Cominar REIT: Improved Outlook But Uncertainty Still Exists

Uncertainty still remains, as there will be more dispositions in 2019 and about C$1 billion of unsecured debentures due before the end of 2020.

The REIT has gone through dramatic changes in the past few years. These changes include selling its non-core assets and cutting its dividends twice.

Investment Thesis

Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) (TSX:CUF.UN) delivered three consecutive quarters of positive same property net operating income growth. Looking forward, the company should be able to benefit from a strong economy in Quebec thanks to its concentration in the province. However, we remain cautious as Cominar is still in the midst of transforming its portfolio and improving its balance sheet. Its planned dispositions and about C$1 billion of unsecured debentures due before the end of 2020 adds uncertainties to the REIT as well. Its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe investors should wait on the sideline and perhaps find other REITs with better visibility.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments

Improved financial highlights

In Q3 2018, Cominar saw its SPNOI increased by 1.7% year over year. This was the third consecutive quarter of positive SPNOI growth. The REIT saw positive SPNOI growth in its office and industrial portfolio. However, SPNOI declined by 0.4% in its retail portfolio due to Sears vacancies. The company also saw its committed occupancy rate increased to 93.3% from 92.2% a year ago. Although growth in the average net rent of renewed leases was modest, it was still a positive increase of 0.9% year over year.

We like its focus on core Quebec markets

Following several rounds of property dispositions, Cominar’s properties are now mostly located in the province of Quebec and Ottawa. Instead, the REIT made the decision to refocus on its core Quebec markets. In Q1 2018, 64.5% of its same property net operating income (“SPNOI”) came from its portfolio in Montreal, 28.4% from Quebec City, and 7.1% from Ottawa (“SPNOI”).

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report

The strategy to focus on core Quebec markets is advantageous because Quebec’s economy is less volatile than other parts of Canada. Unlike Alberta whose economy has been impacted by the oil market crash in 2015, Quebec’s economic growth rate has been stable and steady in the past few years. As can be seen from the left chart below, Quebec’s real GDP growth is expected to top all other Canadian provinces in 2018. Although Quebec’s real GDP growth in 2019 is expected to moderate to 1.8% in 2019, this growth rate is still above the national average.

Source: RBC Economic Research

Quebec is near full employment as the province’s unemployment rate of 5.4% in 2018 (forecasted) is the lowest since 1976. This low unemployment rate is also the second lowest among all Canadian provinces.

Source: RBC Economic Research

Looking forward to 2019, Quebec’s projected unemployment rate of 5.5% will continue to be the second lowest among Canadian provinces. The province’s projected retail sales growth rate of 4% in 2019 will be second only to Ontario. These economic projections should support strong office, industrial and retail depends. Therefore, we believe that Cominar’s portfolio of properties should continue to perform well in 2019.

Reasons why we are still cautious

More dispositions to come

Although Cominar has completed the sale of 95 non-core properties in early 2018, the REIT still has 7 properties held for sale with a total leasable area of 323 thousand square feet. As can be seen from the table below, most of these properties are located in Montreal except one in New Brunswick and another in Quebec City. Management in its latest conference call also mentioned their intention to identify more properties for disposition. Although we like its strategy to reduce its low growth properties and de-lever its balance sheet, further sales can result in declining net operating income in subsequent quarters.

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report

Several unsecured debentures due in 2019

There are two debentures totaling C$600 million due in 2019, one in June another in December. In addition, another C$400 million is due in 2020. The company plans to use the capital it receives from its dispositions to repay these debts. We view the move positively and believe management can repay the debentures. However, there are still procedures involved such as renegotiate its credit facilities, or further asset sales.

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report

Properties under construction

Unlike its properties held for sale, Cominar has several properties under development. While we like the revenue it will bring once these projects are completed, the company will have to pay for the construction bills in the meantime. As we mentioned earlier, the company’s top priority is to repay its C$600 million unsecured debentures due in 2019 and another C$400 million due in 2020. Therefore these projects do add some burden to Cominar’s balance sheet.

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report

Interest coverage ratio expected to decline in the next few quarters

Despite Cominar’s improving debt ratio, its interest coverage ratio of 2.35x is still quite low (based on last 12-month NOI). In fact, it is lower than the coverage of 2.46x back in December 2017. Management expects the decline in annualized interest coverage ratio will continue in the next few quarters due to Cominar’s sale of 95 non-core assets on March 27, 2018. Investors should keep in mind that any dispositions or acquisitions of properties will result in fluctuations in interest coverage ratio.

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report

Valuation

In the first 9 months of 2018, Cominar generated adjusted funds from operations of C$0.68 per share. We estimate that its 2018 AFFO to be about C$0.92 per share. Based on its current share price of C$12.43 per share, its price to 2018 AFFO ratio is about 13.5x. This is slightly higher than H&R REIT’s (OTCPK:HRUFF) price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 13.2x. Given the much better visibility of H&R’s portfolio, we do not see Cominar’s share price as attractive at this level.

5.8%-yielding dividend

After several dividend cuts in 2017 and 2018, Cominar currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.8%. The company’s dividend payout ratio (based on its AFFO) has improved to 78.3% in Q3 2018 from 104.2% a year ago.

Risks and Challenges

We think the biggest risk Cominar faces is the execution of its disposition strategy. It may be difficult to sell its assets at a good price if management wants to accelerate its disposition strategy. Another risk Cominar faces is its geographical concentration in Quebec. Although economic condition in Quebec is generally healthy, there were times that Quebec's economic growth rate underperformed the national average in the past few decades.

Investor Takeaway

Cominar is in the midst of transforming its portfolio and improving its balance sheet. Although the company offers a safe dividend with a dividend yield of 5.8%, its share price is fairly valued. We think investors should wait on the sideline as visibility is not that clear. In the meanwhile, investors may want to find other diversified REIT such as H&R REIT to invest.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.