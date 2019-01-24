SolarEdge's Future Is Full Of Uncertainties. The Stock Might Be A Value Trap.

Summary

SEDG shares had been hardly hit during 2018, although presenting very impressive results, both at top and bottom lines.

With 3 acquisitions in six months for a company in SEDG's size, it feels like management is shooting on all cylinders, trying to strike while the iron is still hot.

SEDG's competitive moat is doubtful. Considering the clouds evolving around its future growth and recent insiders selling, SEDG shares are not worth investors' trust, even at 40% off their highs.