Citrix Systems: No Need To Panic

The guidance, however, contained no major surprises. Versus a prior preliminary outlook for 4% y/y revenue growth, Citrix is now calling for a range of 3-4% growth.

Though the company beat Q4 expectations on the top and bottom line, the stock fell on a perceived weak guidance.

Not a stranger to disappointing earnings releases, shares of Citrix Systems (CTXS) - a company best known for its virtual desktop infrastructure software - fell sharply after releasing fourth-quarter results, despite posting solid results for the current quarter. Though Citrix has made an impressive recovery thus far in the first few weeks of 2019, this post-earnings pullback puts the stock at ~15% below its 52-week highs.

CTXS data by YCharts

I wrote in a prior article that Citrix Systems is an attractive investment for one primary reason: its relative stability and rich operating margins in a software sector that is primarily dominated by more volatile, loss-leading growth stocks. Recall that Citrix has made robust efforts at diversifying its product portfolio beyond its core VDI services over the past several quarters, including a greater push into team collaboration tools. There’s no reason to believe that the company is fading from prominence as a top-tier vendor in virtualization.

It’s worth noting as well that Citrix has made a tremendous push into SaaS recently. Subscription revenues are up 45% y/y in the most recent quarter. We’ve seen from other “legacy” technology companies like Adobe and Autodesk that shifting more revenues into subscriptions does wonders for both growth and for stock price ascension. Over time, as the company continues to reap the benefits of a reliable billings stream, Citrix shares should see an appropriate re-rating in value.

In my view, there’s no reason to exit Citrix stock on the perception of a weaker FY19. The post-earnings share plummet, in fact, gives us additional reason to load up on shares.

Citrix didn’t really bomb its guidance

Let’s discuss the elephant in the room first - Citrix’s guidance. In my view, the company’s latest ranges are no immediate cause for consternation.

Let’s also put the guidance into context first. When Citrix released its Q3 results last quarter, it also provided an anecdotal preliminary guidance view for FY19. The company’s prior statement read as follows:

At a high level, as of now, we are currently looking at FY 2019 revenue growth to be about 4%, and adjusted EPS of about $6.”

Now alongside its Q4 earnings release, it released the following update:

Figure 1. Citrix guidance update Source: Citrix Q4 earnings release

The company’s new stated range of $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion now represents a range of 3-4% y/y growth versus FY18 revenues of $2.97 billion, which encompasses Wall Street’s expectations of $3.09 billion (+4% y/y).

What is important to note, however, is that Citrix outperformed its Q4 expectations by about $10 million. Citrix had originally guided to $2.95-$2.97 billion in revenues for FY18 (midpoint $2.96 billion), and ended up achieving $2.97 billion. If we strip out this $10 million of outperformance, the implied y/y growth of the new guidance midpoint of $3.085 billion actually represents 4% y/y growth versus Citrix's original expectations for FY18.

The bottom line here: it’s not exactly correct to think that Citrix has actually lowered its guidance view. It simply outperformed in Q4 and kept a conservative outlook for FY19. If anything, this gives Citrix room to outperform in the next fiscal year. Note as well that Citrix’s EPS guidance of $6 fell exactly in line with its previous outlook.

Q4 download

When it came to actual Q4 results, however, Citrix shone bright. Here’s a look at the earnings summary:

Figure 2. Citrix 4Q18 results

Source: Citrix Q4 earnings release

Revenues clocked in at $801.9 million (+3% y/y), nearly $11 million ahead of consensus expectations of $791.3 million (+2% y/y).

It’s worth noting as well that part of the “weak growth” perceived at Citrix is due to the fact that it’s transitioning from a primarily on-prem license model toward subscriptions. Across many different software companies, we’ve seen that this poses a temporary headwind on growth (license deals, after all, count a greater chunk of revenue upfront).

Within this quarter, we note that subscription revenues saw a healthy uptick, up 45% y/y (representing eight points of acceleration versus 37% y/y last quarter), while license revenues dropped 11% y/y. This loss of license revenues is partially to blame for Citrix’s seemingly weak top-line growth. On the positive side, subscription revenues now represent a 15% mix of the total top line for the full year FY18

Andrew Del Matto, Citrix's CFO, highlighted the strong subscription push on the Q4 earnings call with a reminder to analysts and investors that subscription growth comes with added volatility - but overall, it’s the right step for Citrix to take. Key points are highlighted below:

Internally, we continue to prioritize SaaS, which has grown to more than $270 million in 2018, which was approximately 50% of our subscription revenue and growing faster than total subscription revenue. In the fourth quarter, SaaS revenue grew to $78 million, nearly 10% of total revenue. Going forward, we believe SaaS revenue will be one of the most important measures of the evolution of our business model and an important KPI for the progression of our subscription transition. As such, we plan to provide the SaaS component within the subscription revenue on an ongoing basis, beginning in the first quarter of 2019. Importantly, this will also serve to isolate the variability that comes from the parts of the subscription revenue that are more susceptible to seasonal fluctuations. For example, the on-premise churn and transaction elements within subscription revenue are subject to seasonally softer periods like the first quarter."

Margins and profitability performed beautifully in the quarter as well. Pro forma gross margins ticked up by 40bps to 87.6%, up from 87.2% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, operating margins saw a huge 230bps lift to 35.0%, up from 32.7% in the year-ago quarter. Like most software companies, Citrix allocates the largest portion of its operating budget to sales and marketing, on which it was able to achieve some operating leverage this quarter.

The company’s pro forma EPS of $1.67 also represented 4% upside surprise relative to Wall Street expectations of $1.60.

Key takeaways

Citrix remains a consistent execution story within an otherwise unpredictable software sector. Though most investors wrote off Citrix's FY19 guidance as weak, it's more than likely just a conservative target that the company can easily exceed.

Against its EPS forecast of $6.00 for FY19, Citrix trades at a current forward P/E of 17x - which sits below most technology stocks. While Citrix is hardly a bargain stock, its subscription transition and strong SaaS growth make it a good buy amid a continued volatile stock market. Stay long and ignore the noise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.