, whilst, the 100% Fibonacci support level is at $1,278.12.

On the indicator facet, the short-term RSI has ascended above the 30-mark which supports the notion that the yellow metal will be having an upwards trajectory till the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at $1,299.03.

The big picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls and bears having a push and pull contest which will result in a sideways pattern forming. This is as the fundamentals and technicals point to a box range formation in the price of the commodity. However, a positive outcome from the trade war negotiations could change the trading pattern as it would cause the commodity to have a bearish reversal. Thus, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

