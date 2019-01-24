Johnson & Johnson: Goodbye Growth

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen some growth deceleration towards the end of 2018, a trend which the company expects to last into 2019, which should be concerning to investors. In the time frame of just a few months, Johnson & Johnson has gone from a strong solid organic growth play to a diversified operation showing less growth and having to deal with asbestos risks as well, as reports scared the financial community back In December.

Nonetheless, shares are holding up pretty well, a bit too good, if you ask me. While valuations still look very reasonable, I see no triggers on the horizon to buy shares at this point in time.

About The End Of 2018

J&J ended 2018 on a soft note with sales up just 1.0% to $20.4 billion. While currency effects hurt sales growth by 230 basis points, the operational sales growth of 3.3% was just half the 6.7% operational growth rate reported for all of 2018. This means that total revenues for all of 2018 still grew from $76.5 billion to $81.6 billion, a healthy $5.1 billion increase in actual dollar terms.

Amidst a very modest reduction in the share count, but mostly on the back of some gross margin expansion, tight expense control in SG&A, as well as reduced R&D efforts, J&J managed to grow reported earnings per share from $1.74 per share to $1.97 per share.

The GAAP number came in at $1.12 per share, as the $0.85 per share discrepancy works down to $2.3 billion in actual dollar terms (rounded). This relates to a $1.0 billion after-tax amortisation expense, as well as $1.4 billion after-tax special item expense.

For the entire year, adjusted earnings rose from $7.30 to $8.18 per share, with GAAP earnings amounting to $5.61 per share. Adjusted operating earnings have been growing for 35 years in a row now; by all means, a very impressive achievement.

The Outlook

While the 3.3% operational growth number reported for the final quarter of 2018 marked a slowdown, investors should not see this as an isolated event. For 2019, J&J sees operational growth at 2-3%, which, combined with two percent currency headwinds, results in flat to 1% reported sales growth in US dollar terms. Despite this slower pace of growth, J&J sees adjusted earnings increase from $8.18 per share in 2018 to $8.50-8.65 per share this year.

In traditional fashion, J&J does not provide a balance sheet with the earnings report. So, for that, we resort to the Q3 numbers. Cash and equivalents stood at $19.4 billion as the company did announce a $5 billion share repurchase program in the wake of the asbestos tumult in December. Total debt of $31.2 billion works down to a $12 billion net debt load, manageable by all means, although that number doubles if employee-related liabilities (pensions, among others) are included.

That remains very modest, however, as the full year adjusted EBIT number totaled $26.7 billion, which exclude amortisation charges. J&J does not break out amortisation and depreciation charges. Given that actual PP&E on the balance sheet works down to $16 billion, I peg adjusted EBITDA at $27-28 billion, for leverage ratios comfortably below 1 times.

Nonetheless, the outlook is discomforting as J&J has long been a player with great diversification and international strength, almost guaranteeing growth. While consumer sales and medical devices have been growing at a slower pace for a while, the surprise is the slowdown in the core pharmaceutical segment.

Caution Here

A week before Christmas, I was cautious on J&J as past asbestos claims/concerns came to the full forefront of investors' attention following a Reuters report. Shares fell 10% in the wake of the report, in a move which cut more than $40 billion from the market value as concerns about usage of asbestos in children products made by J&J are widespread and could date back nearly half a century ago.

Despite refuting the claims and announcing a $5 billion buyback announcement, I was not too impressed with the way J&J managed the situation, although it has been very quiet on the topic ever since. Not being an expert, the implications could either be a storm in a glass of water, or be very serious, but these things are hard to judge, even if you are an expert.

Reality is that shares traded at $130 this time, in December, as they have not really moved following this news, despite the softer guidance for 2019. Trading at a 15 times forward PE ratio, being based on adjusted earnings, I noted that adjusted earnings cannot be trusted blindly either, as a 90% conversion from GAAP to non-GAAP earnings works down to 16-17 times. With organic growth of 2-3% that looks reasonable to somewhat cheap, but given the currency headwinds and concerns on the asbestos issue, I would not call shares outright cheap currently.

In December, I noted that shares were trading in the $120s in the summer of 2018, when growth was still very comfortable at +5% on an organic basis and asbestos issues were not lingering. Despite market turmoil, shares are up 5% ever since despite the growth slowdown and attention to the asbestos claims, which makes this an easy time for me to be very cautious on the shares. The action of J&J to various crises in the past and actions taken by management (suggesting less adherence to its old credo of people before profits) are summarised in this excellent article by StrategyDoc.

The word "talc" appeared just 4 times on the conference call, the first earnings report held a month after the Reuters report. Despite mentioning this on the call, analysts and executives never really dived deep into the topic as the focus was more on the strategy of the consumer business despite this negative press.

The combination of the risks associated with the renewed attention for the asbestos "issues" in combination with slower growth makes it rather easy to avoid shares here, although they remain largely fairly valued. Given the turmoil seen in other parts of the market, I am happily putting money to work in other places currently.

