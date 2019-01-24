Apple: Health Matters

Anything driving sales higher is a plus for a stock only trading an EV/S multiple of 10x.

For a company with a revenue base of over $250 billion, Apple (AAPL) struggles to find opportunities that will move the needle. One potential revenue source is in medical devices as the tech giant moves into wearables that function as tech devices and health monitors. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock around $150.

Other Revenues

A lot of my past work has focused on high-margin Services as the savior to the company too reliant on higher ASPs for the iPhone. The Other Products division that includes the Watch, AirPods and HomePod provide some promising growth to help the Services cushion any blows from reduced iPhone sales.

The category has seen consistent growth since 2016 as the Watch has generated surging demand. In the last quarter, Other Products revenue grew 31% to $4.2 billion. Unfortunately though, sales only amounted to 6.7% of total sales up at $62.9 billion.

Wearable Future

Back in November when Gartner predicted the worldwide wearables device market size in 2022, one device category really stood out. Ear-worn devices were forecast to surge from only 21.5 million units in 2017 to 158.4 million units in 2022.

The earn-worn amount that includes the AirPods is expected to more than triple from 2019 levels while the smartwatch category is only forecasted to generated 55% growth in the 3-year time period. By 2022, Gartner predicts earn-worn devices to account for 30% of the wearables market.

The research firm predicts that earn-worn devices will move towards virtual personal assistants that replace smartphone tasks such as queries and hands-free directions. For its part, Apple is apparently moving towards health solutions embedded in their AirPods suggesting the company has the potential for another wearables device to become both a technology tool and a medical device.

Health Matters

Gartner predicts the wearables device market will reach $42 billion this year so investors need to take the market potential into factor when determining whether such products move the needle for Apple. The Apple Watch 4 has a retail value of about $400 and the AirPods are at roughly $150 so the company needs to approach the sales levels of the iPhone to ever displace the revenue from devices with ASPs in the $700+ range.

The one potential of these wearable devices is the medical angle. If Apple can get these products labeled as medical devices with these FDA clearances (via The Verge), the devices might proliferate in equal or greater quantities than smartphones.

Apple is working with Medicare and numerous insurance companies on making the smartwatch an item that these companies discount for customers in order to catch medical issues prior to disastrous health outcomes that require expensive emergency services. The Watch offers an electrocardiogram (EKG) for monitoring the heart and the ability to detect an irregular heart rhythm along with a fall detection sensor to alert authorities of a potential harmful fall to seniors.

According to Bob Sheehy, CEO of Bright Health, the devices will pay for themselves where Medicare government payouts exceed $10,000 and a new Apple Watch only costs $400:

Avoiding one emergency room visit would more than pay for the device.

The good news is that the upcoming AirPods 2 or at least a future version will include biometric sensors for health monitoring such as heart rates. Along with noise cancellation and water resistance, Apple might be able to increase the price tag with the inclusion of both technology improvements and health monitoring.

Medical device companies all generally offer much higher valuations whether looking at P/S or P/E multiples. In comparison, Apple only trades at 11.5x forward EPS estimates.

The question is whether these wearables devices from Apple can turn into medical devices and move the financial needle at Apple. Considering Apple has about 45% of the smartwatches market, the following metrics assume the revenue potential of the company holding 50% market share based on the above Gartner forecasts:

Watch: 57.6M devices @ $400 = $23.04B

AirPods: 79.2M devices @ $150 = $11.88B

Total market = $34.92B

With total company revenues likely approaching $300 billion by 2022 due in part to wearables growth, these devices would hardly capture 10% of total revenues. The amount is impressive, but Apple needs a catalyst that would drive growth beyond the projections of Gartner to drastically move the needle here.

Naturally, one can envision a market far in excess of 450 million units for combined technology and medical devices. The problem with the analysis is that Apple isn't likely to maintain 50% market share.

The whole market will likely shift to lower priced items from Fitibt (FIT) or over competitors looking for cheaper health and fitness devices. The chances are that the market expands further then the predictions and Apple achieves the above revenue targets at a lower market share amount.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that wearables that function as both a technology and a medical device have the potential of moving the needle at Apple. With the stock exceptionally cheap at an EV of ~10x EPS estimates, anything that will drive future revenue growth and potentially offer expanded multiples is a huge plus for a beaten down stock.

Use the weakness to own Apple around $150 as the company continues to innovate in Services and wearables while the market focuses on the iPhone.

