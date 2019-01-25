Investment Strategy Statements

How and why to write an ISS.

By John Leonard, CFA

What is an Investment Strategy Statement?

An ISS is a document outlining the investment decision making process, including the investment focus (e.g. asset class, market cap, geography), style (e.g. value, growth), risk management, return objectives and time horizon.

How and why to write an ISS

Here is the Investment Strategy Statement Rubric you can follow. Note - the statement does not have to be a Q&A format - you can use the following format as a guide, which should include all of the “required” discussion. Any additional discussion can be included in additional sections:

Investing area of focus

Investing process

Valuation and risk management

Return objectives and time horizon

My background (obviously anonymous contributors should provide relevant but anonymous descriptions such as “I have been an analyst at a long/short HF for the past five years”.)

We are developing ISS in response to PRO+ subscriber feedback. The ISS should help readers and subscribers easily sort among authors to find those whose insights are the best fit for their strategies.

Here’s how it works:

Submit an article through the standard submission form. Title: Investment Strategy Statement – ‘Seeking Alpha username’

Editors review the statement for adherence to the template and structural coherence

Please put “Attn: PRO editors” in the Note for Editors box so the article is handled properly

Benefits for authors:

An explicit strategy statement can provide you and readers with a clearer sense of your own thought process, which can help focus your articles and improve your analysis

A showcase of your investment strategy for readers

While we will give broad leeway in approach, please apply our best practices (links to sources for support, a transparent approach, coherent organization, judicious use of paragraphs and bullet points). These statements will need to meet our basic requirements for article publication.

After your ISS has been published, we suggest pinning this article as an Author's Pick on your profile and referencing it in your profile description. You may also reference it in your “new follower” email.

A recent example

The ISS by Thomas Lott is a great recent example - he clearly and concisely discusses his strategy, process, what he looks for in long/short ideas, approach to valuation and risk management, return objectives and background.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

An ISS can benefit you as an author by helping improve your articles as well as focus and clarify your analysis and thought process. It benefits readers by allowing them to easily sort among authors to find those whose insights are the best fit for their strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.