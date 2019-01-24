Google Vs. Apple: 6 Months Later

Six months have passed since I wrote about Google Vs. Apple. In my previous article, I explored why Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) has the siege power to take Apple's (AAPL) moat and will carve a bigger size of the high-end mobile business. Is Apple's moat already starting to deteriorate?.

Google Vs. Apple Stock

The stock market has taken a hit in the past six months and some companies have fared better than others. In this regard, Google has managed far better than Apple, but the short term is only one part of the story.

Apple stock price is 15% below the price it was six months ago, and Google is only 5% below. Apple faces significant headwinds, especially in China, but I believe the biggest problem is still their innovation plans and the weakening of their moat.

To understand if Apple's slash in stock price is a temporary situation or a real deterioration of its moat, we need to examine if Apple's strategy is working.

Apple's strategy

Apple released three new mobile devices last year (Xs Max, Xs, and Xr). The devices have a great design and, besides the notch, were everything users wanted, but a closer look also shows that Apple failed to understand its clients and its moat.

The strategy seemed to be that many Apple users would be willing to pay more than a thousand dollars to upgrade their current phone and would get the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. Users that typically buy older models (plus some Android users) would be tempted to buy a brand new iPhone Xr.

In reality, the cheaper Xr model cannibalized a significant part of the Xs sales. The issue with the strategy is that iPhone users do not care as much about specs or hardware components as they do about UI and the Apple Brand. So there was not a strong argument for many iPhone users to get a higher priced iPhone, only to gain features or hardware improvements that they do not desire nor they need.

Source: CIRP Report

Apple is cheapening its products and brand to get more customers, and by doing so, it is weakening its moat.

Having said that, the strategy seems to be attracting more Android users to switch to iPhone than before.

Among iPhone buyers, 82% upgraded from an iPhone, while 16% upgraded from an Android phone. At the November 2017 launch of iPhone X, 86% upgraded from an iPhone, and 11% upgraded from Android. Following the September 2017 launch of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and before the iPhone X was available, 87% upgraded from an iPhone, while 12% upgraded from Android. - CIRP Report

Despite the shift in pricing strategy, the gross margin was maintained at 38% and YoY growth is quite good. However, little by little Apple flagship products represent a smaller percentage of the units sold. In September 2016, for example, the iPhone 7 represented almost 50% of the iPhone sales, and 75% of the total sales came from the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The Xs and Xs Max represented only 35% of the units.

Source: Apple's Q4 8-K

Apple has been increasing the price of its flagship devices, but the percentage of sales that buy the highest priced flagship model is decreasing.

Source: Author's charts with CIRP report

While the average price has been increasing, last year, there was an increase of only 43 dollars, not even half of the rise from 2017 vs. 2016.

The share of the top two devices is shrinking each year. In 2016, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus represented almost 75% of the devices Apple sold. In 2017, the iPhone X and 8 Plus managed only 48%, while the past quarter, the Xs Max and Xs represented only 35%.

Apple will not be able to increase the price of their new flagship devices for much longer, without impacting their profit margin.

Google's side

It is indisputable that Apple sells more phones than Google, the Pixel numbers barely make a mark in the smartphone market share. It is fairly unlikely that the Pixel will dethrone the iPhone in the number of units sold anytime soon.

Google does not need to beat Apple to grow, every smartphone sale that Apple does not capture will become an Android phone or a Kai OS phone. Android each year improves their operating system, but instead of focusing on what can they do with improved hardware, they are leveraging AI and Cloud services, so a phone with inferior hardware can perform tasks much better than a peer with a different OS.

Source: Google AI Blog

Kai OS is an excellent example of this point, by integrating Google's assistant, a flip phone can become a smartphone. The machine learning techniques that the Pixel uses to improve the photos it takes and Night Sight can be rolled down to cheaper Androids.

Conclusions

Apple has a good strategy, but it is not without risks, cheapening Apple products to attract users will change the dynamics of the Apple Store and changes the image of the Apple brand. It is the right move to make, especially if Apple cannot increase much more the price of their future devices.

It will be interesting to see how will Apple manage the pricing on their 2019 models; if they can make their Xr users upgrade to a smartphone over $1,000, their moat will have grown in size and strength, otherwise, they might face declining or staggering revenues for some time.

Google has a much easier task. Keep improving AI and reducing the breach of what a $400 Android can do vs. what a cheap Android can accomplish.

Apple faces tough times ahead, and while there is a good chance it can recover its growth, but as a stock, the risk is not worth the reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOG, GOOGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.