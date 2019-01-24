Noble Energy Aggressively Pushing Into Row Development

As a result of increased production and visibility from their CDP, the recent shellacking of Noble's stock price is providing an attractive entry point for long investors to start accumulating positions.

Their new comprehensive drilling plan just approved in the DJ will allow row development operations to progress uninterrupted, improving earnings visibility.

NBL will be able to ramp production with their row development strategy in three key basins,.

Learnings are being shared between basins to allow for row development to occur.

Noble saw its oil and gas production increase throughout the globe, and has plans to boost output even further through their row development plans.

Noble Energy (NBL) is growing production and cash flows significantly through their local onshore and international operations. Production elsewhere in the world continues to decline, yet their stock price fails to reflect this fact. Management even noted on the call that they believe their share price is undervalued, and that the destruction of wealth taking place in the energy sector was truly astonishing.

Their progress internationally has been remarkable, as the company delivered record sales volumes of 1.1 billion cubic feet per day to the Mediterranean, where demand for LNG is exceeding current supply. NBL is even bringing on their Leviathan pipeline to supply Israel with a second source of natural gas supply, which will generate additional cash flows, and aid in Israel’s transition towards gas and fully electric transportation by 2030. West Africa production was reportedly strong for NBL, as well, due to the attractive exposure they receive from Brent pricing there.

But while international activity was robust, NBL's stock price is mostly linked to onshore North American E&Ps, as this is where a major portion of their revenues and future growth will be derived from.

So we will discuss the results from NBL's three major basins of shale activity during the third quarter of 2018, starting with their ambitious row development plans in the Permian, where the company delivered record liquids volumes. Because production is growing substantially for Noble, both at home and abroad, and is expected to continue to grow into 2019, investors should use the recent dip in shares to accumulate positions.

Row Development Progressing In The Permian

Noble has three primary basins of activity, currently, that the company believes can provide superior returns over other basins in the U.S. through their row development program. These areas include the DJ Basin, the Permian Basin, and the Eagle Ford Basin (seen below). Source: Noble Energy

This approach with row development is similar to others in large scale development mode, or manufacturing mode, where a continuous block of acreage is cored up with adjacent oil producing fields and is then developed, literally, row by row.

These row development efforts have been successful in the DJ Basin for NBL, and are already paying off in the Delaware Basin, particularly in Wolfcamp A, where sales volumes more than doubled year-over-year for the company.

Source: Noble Energy

NBL is operating six rigs in the area and has plenty of takeaway infrastructure to aid in the development of their large acreage position, which should allow activity to continue uninterrupted for the foreseeable future and narrow differentials.

Oil volumes are already up 15% quarter-over-quarter, and first production from these wells are set to come online in the next quarter, as well, which should give a nice boost to production numbers, acting as a possible catalyst to push its stock price higher.

Mustang Development Is Progressing Further

When learnings between Mustang in the DJ Basin and Wolfcamp in the Delaware Basin are shared and transferred, Noble, as a whole, understandably benefits and improves. Here are some highlights from the DJ Basin, below. Source: E*TRADE

Much like in the Delaware, improved infrastructure in the DJ Basin is allowing for large scale operations to commence.

But Noble just got approved for their new comprehensive drilling plan in the DJ Basin, which will only improve their row development tactics. Since Noble has 75,000 acres at Mustang, with this approval of their new comprehensive drilling plan proposed, they can now operate with even less interruption and better earnings visibility.

Planning will have more certainty, and permitting issues will no longer hamper activity, since the CDP plan has been pre-approved before hand by, both, company and industry officials.

This CDP event cannot be understated. When production is scaled up, fixed cost absorption increases and margins improve. When production is scaled down or delayed, any reduction in activity while assets are already out in the field causes the idling of equipment and crews, which eats into costs.

If assets are fully utilized, storage costs dissipate and margins improve. But, if production stops because of a permitting or planning issues, costs are magnified since all equipment is being used out in the field and is not being offset by increased production.

Last but not least, The Eagle Ford is generating cash with little incremental investment. This point also cannot be understated. The theme of 2019 will be spending responsibly, within cash flow, due to borrowing costs rising. Since the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, more uncertainty about the future of CapEx spending habits is surfacing.

Critics believe that since companies will have to spend within cash flow, production will drop significantly. So when Noble says they can increase production in the Eagle Ford with minimal investment, this points to the quality of assets that they own, as well as assuages investor's fears that plateauing production (as a result of less CapEx) will negatively affect major E&Ps like Noble.

Financial Outlook Improving

Noble reported $1.27 billion in revenues for the third quarter of 2018, and net income of $49 million. These numbers are impressive, but are nothing compared to what can be achieved in the future once manufacturing mode takes full effect for NBL.

(This assertion is not including operations occurring overseas for NBL, even though they are expected to generate significant cash flows in the future with their Leviathan pipeline in the Mediterranean, and LNG operations in West Africa, as well.).

Revenues and net income, both, should grow for North American operations as production increases while fixed costs decrease through Noble's row development efforts.

Operating cash flow has grown almost 30% year-over-year, while debt during this same time period as fallen by over $1 billion. This causes me to believe that cash flow growth and debt reduction can continue if more of Noble's assets are operated under row development.

Source: Noble Energy

Recent share buybacks have also began to reverse any dilution that was caused from prior years when capital needed to be raised, which was usually done in order to fund the components necessary to allow for row development to occur on a large scale basis in the first place.

Now that the necessary services, equipment, and infrastructure components for Noble's U.S. operations are in place, full-on manufacturing mode can now commence, which will improve their financial standings considerably more in the future.

Risks

Noble has built out the necessary infrastructure to make way for large scale development, and has secured additional takeaway through the EPIC Pipeline, which will receive pricing from the more-attractive Gulf Coast markets. All of these initiatives will help with basis risk management and improve margins.

The other risk facing Noble, and other E&Ps operating in Colorado for that matter, is proposition 112, which may introduce stricter air pollution regulations in the state that could ultimately hamper production. This is an ongoing matter and details are limited.

However, Noble feels confident that all participants can come to a mutual agreement on the matter, and business will continue as usual. Here is a direct quote from management on the subject:

Probably too early to get into specific strategies, nor would we want to in this forum. But I'd say it's fair to say one of the things that this has highlighted this year and brought a lot of good conversation together is that no one wants to go through this again. Whether you talk about voters, whether you talk to industry, investors, government, I think that's a strong alignment.

The other real risk is spending within cash flows, which was stated above. It would seem like this is a good thing for any company to do, at first glance, and it is. But, unfortunately, some analysts believe that spending within cash flows, while it is responsible and lowers borrowing risks, will mean less production at the end of the day.

Again, I think scale can be achieved by row development, and minimal capital will be required to significantly increase production.

Conclusion

Noble is growing production and earnings, and a ramp of production is expected in the coming quarters due to their row development initiatives spreading to the Delaware Basin.

Since the necessary infrastructure has been built out in the Permian, which was required for row development to occur in the first place, takeaway issues and production delays will less of a factor going forward, as well, and margins will improve further.

This notion is even more accentuated in the DJ Basin for Noble, where not only has the necessary infrastructure been constructed, but their comprehensive drilling program will now allow them to achieve further scale.

As a result of the scale that row development will achieve in the coming quarters and beyond, investor's confidence should be bolstered by Noble's ability to deliver on future earnings, and should therefore use the recent dip in shares to nestle into long positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.