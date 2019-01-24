The Government Shutdown: The First Cracks Show Up In Consumer Spending

These private reports will be particularly important to monitor until the official spending data resumes.

But one consumer spending measure was only up +0.7% YoY as reported this week.

Comparisons with 2011 and 2013 show that the economy will not suffer substantially so long as this holds up.

Introduction

While surprisingly initial jobless claims fell to a 50-year low as of this morning's report, the first sign of macro stress to the economy due to the government shutdown showed up in last week's consumer sentiment report by the University of Michigan, which fell precipitously, particularly as to present conditions:

This decline is similar to the decline which briefly happened during the two-week October 2013 shutdown, and the much more dramatic August 2011 decline during the "debt ceiling debacle."

Private consumer spending reports and the impact of the government shutdown

Unlike 2011, but like 2013, much of the official government economic data, including that for personal income, spending, and retail sales, has been suspended.

During the 2011 crisis in particular, the private weekly consumer spending reports helped fill in the gap. To wit, below is a graph of both the Redbook and ICSC spending reports that encompass both prior periods:

As you can see, neither really declined at all during the two-week 2013 shutdown. With the exception of one week of Redbook data, both also held up in 2011.

A third weekly consumer spending series, from ShopperTrak, did falter during the July and August period of the 2011 debt ceiling debacle:

Back in 2011, I was reporting on both the ICSC (now Goldman Sachs/Retail Economist) data as well as ShopperTrak. With the exception of one week, in which it was completely flat YoY, the ShopperTrak comparisons never fell below 1% during that time.

Which brings me to this week. As of Tuesday, Redbook is still holding up like a champ, at +7.0% YoY, while the Goldman Sachs/Retail Economist report is up only +0.7%.

Conclusion

In terms of consumer income and spending, the government shutdown is like a -800,000 decline in payrolls, or -0.5% of the workforce, in one month. If the shutdown continues, I expect to see further hits not just to consumer confidence but also in these private consumer spending reports. While they are not great substitutes, they will be the best and timeliest warning we have that the shutdown is translating into a further slowdown, and possibly even pushing the economy into a totally unnecessary contraction.

