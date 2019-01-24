Tesla Nearing March Debt Maturity

Next week on January 30th, Tesla (TSLA) will report its 4th quarter earnings after the bell. While we already have somewhat of an idea of what will be reported thanks to the delivery news and job cut announcement, there are many items investors are waiting to hear about. While my formal earnings preview will come in the days before earnings, I'm here today to take a look at one of the biggest items facing Tesla currently, it's March debt maturity.

Back in 2014, Tesla borrowed funds in a two-part series, detailed in this prospectus. There were 5-year and 7-year notes sold, in the amounts of $920 million and $1.38 billion, respectively, at coupons of 0.25% and 1.25%. The low rate Tesla had on this offering was because both of these were convertible note issues. On March 1st, the first part of this deal comes due. At the end of Q3 2018, the company had roughly $3 billion in cash. Depending on what happened in Q4 along with the first two months of this quarter, Tesla should have enough money in the bank to repay the notes back.

Now there is the issue of converting these notes to equity. The initial conversion rate was 2.7788 shares per $1,000 of principal, which equals $359.87 per share. Unfortunately, shares are well below that, so it would seem that they would not be converted unless above that price. However, there is a line on page S-41 of the above linked prospectus seen below that I don't know what to make of. It's not clear if this statement means the board can just do this on its own, or if the statement is part of another process in the long list of potential conversion possibilities in the pages preceding it.

We are permitted to increase the applicable conversion rate of either or both series of notes by any amount for a period of at least 20 business days if our board of directors or a committee thereof determines that such increase would be in our best interest.

If the board adjusted the conversion ratio upward, and thus the conversion stock price downward, it would obviously mean more dilution for investors. At $300 for shares, you're talking about almost 3.07 million shares. Should we use the price the stock closed at Wednesday, the dilution number is a bit higher. Obviously, Tesla investors are very familiar with dilution, as the company's share count has surged in recent years and rises by the quarter primarily thanks to stock based compensation currently.

(Source: Tesla quarterly filings, seen here)

It is obvious that the company and most shareholders would probably prefer conversion, as a few extra million shares worth of dilution would save almost a billion dollar cash payment. However, this is not the only debt that the company needs to worry about, as the following were a couple of other key debts listed in the latest 10-Q filing:

November 2018 notes: $230 million - management stated in Q3 2018 letter it intended to repay this in cash during Q4.

December 2018 term loan - $181.75 million.

November 2019 notes - $566 million.

With all of these debts being due, Tesla needs to really start generating sustainable free cash flow to pay them and others back. As I previously discussed, there is a long list of products scheduled to come to market in the coming years. If you include CEO Elon Musk's additional growth promises, the capital expenditures needed are likely more than current guidance. For Tesla to hit its marks on time, which would be a surprise, a capital raise would certainly help in the short term.

Now I'm sure some will wonder about the possibility of refinancing. Should Tesla explore this route, I would think investors would want more of a coupon this time around given the rise in interest rates and Tesla's current situation. We could easily see a convertible note offering with a rate 200 basis points or more higher, which would add roughly $5 million of interest expenses a quarter. If Tesla were to go with just regular fixed rate (non-convertible) debt, the rate would likely be in the high single digits. Tesla's 5.3% coupon offering from August 2017 now yields more than 8.00% as seen below. A refinancing in that area would mean closer to $20 million a quarter in added interest.

(Source: Finra page, seen here)

When Tesla reports next week, one of the biggest questions investors will be asking is in regards to the March notes coming due. What is Tesla's plan? The company would seem to have the cash to pay these notes back, but cash is always needed for Tesla's massive growth plans. Right now, shares are well below the original conversion price. Refinancing may be possible, but would mean a bit more in added interest. What do you think Tesla will do with these notes? I look forward to your comments below.

