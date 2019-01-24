A. O. Smith: Great Company, Great Price

Although many have recovered somewhat, some are still trading at sizable discounts.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) offers investors an outstanding track record of business, financial and dividend success, strong growth prospects, and a comparatively cheap valuation and price. It's a strong investment choice, and its current price offers a very compelling entry point to investors.

Business Overview

A short business overview before tackling the investment thesis. A. O. Smith is a manufacturer, distributer, and designer of residential and commercial water heaters, boilers, water treatment products, and air/water purifiers. Three things stand out about the company: its large size, the scale of its international operations and the quality of its products.

Size

A. O. Smith is the largest industry player in the U.S. by market share, in both residential and commercial water heaters and boilers:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

International Operations

A. O. Smith engages in operations and sales in dozens of countries around the world. International sales account for just under half of the company's total revenues, China alone accounts for a third:

(Source: A. O. Smith Annual Report 2017)

The company entered the Chinese market over 15 years ago, and it currently has an extensive array of development, design, manufacturing, distribution and service facilities/operations. Chinese products are specifically tailored for the country and its consumers. A. O. Smith is the largest company in China by market share, none of its U.S. peers have any sizable presence in the country:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

Product Quality

A. O. Smith focuses very strongly on R&D, innovation, quality and energy-efficiency. The company mostly develops and markets high-quality, energy-efficient products, which command high prices and hefty margins. This is especially apparent in China, were it mostly sells higher-priced products relative to its peers:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

A. O. Smith's size, international operations and focus on quality all set it apart from its peers, and confer strong competitive advantages to the company.

Outstanding Financial Track Record

A. O. Smith's long-term financial performance has been great. Revenues and earnings have grown at a 7% and 11% CAGR for the past 20 years, significantly greater growth rates than those of most of its peers. Most other key financial metrics have shown very similar growth rates:

AOS Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

A. O. Smith's financial performance has even accelerated in the past few years. Revenue and earnings growth averaged 10% and 25%, respectively, from 2010 to 2017.

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

Although complete results for 2018 have yet to be posted, the company is guiding for 20% EPS growth, and has delivered so far. These are all very impressive numbers, and, although past performance is no guarantee of future results, I believe the company's growth throughout the years is indicative of a successful business strategy.

A. O. Smith's financial performance was mostly driven by the company's size, international operations and focus on quality. The company was able to leverage its dominant position in the U.S. market as a springboard into China, investing heavily in the country. As China's middle class grew, demand for water heaters increased, and A. O. Smith's sales skyrocketed, growing by 21% CAGR for the past decade, with similar results since 2003:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

Although many companies operate in the Chinese market, A. O. Smith is one of the few that focuses on high-quality, higher-priced water heaters, boilers, and purifiers. As such, it was uniquely positioned to take advantage of the country's booming middle class.

Unit sales in the U.S. have remained flat for the past 20 years, although revenues have grown by about 4% per year, due to price increases and customers shifting to higher-priced models. Obviously less impressive than results in China, but reasonably good for a mature market.

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

A. O. Smith's financial performance has led to outstanding shareholder returns throughout the years. Total shareholder returns averaged 25% for the past decade, compared to 14% for the S&P 500 and S&P 500 Industrials:

AOS Total Return Price data by YCharts

A. O. Smith's dividend track record is also outstanding. The company is one of only 53 Dividend Aristocrats (NYSE: NOBL), having increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Dividend growth has been quite high, growing at double-digit rates for the past decade, and has outpaced that of its industrial peers and the broader market:

(Source: SeekingAlpha and Company Filings - Chart by Author)

The yield itself is, however, relatively lackluster, only 1.58%:

AOS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Although the yield is quite low, the growth more than makes up for it. Just as an example, investors that bought A. O. Smith ten years ago would currently have a yield on cost of 16.7%, extremely high. Besides that, the company's shareholder yield, which also includes share repurchases, currently stands at 4%, so shareholders are receiving quite a bit of cash from the company

A. O. Smith's overall financial performance, investor returns and dividend growth have been stellar, greater than those of its competitors, and the result of the company's successful business strategy and entry into the Chinese market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, off course, but I believe that A. O. Smith's growth prospects are stronger than ever, and that its investors will see similar results moving forward.

Growth Prospects

A. O. Smith's future growth prospects are very strong due to three key reasons: aggressive expansion plants in the Indian market, the continuing shift towards high-quality products in several markets, and favorable economic/industry conditions in China.

India

A. O. Smith plans to replicate its success in China in another country: India. The company first entered the market in 2008, started manufacturing operations in 2010, and has invested heavily in further development, manufacturing and distributions facilities all around the country ever since:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

A. O. Smith's rationale for entering the Indian market is quite simple. India has recently surpassed China as the fastest growing economy in the world, growth is rapidly accelerating, and its set to be concentrated in the country's major cities, were A. O. Smith has a major presence. Most importantly, the country's middle and upper-middle classes are rapidly expanding. With them, demand for the company's products is bound to skyrocket, driving significant revenue and earnings growth in the near future:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

A. O. Smith has proven it can successfully thrive in high-growth emerging markets, I expect its operations in India will prove successful in the future.

Shift to Quality

Customers in the industry are continuously demanding higher-quality, energy-efficient, products. For example, here is how the sales of energy efficient heaters have evolved for the past decade:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

Or how water treatment technologies have done the same (reverse osmosis being the most thorough water filtrating treatment):

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

These products and services are generally a bit more expensive, which is obviously beneficial for A. O. Smith and its shareholders. Besides this, there are comparatively few companies in India and China offering such products, A. O. Smith will most likely scoop up a sizable percentage of the increased demand in these two countries.

China

Finally, A. O. Smith should continue seeing strong revenue and earnings growth in its Chinese operations. Although China's economic growth is slowing, it is still one of the fastest growing economies in the world. As A. O. Smith is one of the few foreign players in the country, and taking into consideration the staggering success of its business model in the local market, I believe the company will most likely continue overperforming in China:

(Source: A. O. Smith Investor Presentation)

It is for these three reasons that A. O. Smith is forecasting medium-term sales growth of 8%:

(Source: A. O. Smith earnings Presentation)

Combine that 8% with some modest improvements in margin and share buybacks, and the company should see double-digit earnings growth for the next few years, somewhere between 10%-12%. Assuming the company is reasonably valued, and with a dividend yield of 1.5%, investors should see total shareholder returns of 11.5%-13.5% in the coming years. I believe the company isn't reasonably valued, but trading at a discount to fair value, so returns could be even higher.

Extremely Attractive Price and Valuation

A. O. Smith is currently trading at its lowest levels in years, and is looking undervalued in most relevant valuation measures, offering investors a strong buying opportunity.

The company's stock price has dropped dramatically in the past few months, and it is currently down by almost 30% YoY. It is a huge drop, and significantly larger than that of the broader market and the dividend aristocrats:

AOS data by YCharts

A. O. Smith was, in fact, the worst performing dividend aristocrat in 2018:

(Source: Iexchange.com - Chart by Author)

The company is also looking slightly undervalued in several key valuation metrics. Its PE, PB and EV/EBITDA ratios are all at their lowest levels in years, and 10% lower than their 5-year average:

AOS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The company's plummeting stock price and valuation is almost completely explained by negative repercussions from the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. The dispute started with President Trump levying tariffs on steel, which hurt the company's margins, and forced it to raise prices, which almost certainly decreased sales. China soon retaliated with a set of tariffs and trade measures of its own which, combined with a falling yuan, caused U.S. exports to China to decrease:

(Source: Cnbc.com)

(Source: U.S. Census - Chart by Author)

As A. O. Smith makes about a third of its sales in China, the above was detrimental to the company and its finances. Just this past quarter, the company cut revenue growth guidance to 4%-5.5%, quite a bit lower than the company's long-term target of 8%. Most of the drop is attributable to the lower value of the yuan, local sales are still growing reasonably well.

Besides the trade war, the broader market correction in late 2018, combined with the recent spate of negative economic news coming from the U.S. and China, were responsible for the company's recent underperformance.

Now, although all of the points mentioned above are concerning, investors should keep in mind that the company's current situation and future prospects remain strong. A. O. Smith continues to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth, and is still expecting (moderate) revenue growth next year. I'm actually surprised how well the company is weathering these issues, its a manufacturing company in a cyclical industry with large-scale operations in China and the U.S., the trade war seems almost designed to destroy the company and it is still doing reasonably well.

Although the cut in guidance is undoubtedly a negative, I don't think a temporary 3%-4% reduction in revenue growth warrants a 30% drop in the company's stock price, especially one centered on foreign currency price movements. Companies with significant sales in foreign markets see their sales fluctuate all the time, the market rarely reacts so strongly. As the company's long-term prospects remain stronger than ever, I believe the current price weakness will prove temporary, and offers investors a compelling entry point.

I believe that once trade tensions dissipate the stock price will most likely recover between 10%-30%, although this could, admittedly, take a while.

Conclusion

A. O. Smith's plummeting stock price is understandable, but excessive. Revenues and earnings are growing, the company's expansion plants into India are continuing apace and its dividend is safe and growing rapidly. Investors are likely to see double-digit total returns in the coming years, and could see outsized if/when the trade war simmers down. Due to this, I believe that A. O. Smith is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.