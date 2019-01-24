Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Richard Herrington – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Black – Chief Financial Officer

Myers Jones – Chief Credit Officer

Tyler Stafford – Stephens Inc.

Stephen Scouten – Sandler O’Neill

Joe Fenech – Hovde Group

Laurie Hunsicker – Compass Point

Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Financial Network Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Franklin Financial Network is Mr. Richard Herrington, Chairman, President and CEO of Franklin Financial Network Inc. Please note that the Franklin Financial Network earnings release at this – and this morning's presentation are available in the Investor Relations page of the bank's website at www.franklinsynergybank.com.

Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay on Franklin Synergy Bank’s website. Before we begin, Franklin Financial Network does not provide earnings guidance or forecast. During this presentation, we may make comments that may constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franklin Financial Network to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of such factors are beyond Franklin Financial Network’s ability to control or predict, and listeners are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

A more detailed description on these and other risks is contained in the Franklin Financial Network’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Franklin Financial Network disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these remarks may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Herrington, Franklin Financial Network's Chairman and CEO.

Richard Herrington

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. I am here this morning with Chris Black, our new Chief Financial Officer; and Myers Jones, our longtime Chief Credit Officer. I’d like to give a brief overview of the quarter, and then Chris will review the detailed financial results, and Myers will provide an overview of some of our asset quality metrics. I’m very proud of this team and this franchise.

The fourth quarter 2018 marked a turning point for us, and our list of actions and accomplishments is long. We still have work to do, but I am excited about our future. To start I would like to highlight that just over a week ago, on January 14th, our Board of Directors received a notice that our regulators terminated the memorandum of understanding previously entered into in November 2016. Since the bank’s entry into the MOU, management has been actively implementing plans and processes to comply with MOU’s requirements. And we are very pleased that our regulators have recognized the improvements we have accomplished, resulting in the termination of the MOU. Going forward, we will focus on our three long-term strategic goals of soundness, growth and profitability.

On Page 2 of our earnings information, we list a number of specific highlights and recent developments, which are numerous over the last several months. I would like to point out several of these. During the quarter, we opened our 15th branch located here in Franklin, Tennessee. And we will continue to invest and grow within the communities we serve. We have a number one market – deposit market share in Williamson County, number two in Rutherford County, and number six in the Nashville MSA, which consists of 13 Middle Tennessee communities – counties.

We are very proud that we have achieved this position in our first 11 years of operations. Franklin Synergy has worked [indiscernible] scale and market share in some of the best markets in the country. We have been a high-growth company for more than a decade, and we expect to continue our strong loan and deposit growth enabled by underlying economic growth of our markets. As our franchise continues to evolve and as we achieve sufficient operating leverage to overcome inherent diseconomies of scale of any relatively young company, we are now at a point where we can focus on bringing more balance between our growth and profitability, reflecting the operating and market environment in which we operate.

To that end, we have accelerated our balance sheet rotation and are preparing additional phase of balance sheet optimization geared toward reducing our reliance upon noncore funding sources. A significant amount of our lower-yielding, fixed-rates securities were sold, and that liquidity will be deployed responsibly into higher-yielding assets over time without sacrificing our high credit quality standards. Our mix of earning assets continues to improve, and we expect to see slower asset growth as our liquidity is rotated into loans, which we also expect to grow at a slightly slower rate as we enter the new phase of balanced growth and profitability.

I am also very happy to announce that for the first time in franchise history, we are initiating a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. Further we have authorized a $30 million common share repurchase program. Both of these programs reflect our confidence in the company’s solid foundation as well as our outlook for continued growth and focus on long-term – building and driving a long-term shareholder value. Our strategic capital priorities remain organic growth and maintaining flexibility to fuel and to fund potential acquisitions.

The repurchase program will be balanced with these objectives to maximize earnings per share accretion, while limiting tangible book value dilution. This is an important tool enabling us to optimize shareholder value. Together, the dividend initiation and the share repurchase program are powerful leverage that we will deploy to best manage our balance sheet and financial returns. We are not satisfied with the level of our core earnings. We expect that balance sheet rotation and optimization to have a significant impact on our core profitability and returned metrics once these actions are fully phased into the operating run rate. And I think we’re well positioned for the coming year.

There was quite a bit of noise in the fourth quarter from our securities sales and some onetime expenses. But our core earnings and tangible book value per share continued to reflect a robust earnings power and underpinning our franchise. Our soundness remains strong. We retained disciplined asset quality and strong capital and liquidity metrics, improved our asset sensitivity and worked through our last OREO property at a small gain. The previously mentioned MOU termination further reflects the work that we have done to continue to improve our franchise, while maintaining our soundness, both operationally and in regard to asset quality.

I’d like to take this opportunity to publicly welcome Chris Black to our team. He joined us during the quarter as CFO and will be a major contributor to our company long into the future. Now, I’ll turn this over to Chris to discuss the quarter’s detailed financial information.

Chris Black

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. I first like to say how happy I am to join the Franklin Synergy team. It truly is an impressive franchise with terrific people and strong culture. And I’m humbled to be a part of this financial institution. Focusing on the right side of Page 2, you will know that some of our key performance metrics for the fourth quarter of 2018 presented from both a GAAP reported perspective as well as a non-GAAP core perspective.

As Richard previously mentioned, we had a couple of sizable onetime noncore charges in the fourth quarter that we exclude from our GAAP results in order to present what we view as a clean representation of our core operating performance. GAAP reported diluted EPS of $0.25 for the fourth quarter includes a $4.2 million pre-tax loss on the sale of securities, driven solely by the acceleration of our previously planned balance sheet rotation, which I’ll describe in greater detail in a few minutes.

Additionally, the company incurred an approximately $3.2 million one-time expense related to certain postretirement and severance benefits, driven by events specific to the fourth quarter as well as the changing of our estimates of future liabilities, triggering a one-time expense adjustments. In considering these two one-time items, the company estimates fourth quarter core diluted EPS of $0.61. This translates the full year GAAP reported diluted EPS of $2.34, and full year core diluted EPS of $2.71.

Turning to Page 3 in the chart on the top left of the page, you can see the continued trend in net income growth with core net income of $39.9 million for 2018 and $9.2 million for the fourth quarter when factoring in the previously mentioned one-time noncore items. Our net interest income has grown at a 38% annualized rate since 2013 and is up 9% year-over-year, but was relatively flat on a quarter-over-quarter basis driven by a decline of 1 basis point in our net interest margin.

This was largely a result of an increase in our cost-to-deposit funding of 19 basis points again to 16 basis points increase in our asset yields. While still moving in the right direction, our return metrics of 87 basis points of core return on assets and 10.7% core return on tangible common equity for the fourth quarter are below where our team would like them. And I’ll speak shortly of our balance sheet rotation and optimization efforts to drive improved performance.

The core banking business remains strong, and we’re working hard to continue to better align our balance sheet strategy to support those efforts. Additionally, non-interest expenses increased $3.4 million from the third quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2018. However, when adjusting for the previously described $3.2 million postretirement and severance benefits, noninterest expenses were up less than $300,000 quarter-over-quarter and are up less than $500,000 from the second quarter of 2018, the first full quarter with the impact of the Civic acquisition in our run rate.

Further amplifying this point, salary and employee benefit expenses are down slightly from the third quarter and basically flat since the second quarter. We were working hard to control expenses, while still investing for our future. We believe this quarter represents a clear picture of our expense trajectory going forward, as we continue to focus on our efficiency ratio.

Turning to Page 4, it illustrates the impressive build over time of our core earnings and tangible book value per share metrics. Our core EPS of $0.61 for the fourth quarter is 9% higher on a year-over-year basis and our full year core EPS of $2.71 also increased 9% over the previous year. Since 2013, we have grown our core EPS at a 19% annualized rate and have grown tangible book value per share at a 17% annualized rate, driven by our long-term strategic focus on delivering strong shareholder value through the execution of our primary strategic objectives of soundness, growth and profitability.

Turning to Page 5, you can see the double-digit loan growth for the year spread across our loan portfolio. Total loans grew $115 million in the quarter or 18% annualized and $409 million for the year, also up 18% since December of 2017. We have always focused on diversified and low-risk portfolio that reflects the deep and differentiated real estate experience of this team. We maintained that focus in the fourth quarter and throughout 2018, while further building the commercial and industrial loan book by $69 million in the quarter or an 18% year-over-year growth rate. We expect to continue to grow our C&I loans going forward, continuing to diversify and balance loan mix.

As Richard detailed earlier, our company is continuing to evolve as we seek to better balance growth with profitability, and we’ll have an increased emphasis on managing our loan growth as opposed to growing for growth’s sake.

As most on this call are aware, we are fortunate to operate in some of the best markets in the country. Our markets continued to perform well, and strong secular growth driven by strong employment growth remains the theme. Recent announcements by a number of top employers, such as Amazon, are sustaining this momentum.

I would also like to highlight that we completed the Civic Bank & Trust acquisition this past April, which added approximately $160 million in assets and just under $100 million in loans, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 79%. More importantly, this acquisition provided a physical presence in Nashville proper, a market proper, a market in which we already had many important customers. We plan to continue to build on this firm foundation in the Nashville market in the coming years.

You can also see on the right side of the page, their concentration ratio has continued to remain manageable and within our targeted internal guidelines, driven primarily by our increased scale, granular credit and administration processes, incremental loan diversification and robust capital generation.

Turning to Page 6. You’ll see the growth in mix of our deposit funding, which tends to have some seasonal characteristics that we actively manage. Total deposits grew $60 million. We’re 7% annualized for the quarter. Our broker deposits declined by $89 million as we continued to focus on reducing our reliance on noncore funding. For the full year, total deposits increased $265 million or an 8% year-over-year growth rate.

Importantly, given the improving asset mix associated with our balance sheet rotation and optimization strategies, we are more efficiently leveraging our deposit base as demonstrated with the increase in loans and deposits of 78% at year-end. For reference, at December 31, our loan-to-deposit ratio was 71% and was 74% at year-end 2016. As discussed previously, our ability to reciprocate deposits from the local governments is a game-changing development for our franchise, allowing us to redeploy lower-yielding securities into higher-yielding, longer-term assets. I don’t think it’s widely understood how meaningful this development is for our company and our ability to improve our core profitability metrics, including EPS, ROA, ROE and net interest margin.

Due to the previously mentioned acceleration of our already planned balance sheet rotation strategy, we have reduced our investment portfolio by approximately $246 million of securities with virtually no impact on our capital position. Due to the decline in bond yields toward the end of December, we made the strategic decision to accelerate our actions by proactively selling selected securities with the view that a short-term GAAP securities loss, while never desired, was the prudent course of action to bring forward the improved earnings stream, enabled by an asset rotation. Only approximately 25% of that has been redeployed as of December 31, and we’d expect the full $300 million to take the better part of 2019 to be deployed.

In the meantime, proceeds from securities sales are sitting as a liquidity on our balance sheet, with a very little yield give-up from the securities sold. This has improved our asset sensitivity and positions us for strong earnings momentum as the liquidity rotates into longer-term assets. We are also focused on second phase of balance sheet optimization, mainly related to the reduction of higher-cost, noncore broker deposit funding, which has recently been supporting a lower-yielding liquidity portfolio.

With the reciprocation of deposits taking place in the buildup of our liquidity portfolio, there is no longer a need to maintain this positioning of our balance sheet. We are targeting a reduction of up to $200 million of broker deposits and lower-yielding securities mostly during the first quarter of 2019, as brokered CDs mature and roll up the balance sheet. We expect that this will have no major short-term impact on our core earnings and are confident it will free up capital to be deployed more profitably, while at the same time, improving core profitability metrics such as ROA and net interest margin.

I’d like to turn the call over to Myers to discuss our asset quality and capital position.

Myers Jones

Good morning Chris and good morning everyone. Turning to Page 7, you can see that we continued to maintain a well-capitalized, low-risk balance sheet, which is highly liquid and well positioned to support our anticipated loan growth in coming periods. We maintain very strong regulatory capital ratios, which are supported by our strong internal strong regulatory capital ratios, which are supported by our strong internal capital generation and extraordinary asset quality, which I will detail on the next slide.

So turning to Page 8, our asset quality ratios are very strong, particularly when viewed through the multiple lenses of historical losses, current reserve and nonperforming asset levels as well as delinquency trends. We constantly evaluate our asset quality in multiple dimensions and at highly granular levels, particularly within our commercial real estate portfolios, which are tracked and monitored by a highly experienced team on a high frequency basis. We also view our asset quality relative to our peers. And on every relevant metric that we track, we line up favorably, which gives us an added measure of confidence that we are well reserved in addition to our own internal evaluation process.

As of the fourth quarter, our allowance for loan losses is 88 basis points of our period-end loans, which is flat from the last quarter and down 6 basis points from year-end 2017. We feel it is prudent to maintain our level of reserves, given some of the more national macroeconomic developments during the last quarter and have paused any reduction in the allowance percentage this quarter. On an absolute basis, due to continued strong loan growth, we had a loan provision of just under $975,000 with low charge-offs during the quarter. The allowance for loan losses represents 415% of our nonperforming assets of $5.7 million, which is well in excess of the majority of our peer group.

Lastly, during the quarter, we worked out our last ORE property and now have no other bank-owned real estate or repossessed assets on the balance sheet. While this represents a moment in time and clearly can change over time, we view it as a strong positive indicator of our underwriting and credit administration processes and think it is noteworthy for a real estate-focused bank to have zero ORE at year-end.

Now I’ll turn it back to Richard for some closing comments.

Richard Herrington

Thank you, Myers. We are at an exciting time for our company, community and shareholders. So much was accomplished in 2018 to continue building upon a strong foundation and position the franchise for a pivotal 2019. Our bank has strong and accelerating momentum behind us, and we remain focused on creating long-term value of our shareholders.

I’ll turn the call over to the operator so that we can answer any questions that are presented. Thank you.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Tyler Stafford with Stephens Inc. Please go ahead with your questions.

Tyler Stafford

Hi good morning everyone.

Richard Herrington

Good morning.

Myers Jones

Good morning.

Tyler Stafford

Chris welcome on Board.

Chris Black

Thank you Tyler. I appreciate that.

Tyler Stafford

I appreciate all the details on the balance sheet restructuring. So maybe just to kind of start high level, you mentioned managing loan growth. Can you just talk about what exactly that means as you’re approaching 2019 in terms of loan growth expectations for the year?

Myers Jones

Tyler, this is Myers. We think that we are well positioned to continue to grow loans in the low double digit area. And we are managing, obviously, the portfolio at a more aggressive level today than we were two years ago. As far as sectors go, we are continued to be a real estate bank as you can see. We have approximately just under 60 loan sectors in the real estate portfolio, so we continue to manage those. Our intent is to continue to manage the portfolio, whether that involves the participation sold part of the portfolio. But we think there is a strong opportunity for organic growth, again, to continue to build the portfolio in the low double digits.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. So given that expectation and remixing from the securities portfolio into the loan book and longer fixed rate assets, can you talk about just the total earning asset growth that you’d expect to see this year? I’m just trying to think about the balance sheet size as we approach at the end of 2019.

Chris Black

Yes Tyler this is Chris. I mean, I think it’s an important question. And it’s one that I’d like to think of it more of a trend line that may oscillate as we work through the reality of different funding measures and when things mature when they come on. And then, clearly, the opportunities of funding into – as remixing and also just funding our organic growth. So I wouldn’t be surprised. We’re very much focused on the loan portion of that.

As Myers said the low double-digit responsible, keeping within, which I view as quite impressive credit processes. And so the balance sheet itself, as we look to reduce on the broker side, really trying to optimize the profitability and the leveraging of that capital, we’re not as concerned about what the total earning asset picture looks like, we’re more focused on the loan growth. And we’re going to seek to have funding to meet those objectives.

So you can see a period where the balance sheet could be flattish. It could come down a little bit, and then it could resume its course. But once we get the remixing done, I would view the balance sheet to be growing in – more in lockstep with the loans. But that’s going to take time. I think it’s going to be all the way to 2019 before we’re fully through. But we’re very optimistic about what the run rates look like. In the short term, it could have some nuance, but the run rates are very encouraging from an EPS net interest margin, ROA, ROE perspective, which is what we’re focused upon.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, that’s helpful. Thanks, Chris. And then just lastly for me. The $200 million of brokered that you expect to reduce are up to $200 million, mostly in the first quarter. What’s the cost of those funds right now?

Chris Black

So these bounce around. It depends on the maturity. Some of them could have been on the books for a while, and some may have been shorter term. As we – we always seek the latter and manage that liquidity. So it’s not so much about what’s coming off, it’s what the replacement costs would be. The marginal replacement costs that we’re focused on, on the go forward. So what’s coming off is probably collectively in the – it’s maybe – it’s a little bit more of a lag right now in the $230 million, $240 million range.

So but we’re – when we look at this, those are maturing, right. Those leave the balance sheet one way or the other. And so the evaluation is what the incremental marginal replacement cost of those is. And with the flat yield curve as we look out, the whole key to this situation, as I alluded to, which I do think is game-changing, I didn’t – and the reason I’d say I don’t know that everyone understands exactly how meaningful this is, because as of a couple of months ago, I didn’t either. And so as I got to analyzing and got to looking at it, this ability to reciprocate freezes up what had previously been held for liquidity purposes. And it’s a big deal. And so that’s really where we’re focused.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. So what is – just ballpark that replacement cost then?

Chris Black

So well, if you look at the broker curve, right, depending on maturity, it means it’s the broker curve that everyone looks at. It could be anywhere from $240 million to $275 million kind of in that duration that we would be looking for. And so the idea here is that there were low-yielding securities on the books prior to the reciprocation capability that in a flat yield – they work when the yield curve is in a normal position. But when the yield curve is flat, those don’t work. And the real point is that, that trade doesn’t need to happen anymore because of our ability to reciprocate our local government deposits.

And so we can now free up the requirement. Those securities are no longer required. And we can move them into higher-yielding, longer-term assets, loans, the things that we do extraordinary well. And that’s why there are two steps. The first step is the previously announced rotation, which is underway, that is of minimal impact on the assets side by definition because we’re rotating. But then the second is to continue to optimize because the reciprocation of these deposits enables those things. It’s the key lever. And it’s probably a lever for us greater than most banks I know of. And so in a condition that’s been very punitive to our balance sheet and our net interest margin, we now have the opportunity to take advantage of a major change in a way that’s extraordinarily positive for us.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, all right. Thanks, Chris. Very helpful.

Chris Black

Yes.

And the next question comes from Stephen Scouten with Sandler O’Neill. Please go ahead with your question.

Stephen Scouten

Hey, good morning, everyone.

Chris Black

Good morning.

Richard Herrington

Hey Stephen, good to see. Good to listen to you.

Stephen Scouten

Thanks, Richard. So I think I just got a little turned around here on this last discussion around the optimization. So I just want to make sure I’m hearing this correctly. On the $200 million incremental of broker deposits and low-yielding, short-term securities you’re talking about, is that an incremental amount that can be put in reciprocal deposits, and thus, shrink the securities book even further than the additional $300 million? Or are you saying that those are just going to be put in a different duration type of funding source that this $240 million to $275 million, and you’re basically just going to get longer duration, and thus, less sensitivity on the funding side. I’m a little confused on which that is.

Chris Black

Yes, Steve. No, I think your first option was the right one. To be clear, we no longer – there were securities that we were holding, right, effectively for pledging purposes, and they were providing liquidity. And they were shorter term in nature that we no longer have to have because we can reciprocate. We can free up securities. And so that’s why if you look on the slide deck may be at Page 6, we’ve got a step 1, step 2. And at the top where it says the public funds reciprocation is the key to unlocking the balance sheet because it does both of these things.

The first one, which we’d identified well before I got here, we were able to accelerate the first, probably the most difficult part of that. And we did that near the end of December. And then the second is because we can continue to reciprocate more, we can maintain the liquidity profile that we need to maintain and eliminate additional negative impacts of flat yield curve that the broker deposits against lower shorter-term securities on the left side of the balance sheet.

Stephen Scouten

So on a cumulative basis – basically, will we see $500 million on a cumulative basis come out of securities and over time throughout 2019 be put into loans or other higher-yielding assets?

Chris Black

I mean, yes. I think if you look at that in isolation. But then, again, it’s – this is the real world and real funding. And speaking more in ebb-and-flow, almost like a stock chart, right? So we’re going to look at trend lines. Averages will probably be helpful. And sure, by the time we get through the end of 2019, importantly though, as the asset opportunities come along, we’re going to maximize our capital, right.

So we have three buckets of deployment of capital that we think about. The first is organic growth, the second is M&A opportunities, and then the third is return capital – returning capital to shareholders, which we’ve taken to, I think, really positive strong actions as the board has taken two positive strong actions. And so that’s the length through which we’ll view all of these. So if the right opportunities come along to lever that capital in outstanding organic growth opportunities and we need funding to fill that, and it meets our hurdle rates and helps us – it’s accretive to net interest margin, all of those things, then that’s how things will change.

So we’re looking here what we see today, the loan growth that we’re guiding toward that we’re focused more – we’re focusing more on balancing growth and profitability. This is the second step in doing that. But it’s a new lense, right. It’s the lense that we’re looking through. And we’re going to continue to be dynamic and adjust that lense as the interest rate markets change, as our markets change and as opportunities that come our way.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. And with the little bit lower loan growth guidance and looks like a bigger bucket of remixing over 2019 in cume, how should we be think about the thoughts around participation? I know previously, that’s been a thought that there may be some purchase participations to kind of accelerate that redeployment. Is that still a possibility? Or with the lower growth guidance, is that kind of wipe out those – that potential option?

Richard Herrington

Stephen, when we look at our loan growth, we start with where’s our capital position, where can our loans grow? We’re focusing, as Myers mentioned more, we’re managing the growth and just accepting the growth what comes in. We’ve developed a participation network that can help us on both sides. If loan growth is a little less than we anticipated, we can acquire a few participations. We don’t anticipate that. What we really think we’ll use to participation network is that our local growth will be considerably higher than the low 10% to 12% range.

And we can participate that. That’s a profitable situation because we earn participation fees, plus we get the balances from the customer, the deposit balances. So the participation network is our primary way to balance our loan growth. We can get more out of participation network if loan growth is weak. We don’t anticipate that. The focus will be, with the strong loan growth, we’ll use it to manage our numbers down to the position we want to.

Chris Black

And I think to add to Richard’s comment, Stephen, as we’ve been talking through and understanding that dynamic of our participation sold, I mean, I think that’s another thing that it really shows the underlying strength in the franchise and our ability to originate, underwrite and maintain strong credit quality as there are lots of folks, lots of banks who seek our credit, our originated credit. And that’s something also that we’re – we think as a stronger indicator, just as Myers said in his comments.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, perfect. That’s helpful. And I guess last one for me and probably most importantly, I suppose, really, how should we think about the NIM throughout the year? Maybe especially in light of what it looks like probably no further fed rate hikes from here. So can you talk a little bit about how funding costs should trend from here? I guess, especially after 1Q, it might still – I would assume, still see some upside there in funding costs in 1Q. But kind of how that will trend throughout the year on the funding side and then overall for the NIM?

Richard Herrington

Well, let me reverse it. Overall, we perceive that we’re close to the bottom relative to our net interest margin. It’s been – the biggest plus will be the transition or the rebalancing of our balance sheet if we’re moving out of a lower-yielding investment securities into higher-yielding alternative investments or loans, et cetera, that will be very positive for our net interest margin. It is difficult to estimate the impact of deposit cost. This is – we are in a highly competitive market. We are seeing some very, very strange deals being offered by competitors on the deposit rates. We are none in the – we don’t try to match those all the time. We try to be good to our customers, but we’re not going to be match some of the things that we see. We are also seeing a lot of disintermediation. When rates are low, people don’t really – customers don’t bother to be concerned about CD rates versus money market rates. But as we’re seeing rates jump up, we’re seeing disintermediation taking place.

So it’s a little hard to judge the overall deposit cost. If there is not another change in rates, I think deposit – our deposit costs will pick up a little bit. But I don’t think it will be significant. But again, if our competitors continue to offer some of the rates we see and it could be – it could pick up a little bit more.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. Thank you so much for the color on the time guys. Appreciate it.

Richard Herrington

Right, thank you.

And the next question comes from Joe Fenech with Hovde Group. Please go ahead with your question.

Joe Fenech

Good morning, guys.

Richard Herrington

Good morning.

Joe Fenech

Appreciate there might be a challenge to kind of give some of these near-term targets even through 2019 with the restructuring and all the moving parts. But I have a far longer-term perspective. Are there any targets at all that you can give us that you’re shooting for? Whether it’s earnings profitability or balance sheet? Just trying to get a sense for the end goal way down the line that you’re focused on with all these actions. Is there a certain key metrics that you’d like to see or certain sort of balance sheet composition? And what does that look like, whether it’s ratios or what have you that you can share with us?

Chris Black

Yes, Joe, I absolutely appreciate the question. I think right now, we’re very focused on executing the near-term and really concentrating on various ratios and how they impact. We’ve been working on, I guess, what we viewed 2020 goals internally. And as Richard says, we worked the transition to kind of phase 2 from the growth trajectory that we’ve had to more balanced growth and profitability. We’re working through those, it’s meaningful. We’ll be setting NIM targets and EPS, ROA, those types of things. I don’t think we’re in a position where we want to put that out to you all right now. I understand your need for it. But we’re very confident that these measures are the first couple of steps to work toward that goal.

And then the work, we’re going to walk and chew gum at the same time, but the work continues on building and strengthening the core deposit franchise and continuing more and more focused on the right side of the balance sheet. And doing those in concert, that takes time, it takes elbow grease, but we’re confident as we work toward that. And as we get more clarity of what we think those trajectories look like, I think we’ll be willing to share more details. But right now, I think the turn in momentum is the most important part.

Joe Fenech

Sure, I appreciate that. But how about from a 40,000-foot view on the same topic, Chris? Do you think you all longer-term might have to sacrifice a bit of profitability from where you were before to better align the risk profile to where you think it should be? Or do you think you can kind of have your cake you needed to where you think the – you can improve the risk profile and improve the profitability at the same time? Are you still kind of determining how exactly that’s all going to shake out?

Chris Black

Having cake you need into is a bold thing, but I do think there’s a lot of optimization. I think if you look at what this team in 11 years has built, if you look at the credit processes, the CRE portfolio, all that we’ve done, we – that’s a talent pool that we’re going to continue to replicate and continue to push as we grow and evolve. So I think the net interest margin is our biggest opportunity. We don’t – our yields are outstanding. If you look at – we’ve broken out the average balance in yield tables for you guys. The decomposition of our total loan yield, strong loan fees. We average – the last five quarters, we’ve been averaging 22 to 25 basis points of loan fees. We’ve picked up, what I think, 16 basis points quarter-on-quarter on the contractual loan yield.

And so our folks are really good at getting paid for the service they provide. And so we’re going to take that same expertise and that same mentality and continue to work more on the funding side. And we’re going to seek to drive a lot of this increase in – or the balance in profitability through the right side of the balance sheet, which some of the things, right, are more short term in nature. That’s the things we’re talking about doing, these levers we’re pulling. And then the other things take more time. Longer term…

Joe Fenech

And then how much would you – I’m sorry, Richard, go ahead.

Richard Herrington

From a longer-term perspective, we’re in one of the best banking markets in the country. We’ve got a proven team that has – we’re only 11 years old. But many of us have worked together for 20, 25 years. We’ve proven in the past to be [indiscernible] (41:58) very profitable bank. We’ve got good processes. So we feel really good about the long-term future. We can’t control the shape of the yield curve. We can’t control the flat yield – the other type of things. We know there will be a bump in the road from growth – growth isn’t going wherever you have a bumpy road. But looking beyond all of those, we have to feel very good about where we are, who we are, and the future of our shareholders.

Joe Fenech

Okay. And then on the new share repurchase authorization, we’ve seen this from a number of companies. Some either have been signaling they’ll be really aggressive, others are saying they just want to have something in place, probably not going to be as aggressive. Where would you say you all fall in that spectrum?

Richard Herrington

We see this as a powerful tool. We do not have a specific plan at this point in time. Basically, from a big perspective, we feel like our – that the stock is undervalued. If it’s undervalued, we ought to buy it. And basically, our attitude, and that’s oversimplifying it, but as we go down the next couple of months, quarters, we’ll look at this as an opportunity if the opportunity presents itself. If we execute none, we’ll execute none, or we will execute as much as $30 million. So it’s a tool. We feel good about it. It gives us the flexibility. We don’t have an execution plan at this point.

Chris Black

And Joe, to amplify and I’m being a little bit repetitive, but I think it’s important. We’ve got plenty of capital. Capital – we’re blessed with a strong capital base. And we’ve got three buckets, three avenues, pathways to deploy that, the organic growth, M&A and return to shareholders. And so we’re – every opportunity that we’re looking at, we’re evaluating on the same lense, right? So how do we maximize returns to – our return to shareholders in a risk-adjusted manner?

And when the stocks are trading this low, particularly closer to tangible book value, you guys can do the math just like we can. But we’re going to be responsible. And at different stock prices that – those hurdle rates mean different things. So we’re keenly aware of where we are and where we stand, but we’re also keenly aware that we are really well capitalized, as Richard said, in some of the best markets in the country. And we’re looking – very much looking forward to the pathway because it’s a bright one.

Joe Fenech

Okay. And then last one for me. Does the M&A strategy change along with these accelerated changes and with Chris coming aboard and maybe with the stock lowering and your comments around that capital management piece? You’ll maybe look for a smaller transaction than you otherwise would? Or just looking for an update as to whether anything has changed on the M&A front.

Richard Herrington

We’re continuing to look. Our priorities with M&A are, number one, access to lower-cost deposits; and number two, an institution that does not have significant asset quality issues; and number three, one in which we think we can take out culture and make the bank stronger. We’re still looking. We have a list of prospects. The recent deterioration in the stock prices has made this a little more challenging, but we’re continuing to look as well as we continue to look at ways to strengthen our organic growth. Again, we won’t have the tools available to take advantage of what the best opportunities are.

Joe Fenech

Thank you.

Richard Herrington

Thank you, Joe.

[Operator Instructions] And the next question comes from Laurie Hunsicker with Compass Point. Please go ahead with your question.

Laurie Hunsicker

Yes. Thanks, good morning.

Richard Herrington

Hey, good morning.

Laurie Hunsicker

I wondered if we could go back to the funding side for a minute. If you could help us understand just on the broker deposits, which is set at $800 million, there were almost $900 million last quarter. The $200 million that comes off is not going to be replaced. Is that correct? In broker deposits.

Chris Black

Yes. No, absolutely. So, that is the near-term, right? And so as I said earlier, we’re going to evaluate and we’re going to seek to optimize the balance sheet. And the key here, again, is that the local government reciprocation is what enables this. So part – if you think about that, part of those broker deposits were being held to ensure that we had appropriate liquidity. Short-term securities qualify for that liquidity. We no longer have that requirement. So unless – again, thinking about hurdle rates, right, and things that are accretive to our net interest margin, we don’t have a need for those broker deposits. If the situation changes and we have opportunities that come along that meet all of our credit quality standards that we can employ brokered deposits in a way that is accretive to our net interest margin, then those could come back.

Our goal in the longer – and that’s more of a short term to intermediate term. Our longer-term goal, as we said, we’re focused on bringing the right size of the balance sheet more into focus. And the way that you ultimately do that in the long term is focusing on core deposit enhancement and enhancing our core deposit franchise, whether it’s through mergers and acquisitions, organic, other measures. There are lots of ways to do that, none of them are the snap of a finger. So we have to manage our way through that intermediate period. But everything we do is going to be focused on what – where the net interest margin is, how we can enhance it and how we protect the balance sheet through high credit standards.

Richard Herrington

Laurie also from a pragmatic perspective, we do have strong seasonal factors in both on the sources of funds and on the uses of funds. So this rotation may not be a straight line because of the seasonal factors, but you know a year from now we think this is where we’ll be.

Chris Black

That’s right.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, thanks. And then just a shift over to government deposits for a moment, if I’m looking at the government deposit plus the reciprocal, which is mainly government, those came in to total at December $1.184 billion, up from $1.041 billion last quarter and typically the March quarter is the peak there. Where are those balances going? How should we be thinking about that from March and then maybe if you can just also give us a little bit of a guide in terms of the June quarter? Thanks.

Richard Herrington

Yes, I think you’re right and that’s the way to look at it. If you look at the total exposure as we identified roughly I think in the $313 million to $315 million range that have been reciprocated, plus as you say what we call out in our release of where the government deposits are peaking sure in the March timeframe, I think you’ll expect to see the typical seasonality as we come into June and so those deposits are very – they are very core to our franchise in more ways than just financially, in our positioning in the community, in our markets, they provide all types of intangible franchise value to us that they may not be the same for others.

So those deposits are always going to be a key part of our core franchise. And so I think you have to just accept that, we all have to accept and understand that there’s a lot positive to them, we understand the funding cost. We understand that the betas on those and we will work on strategies to contain those betas. But we’re –I think that’s how I would guide, understand that there’s high seasonality and we’re happy with where they are.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then just to follow up on that. So as we think about heading into March we could see those particular deposits potentially rise on balance in other $200 million. Does that sound about right, just based on history or is there something different in terms of your approach there?

Richard Herrington

This might be a little less than $200 million, but it’s somewhere in that range that’s a reasonable area I would say.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then the cost of those running about the three months plus $30 million, so round numbers, the cost of those is running about $270 million maybe $265 million to $270 million?

Richard Herrington

Not on the whole. Yes, not on the whole bucket because they’re not all index, there are operating accounts in there, but arguably they are clearly higher cost, they’re more interest rate sensitive. But that is a picture that we have in focus as we holistically manage the interest rate risk on the balance sheet going forward and seek to optimize that.

It’s a part of the picture that we’re focused on. But these are all incremental steps that we have to take, one or two steps at a time and in the future, I think the way I would think about the way think about the public funds is having them right sized on the balance sheet.

I think in these first couple of phases of the company’s growth, absolutely critical – provided a critical funding foundation and that’s always going to be core. But the key is to keep those right sized as we continue to work on developing additional core deposits on the balance sheet.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then Chris, when in the quarter was the $246 million fall?

Chris Black

So it was right towards the end of December maybe the last couple of weeks of December.

Richard Herrington

There were two situations. A lot of it was sold during the first part of December and then as the yield curve flattened further the second part was in the latter part of December.

Chris Black

That’s right. And there was also – so that wasn’t all sales, part of it was cash flows from mortgage-backed securities, CMO type instruments and so when you think about, we’ve targeted $300 million number and so the remainder, call it $54 million will be in the first half, most of that will occur and it’s always an estimate, most of that will occur in the first quarter with a little bit trickling into the second quarter.

But we understand that it’s going to take us a while to deploy. We felt like we didn’t need to take anymore GAAP securities losses to get the liquidity profile that we needed for the redeployment.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And I guess – just putting that all together. If you were to quantify with the funding held constant, what you potentially see just on the asset side pick up into margin. How should we be thinking about that? In other words as we look to first quarter excluding the fact that, that we’re going to see a rise in the government deposits.

Chris Black

Yes, so right. So the way that I would think about that, if you’re just trying to isolate the $300 million and what the pickup is? In the first quarter again – into the reality of the situation is underwriting and closing loans is a process, it takes time, there are securities that are going to be into this rotation, higher yielding, very high credit quality securities and that takes time. So we’re going to work through all of that and so I would focus more on the run rate, which towards the last quarter of 2019 the run rate is a very significant pickup.

I would say, our loan yield this quarter was $549 million, because we’re balancing between loans and securities, I don’t think the ultimate run rate on this bucket will be that high. I think it’s going to be lower than that, not substantially lower, but it’s going to be lower than that. But its impact on the margin is very significant, particularly because in the flat yield curve environment. So it’s all about the incremental pickups.

So while our overall yield might, if you just looked at the asset side from the loan side, it might marginally come down to impact the net interest margin is very strong. But it’s going to be – I would think about our run rates instead of, I know first quarter and second quarter are important to all of us, but it’s a little bit of a moving target of how we manage through that and so I have to think about the run rate.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And I guess again, just putting this all together. So directionally as I’m thinking about the first quarter run rate relative to where we sit here with December. The first quarter is going to be slightly under pressure, the June quarter we’re going to see a little bit of a widening, all else being equal does that sound like a fair statement?

Chris Black

And I think Laurie that’s fair. Yes, sitting where we are right now. And look our goal I hope, everybody sees our goal is transparency. We’re trying to communicate what we know, when we know it and more will come from us that, as we get more fidelity on the reality of the situation, we’re going to be communicative to all of you.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. And then, Richard, I just want to go back to Joe’s question on buy back, because we’ve seen companies announce buy backs and be aggressive and then we’ve seen them announce buy backs just to kind of have it sitting there just in case, as we look today, given that your stock is here, it’s up this morning, just shy of $30. I mean, if we look at it and say, hey your stock is trading in these levels, could we potentially then expect to see you repurchase a quarter of a million shares per quarter? Are we thinking about that the right way or how should we be thinking about that?

Richard Herrington

I think, Laurie it’s probably too early to give an estimate there, you know as Chris just talked about we probably don’t want to do a buy back at the same time do an acquisition. We will have to wait, what makes the most sense in the short run. We’re continuing to look at the acquisitions, with the stock price where it is, obviously, cash becomes – could be a bigger part of acquisitions as opposed to all the stock. So there’s just a lot of different ways to do it to good use as we have access to all of these ways.

As we get through them, we just have to make the best decision at that point in time. Again, focusing on what’s best for the long run for the shareholders. So, I didn’t ask you a question I gave you the famous Tennessee two-step.

Laurie Hunsicker

Yes, you did. Well last question for you Richard, obviously just opened your 15th branch here. Can you just remind us where you are on de novos as we look out for this year? Are there more on deck? Thanks.

Richard Herrington

De novo was in our market, there’s one de novo in Nashville, I’m not aware of any other de novos at this point. Are you talking about de novo banks?

Laurie Hunsicker

Oh, I’m sorry I’m talking about your de novo branches, right? You all have just opened 15th branch are there any more de novo branches that you all have planned for this year? Thanks.

Richard Herrington

We’ve got a couple that we’re looking at Laurie, we think we will go back to our plan, from an organic perspective, one to two branches a year as what we want to do, you know that’s not something that we’ve got to do. We’re going to look. We see a couple of places in the middle of Tennessee for it, it makes sense to put a branch or do a lift out of teams. So we’re looking at that, but big picture, one to two branches a year seems like a pretty good number for us.

Laurie Hunsicker

Great, thank you.

Richard Herrington

Of course and branches are changing, we’re not building the big branches that we are seeing most of our branches tend to be more compact, customers are banking more and more online. So the branch is more of a place to get to know the customer than it is to do transactions.

Laurie Hunsicker

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

Richard Herrington

Thanks Laurie.

Chris Black

Thank you.

And this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Richard Herrington for any closing remarks.

Richard Herrington

We just want to close by saying, thank you. We appreciate your interest in our organization. We are excited about the future and we hope that you can pick up on our enthusiasm and our confidence the best is yet to come. Thank you very much.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.