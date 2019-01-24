Tesla's Almost Useless Order Percentage 'Factoid'

I estimate the actual number of orders received in Q4 and then use that to forecast Q1 '19 North American demand; the result is shockingly low.

Many readers incorrectly interpreted this to mean that three quarters of DELIVERIES, rather than orders, came from new customers. This is entirely understandable since the prior sentence referred to deliveries.

In its Q4 delivery report, Tesla stated: "More than three quarters of Model 3 orders in Q4 came from new customers, rather than reservation holders."

Background

There was much cheering from many Tesla (TSLA) longs when the company announced in its 2018 Q4 Delivery and Production Report that "More than three quarters of Model 3 orders in Q4 came from new customers, rather than reservation holders." As evidenced by some of the comments on Seeking Alpha, including the following examples, many readers incorrectly assumed that "orders" and "deliveries" are interchangeable terms.

Among the comments:

Out of 63150 M3's delivered in Q4, 75% were new customers which means steady state demand for the highest priced versions is 47371 per qtr in US alone. Everyone knows that the time from order to delivery compressed in Q4, with many orders in December being fulfilled in less than a week, often just a day or two. 3/4 of those were from new buyers. Whether that was 3/4 of the 67K for the quarter or the 44K in Nov/Dec doesn't matter.

I do not blame these posters or others for this common misinterpretation; Tesla's entire two sentence paragraph was as follows:

Our Q4 Model 3 deliveries were limited to mid- and higher-priced variants, cash/loan transactions, and North American customers only. More than three quarters of Model 3 orders in Q4 came from new customers, rather than reservation holders.

Clearly, linking these two sentences together in this way would risk causing a misinterpretation and I doubt that this linkage was unintentional. I am highly confident in the capabilities of the Tesla PR staff.

The meaning of this statement is further muddied by the fact that Tesla began taking firm orders for the Model 3 in Europe in December, but only for reservation holders, according to Electrek. Did Tesla count these orders in its statement? Probably not; including these would have lowered the reported percentage of new orders, so I suspect Tesla would have provided this qualification if that were the case. As a result, I assume that the percentage of orders that are from new reservations refers specifically to North American (U.S. and Canadian) Model 3 orders, the only ones delivered in Q4.

Estimating Actual Q4 North American Orders

I examine Q4 data in two similar, albeit slightly different ways in determining the maximum number of orders that Tesla may have received for Model 3s in North America during the period. I do so partly because some readers may find one approach more intuitively obvious than the other.

My first approach, which may simply be considered a bit of a reality check, is to start by looking at the total Model 3 deliveries in Q4, which were 63,150. There were 8,048 Model 3s in-transit at September 30, so those deliveries could not have possibly been Q4 orders. On the other hand, there were 1,010 Model 3s in-transit at December 31, essentially all of which were most likely ordered in Q4. Simply adjusting for these two factors results in total orders of 56,112, of which 75% (or only 42,084) would be new orders and the remaining 14,000 or so would be conversions, calculated as follows:

Q4 Model 3 Deliveries 63.150 LESS: Q3 Orders Delivered in Q4 -8,048 PLUS: Q4 Orders in-Transit at 12/31/18 1,010 Preliminary Q4 Order Estimate 56,112 New Orders (75% of Total Orders) 42.084 Conversions from Reservations (25% of Total Orders) 14.028

Of course, we also have to adjust for changes in backlog. Even without delving into specific numbers, it is clear that the backlog decreased materially in Q4, which meant that new orders in Q4 must have been below 40,000, possibly materially below that figure, and conversions from reservations must have been well under 14,000.

For my second approach, I first try to quantify the decrease in backlog during Q4. There appears to have been roughly a four-week to eight-week backlog shortly before Q4 began, a period when production appeared to have been about 4,500 per week. If we use six weeks, this would suggest a backlog of about 27,000 Model 3s. By January 1, the backlog appears to have been minimal, possibly less than 4,000. (Only 1,010 "in-transit" at December 31 and two-week delivery times should make long investors a bit nervous.)

This translates to a backlog decrease of about 23,000 during the quarter. Since Model 3 deliveries were 63,150, a reduction of 23,000 in the backlog would suggest total orders were about 40,000 in Q4, of which 75% or 30,000 would have been new orders and the remaining 10,000 would have been conversions from reservations.

A graphical presentation of these numbers is as follows:

Backlog at 9/30/18 27,000 Backlog at 12/31/18 4,000 Change in Backlog During Q4 -23,000 Deliveries During Q4 63,150 Orders During Q4 (Change in Backlog + Deliveries) 40,150 New Orders (75% of Total Orders) 30,113 Conversions from Reservations (25% of Total Orders) 10,037

Projecting Q1 North American Orders

Two "demand levers" that Tesla was able to utilize in Q4 were (1) the then-imminent halving of the $7,500 tax credit and (2) the introduction of an unanticipated product, the mid-range Model 3. Despite these levers, it appears total orders (new and conversions) were only about 40,000.

Without these demand levers in Q1, orders for the Model 3 in the U.S. and Canada so far this quarter have undoubtedly been substantially lower. In particular, it is hard to imagine there will be many conversions of existing U.S./Canada reservations at least until the short-range Model 3, or possibly leasing, is introduced. The "good" news is that this means the percentage of new orders relative to conversions will most likely be considerably higher than the 75% reported for Q4!

For new Model 3 orders, there is also the question of why someone would order one now rather than for delivery prior to December 31. Only two minor demand levers have been pulled this month, the $2,000 price decrease and the upcoming January 31 deadline for the referral program. In light of this, I can't imagine new orders being much more than one-third of the new orders in Q4 or 10,000 or so for the entire quarter.

Even if we add a couple thousand orders to this figure for conversions and round up a bit, I come up with about 13,000 total orders or about 1,000 per week for Model 3s in North America in Q1, barring any additional demand levers being exercised.

A Day of Reckoning

I'm sure many will agree that I may have gone out on a limb by predicting North American orders of only about 1,000 per week this quarter, at least unless and until another demand lever is pulled. So, yes, there will again be a day of reckoning, but this time it will be for me. There may even be multiple days of reckoning, and the first one will be soon; Inside EVs will report estimated January Model 3 deliveries in the U.S. (but not Canada) in early February. With no appreciable backlog at December 31, January deliveries should be a reasonable proxy for orders, provided February 1 delivery times also indicate a minimal backlog.

There may even be a day of reckoning earlier than that: Tesla's Q4 conference call on January 30 at which we may get some clarification regarding orders then. In fact, I hope some questions are asked by analysts on that subject. Tesla itself brought up the subject of "orders" in its Q4 delivery report, and as a result, investors are justified in expecting specific numbers regarding those orders for Q4.

A few questions I would like to see asked and answered are as follows:

What is the definition of "orders" Tesla used in its Q4 delivery report?

How many Model 3s were ordered in Q4?

How many were new orders vs. conversions from reservations?

Under that same definition, how many orders has Tesla received since January 1?

How many of the January orders have been new orders vs. conversions from reservations?

The Bigger Picture

North America is just one geographic area where Model 3s are expected to be delivered in Q1. Shipments to Europe have begun for delivery this quarter and there may be some deliveries to China as well. Therefore, it is entirely possible that total Model 3 deliveries will be respectable this quarter.

One issue is that if my estimates are at all accurate and Tesla does not find any additional domestic demand levers to pull, a lot of Model 3s will need to be delivered overseas this quarter to meet the 63,000 delivered in Q4; it would require 3,000 to 4,000 cars shipped every week to even come close to that figure. For now, I'll leave it to others to count cars on docks and track ships. This article is simply intended to address one specific piece of the Tesla puzzle.

Of course, realization that domestic order flow was actually slower than investors thought in Q4 and that Q1 order flow is currently even worse will undoubtedly have a negative impact on TSLA's stock price. This will likely be true even if overseas orders and deliveries "plug the hole" for now. It could also be a portent of what may happen to overseas order flow and deliveries once the initial backlog is cleared there as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.