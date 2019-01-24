F5 Networks Earnings: The Case For An Acquisition
About: F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV), Includes: ATEN
by: Hervé Blandin
Summary
Fiscal Q1 2019 and guidance confirm the company grows at a steady and slow pace.
Considering the balance sheet and the transition to cloud and security, an acquisition makes sense to accelerate the growth.
I explain why A10 Networks is a good fit.
F5 Networks (FFIV) released the fiscal Q1 2019 results. As expected, the revenue grew at a slow pace. While going away from the legacy hardware on-premise business, the company is transitioning into