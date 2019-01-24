Natural Gas Weekly: Total Demand Is Up More Than 20% Y-O-Y

This report covers the week ending January 25, 2019. Daily data for January 18 to January 24 is estimated. Daily data for January 25 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 863 bcf for the week ending January 25 (up 6.0% w-o-w and up 21.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm rose sharply from +9.0% to +20.0% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the country - but particularly in the Northeast and Midwest parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree-days (HDDs) will increase by 18.0% w-o-w in the week ending January 25. At the same time, non-degree-day factors are spurring some extra consumption - particularly in the Electric Power sector. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows, and nuclear outages. Specifically, lower ng/coal spreads have already added some 2.5 bcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching (compared to December average), while the level of nuclear outages has remained mostly above the norm. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be above last year's level by a whopping 40%.

Total exports dropped by 8.0% w-o-w, primarily due to weaker LNG sales. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point and Corpus Christi) served only five LNG vessels with total natural gas capacity of 17 bcf. At the same time, total flows to liquefaction averaged 3.9 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up by 5.0% y-o-y.

*Norm defined as simple average over the last five years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 86 consecutive weeks now. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 88.0 bcf/d in January, 87.7 bcf/d in February, and 87.8 bcf/d in March. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 97.1 bcf per day for the week ending January 25 (down 0.9% w-o-w, but up 9.6% y-o-y). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be negative at around -26.2 bcf/d.

Note that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume statistics is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is below last year's level and below the historical norm (see the chart above). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a two-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree-day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Weather And Storage

The latest short-range weather models (06z) project an average of 33.2 HDDs per day (5.3 above the norm) over the next 15 days (Jan. 24-Feb. 8). The change from Wednesday is bearish, yet minor (24h change is -0.2 in 06z run). CDDs also impact consumption, especially in the Electric Power sector, but during January-February, the number of CDDs should remain low. The latest models project an average of 0.0 CDDs per day over the next 15 days (0.1 below the norm). The change from Wednesday is neutral (24h change is 0.0 in 06z run). Overall, we estimate that total natural gas demand will increase by no less than 10% next week and will be as much as 30% above the five-year norm.

Today, the EIA reported a draw of 163 bcf. Total storage now stands at 2,370 bcf, which is 305 bcf (or 11.40%) below the five-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 180 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -222 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventory deviation from the five-year average is currently projected to expand from -305 bcf (or -11.40%) to -510 bcf (or -23.02%) for the week ending February 8.

