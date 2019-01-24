Should We Sell Stocks Because Of The Consumer Sentiment Slide?

In the end, something unexpected or not currently accounted for could still surprise investors, so that a balanced approach to investment and risk remains called for.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, published Friday January 18, 2019, marked serious slippage from its prior reporting at the end of December. As you might expect, a variety of issues were cited behind the decline in the consumer mood, with the government shutdown, U.S. trade policy and securities markets volatility at the fore. But should investors turn bearish on equities based on the sentiment reading and others like it?

The 5-day chart of the SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY) shows the market tracking ETF appreciated significantly by 1.3% on January 18, with most of the gain coming at the open. Similar gains were also marked for other major market tracking ETFs. The impact of the decline in Consumer Sentiment was outweighed on the day by speculation about a possible resolution to the trade war between China and the United States. But with no trade deal inked and the causes of consumer concern still relevant, might the measure of the consumer mood mean something ominous for stock market investors moving forward?

Stock Sector ETF % Change Friday January 18, 2019 SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) +1.3% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) +1.4% Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) +1.0% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) +1.1% Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) +1.3%

The table here, compiled by your author, shows stocks moved broadly higher on that Friday, as the day’s beta coefficient of risk assets moved to one-ish because of the positive trade policy news catalyst. The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), a frequently sought-after safe haven when times are tough in the U.S., declined by 0.9% that day while the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) gained by 0.3% on renewed confidence in the American economy.

But Consumer Sentiment Slipped

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, a major measure of the U.S. consumer mood, fell sharply by 7.6 points in its preliminary reading for January, to 90.7, from 98.3 at the close of December (just a few weeks earlier). The chart here, published by the University of Michigan, illustrates just how dramatic the decline was.

The Consumer Sentiment Index measures the current mood of consumers along with consumers’ expectations. Investors should note the significantly stronger indication in the component index measuring consumers’ current sentiment, and that the absolute values of the indexes still indicate generally positive sentiment.

The Current Economic Conditions Index declined 6.1 points to a still stellar 110.0. Sentiment about current conditions far exceeded the Expectations component, which fell by a greater 8.7 points to 78.3. I see this greater change for the expectations figure and the differential between the two indexes (110 vs. 78.3) relevant to readers of the data, and especially investors contemplating acting upon it. It is telling us that current economic conditions remain stellar, despite the component index decline, but that uncertainty about the future of the economy has increased. In this manner, sentiment is like the P/E ratio, which expands as confidence and expectations about the future of a company, an industry or the economy grow. Likewise, it contracts when expectations deteriorate.

Economic Uncertainty Increased

The compilers of this data indicated that surveyed households listed their reasons for less confidence as most closely tied to: the government shutdown, the impact of tariffs, instabilities in financial markets, the global economic slowdown, and the lack of clarity about monetary policies. These are all serious and relevant issues for investors contemplating equity investment today.

The government shutdown has dragged on for roughly a month, and clearly raises uncertainty about the economic outlook. There are real costs to bear as the executive and legislative branches of the government cannot agree on a budget to keep the government open. PIMCO estimates the cost of the shutdown to U.S. GDP at roughly 0.1 percentage point in Q4 2018 and 0.3 to 0.4 percentage point in Q1 2019 (not including indirect repercussions to consumer spending and the economy etc.).

All the other issues listed by the University of Michigan are obviously relevant as well and have one thing in common: their relationship to U.S. economic health. The trade war with China may be impacting China’s economy, and the global economy is tied to China. Brexit uncertainty and issues in Italy and through the EU otherwise continue to weigh on growth in Europe, which acts as a drag to domestic U.S. growth and perhaps a weight against U.S. confidence. Financial market upheaval should weigh against the wealth effect, which is the heightened sense of personal wealth, and resulting confidence, one attains when real estate or investment values are on the rise. Uncertainty about central bank monetary policy given all these risks also weighs against risk taking in securities markets.

Still, despite all these concerns weighing against the reported but backward-looking Consumer Sentiment measure, stocks jumped on the day. And even equities more closely related to consumers gained sharply. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained by +1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. I believe this illustrates just how important a resolution to the trade spat between the U.S. and China is. Otherwise, the performance of these securities, with their close tie to consumer sentiment, would have reflected the deteriorated consumer sentiment data point released that Friday.

Thus, I would suggest the consumer sentiment measure is not necessarily an accurate predictive tool for investors today. It’s clear that a positive resolution to the government shutdown is imminently possible, if not probable, and would serve to raise consumer and investor confidence, just as it has weighed against confidence recently. It is likewise clear that a resolution to the trade spat with China is possible in the short-term and would raise consumer and investor confidence, just as it has cost confidence more recently. The result of such scenarios playing out would remove weights against the global and domestic economies, and free stocks somewhat from volatility. Certainty about the economy and monetary policy should also benefit.

Surveyed consumers are more than just consumers. They are Americans whose concerns are heightened by powerful and sometimes sensational news coverage of scary sounding headlines like trade war and government shutdown. That is not to mention terms like impeachment, recession, Brexit and stock market sell-off, which I note almost daily on major television and internet news media.

Perhaps these issues do more than just raise the alarm of consumers about the future but influence their perception of the present as well. How many of us know a government employee or know of one who has not received pay recently because of the shutdown? The answer is all of us, because of the media coverage of the events. Today’s broader reality, however, is that the labor market is at full employment and GDP has been growing at a healthy pace; still, I do not ignore the real risks at hand, including for GDP in the near-term.

Conclusion

When analyzing sentiment measures like this one, I am always sure to note the difference between current conditions and expectations and what is going on in America at the time. These are especially scary times for anyone connected to the newswires, or in touch with the very real risks exaggerated by them. So when expectations are weighing most against a sentiment measure, I am careful to be critical, especially when the reality on the ground today is still positive.

I would tend to vie against the fear tide in most instances like this, to seek equities at discounted value. Because with a swoop of two pens, after much rhetoric and productive dialogue too, the clouds could clear. The risks reflected by the change in sentiment deserve careful consideration, but so do possible positive outcomes. Let’s try to keep it all in perspective. Still, there may be other reasons to be prepared to reduce risk again soon, like Brexit or the trend for Q1 GDP to disappoint over recent years. A balanced perspective on a sentiment measure does not necessarily mean we go all in on risk assets.

