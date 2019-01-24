Growth Concerns Push Halliburton To Rely On International Markets

North America holds back Halliburton

Halliburton (HAL) is the second-largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company by market capitalization. Faced with industry headwinds and demand growth concerns, HAL has opted to increase its share of revenues from international markets to partially offset the risk factors specific to the North America market.

In Q1 2019, HAL cannot escape the negative forces, as both North America and international operations could decelerate. After that, HAL is likely to see a steeper growth trajectory based on its strong project pipeline, product innovations, and robust growth in the Asia Pacific and Africa markets. I expect Halliburton’s stock price to remain weak in the short-run before it makes a comeback by the second half of the year. In the past year, Halliburton’s stock price has gone down by 45%, and was in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF’s (OIH) performance, which declined by nearly 43% during this period.

Will the U.S. energy production continue to boost HAL?

To understand the current premises in which Halliburton’s business is established, we need to understand the critical energy industry dynamics. The U.S. shale oil production, aided by significant technological breakthrough and the use of techniques like horizontal and pad drilling, has started to exert considerable influence on crude oil price. From EIA’s data, we see that while the world crude oil production has increased by only 3% in the past two years until September 2018, its growth was 35% in the U.S. Also, EIA’s DPR data shows that the key U.S. shales accounted for the majority of this increase.

As energy production swelled in the U.S., the demand-supply balance has tilted, leading to pressure on the crude oil price. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, which was making a recovery after the 2014-16 crash, has again weakened in 2018. In the past year, the WTI crude oil price has declined by 19%. However, the crude oil price has a multitude of drivers, and they are not unidirectional. The geopolitical issue, falling production in some of the traditional energy-producing regions, and an OPEC-led production cut still favors a long-term recovery or an increase in crude oil price. Add to that the maturing asset base in the Middle East, significant underinvestment in the non-OPEC region where upstream producers have once again begun making investments, and the steep decline curves of the new wells in U.S. shales – the picture becomes more evident that the OFS providers have a potentially strong long-term market.

How’s Halliburton tackling growth concerns?

There have been some concerns about demand growth though. In a January update, the IMF revised down its October forecast following Germany’s introduction of new automobile fuel emission standards, concerns about sovereign and financial risks in Italy and some concerns in Turkey. Earlier, in its October report, concluded that although the global economy is still expanding, the downside risks to global growth have risen. The sanctions on oil supply from Iran and OPEC’s oil production target are the two most ambiguous geopolitical factors to affect crude oil price. The EIA also expects crude oil prices to remain lower than the levels experienced during most of 2018. Led by increased demand for light-sweet crude oil, crude oil price can make a comeback in late-2019 and 2020.

In response to these developments, many of HAL’s customers have shifted their strategy from production growth to improving cash flows and returns. Many optimized their capex spend to maximize returns on investment. In an environment when capital commitment is uncertain, Halliburton, too, has made its adjustments to minimize the damage. Since 2016, Halliburton also got a sniff of things to come and undertook structural cost changes by reducing personnel costs, rationalizing real estate infrastructure, streamlining the manufacturing footprint, and product design changes to increase throughput. The company also maintains a coherent asset base. Halliburton’s frac equipment manufacturing centers enabled the company to keep its production costs lower.

In the international market, Halliburton’s strategy is to focus on the energy market recovery by building mature fields capabilities in 2019 and beyond. Technology is another aspect of HAL’s strategic outfit. In 2018, the company received nearly 900 patents, a 10% year-over-year increase. Over the last few years, technological advancement towards enabling higher well productivity will drive efficiencies in North American onshore shale operations. HAL’s Prodigi AB Intelligent fracturing service is a case in this point. It helps automate the breakdown process of a fracturing treatment. This helps improve cluster performance, increases production, and reduces strain on HAL’s equipment. Despite HAL’s focus on technology, the spending on R&D decreased from 2.1% of its revenues in FY2015 to 1.7% in FY2017. The FY2018 figures are not available yet, as on the date of the report.

HAL’s recent contracts and acquisition

Halliburton has recently signed two contracts with Eni (E) to provide integrated drilling services in Iraq. Under the agreements, Halliburton will mobilize four to six rigs over the next two years. Also in December 2018, HAL acquired SmartFibres. SmartFibres manufactures downhole fiber optic pressure gauges, which complements HAL’s production enhancement portfolio in the unconventional and mature fields.

Halliburton’s Q4 and FY2018 performance

By segments: In Q4 2018, Halliburton’s revenues from the Completion and Production segment decreased by 8% compared Q3 2018 due to lower activity and pricing for stimulation services in North America. The segment operating income declined by 19% during this period.

Revenues from the Drilling and Evaluation segment, on the other hand, increased by 5% due to higher software sales, increased fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico, and improved project management activity in Latin America. The segment operating income remained nearly flat during this period.

By geographies: On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Halliburton’s revenue growth was the lowest in North America (10.6% down), while it was the highest in HAL’s Latin America operations (16.3% up). The decrease was in North America was primarily driven by lower activity and pricing in stimulation services. However, increased fluids sales in the Gulf of Mexico mitigated some of the falls. Latin America operation was boosted by software, completions tools, and stimulation activity, particularly in Mexico.

For the full year, HAL’s FY2018 revenue grew BY 16% compared to FY2017, while adjusted operating income increased by 35% in the past year. While HAL’s revenues increased handsomely in the first nine months of 2018, the growth retrenched in the final quarter following a crude oil price crash. Energy price continues to remain volatile.

What’s the outlook for Halliburton?

In Q1 2019, HAL’s revenue is subject to seasonality, while the Q4-end lump-sum sales of products and software could lead to a further decline. On top of that, HAL’s newly won contract prices were competitively placed in 2018, and so, the effect of reduced prices can lead to lower margin in Q1 2019.

These adverse effects will gradually taper off as energy activities in various international geographies pick up, leading to an improvement in prices for HAL’s products and services. HAL’s management plans to spread its work efficiently among its geographies to seek higher returns. In particular, given the lower base in the Asia Pacific and Africa, the existing contract backlog and the project pipeline is expected to lead to single-digit growth in Halliburton’s international operations in FY2019 compared to FY2018.

HAL’s Q1 2019 management guidance

Halliburton’s management expects, despite the crude oil price pressure and completion activity slowdown, it will be able to generate positive FCF. In the Completion and Production division, HAL expects revenues to decline by a mid- to high-single-digits, while the segment operating margin can decrease by 3% to 4%. Investors may note that in Q4 2018, the segment operating margin was 13%.

In the Drilling and Evaluation division, HAL again expects revenues to decline by a mid- to high-single-digits, while the segment operating margin can decrease by 1% to 1.5%. Investors may note that in Q4 2018, the segment operating margin was 8.8%. Regarding drilling activity slowdown in Q1, Halliburton’s management commented in the Q4 earnings call,

We've got pretty good visibility through the quarter and that's why I'm able to see why I do see modest increase in the amount of completion activity over that period of time. The drilling services may slow a bit. And I think that the pivot would be more to completions. But I also - we look ahead or beyond that, and we see those catalysts unfolding out into the future. But that's why I describe it as modestly up. When we look at our calendar, it looks modestly up through the first quarter, certainly relative to Q4. So we said it would be bottom in Q4 and we see an activity pick up here.

HAL’s dividend: Halliburton’s pays $0.18 dividend per share, which amounts to 2.3% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has grown by 11.4%. Schlumberger’s (SLB) dividend is higher compared to HAL (4.6%).

HAL’s capex to rise

HAL’s free cash flow was $1.1 billion in FY2018, which was a marginal improvement compared to FY2017. While cash flow from operations improved in line with the revenue growth in the past year, Halliburton spent a lot more in capex in 2018.

In FY2019, HAL expects to increase capex by 20% to ~$1.6 billion. The higher capex is supposed to be spent on new directional drilling platform and production business expansion. In contrast, in FY2019, Halliburton’s larger market cap peer Schlumberger (SLB) plans to spend $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in capex, which would be a 26% fall compared to FY2018. Read more on SLB here. Both Schlumberger and Halliburton look to improve cash flow in FY2019. However, compared to SLB, HAL’s free cash flow improvement would be more prominent because of the simultaneous increase in capex, which can be used to accelerate revenue generating opportunities or reducing debt.

Regarding this, HAL commented in the Q4 earnings call,

We remain committed to generating strong cash flow by using cost levers, managing working capital and remaining flexible in our CapEx spend, focusing on strong return generating opportunities. And we will use excess cash prudently for strategic investments that meet our returns thresholds for reducing debt and for returning cash to our shareholders.”

Under a 2017 share repurchase plan, ~$5.5 billion remained authorized for repurchase as of September 30, 2018. During Q4 2018, HAL repurchased shares worth $200 million. This leaves ~$5.3 billion for further repurchase.

HAL’s debt-to-equity is 1.2x. Its debt-to-equity ratio is higher compared to its peers (HAL, BHGE, and FIT) average. Schlumberger's (SLB) debt-to-equity stands at 0.47x, while Baker Hughes, a GE Company’s (BHGE) debt-to-equity stands at 0.20x. TecnipFMC’s (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.3x. With improved cash, HAL can look forward to a stable or a marginally improved balance sheet in FY2019.

What does HAL’s relative valuation say?

Halliburton is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.0x. Based on sell-side analysts EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, as provided by Thomson Reuters, HAL’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.0x. Between FY2012 and FY2018, HAL’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~10.6x. So, HAL is currently trading at a discount to its past seven-year average.

Halliburton’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because analysts expect HAL’s EBITDA to decline marginally versus a rise in its peers’ average EBITDA in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. HAL’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than its peers’ (SLB, BHGE, and FTI) average of 9.2x.

Analysts’ rating on HAL

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 30 sell-side analysts rated HAL a “buy” in January 2019 (includes strong buys), while five recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell” on HAL. The analysts’ consensus target price for HAL is $40.8, which at HAL’s current price yields ~30% returns.

What’s the take on HAL?

While the energy production boom in the U.S. unconventional shales worked in favor of the OFS companies like Halliburton, excess supply and a global economic deceleration may put pressure on energy prices in 2019. While the energy market in North America is faced with a variety of issues including completion activity slowdown and midstream infrastructure bottleneck, many of HAL’s international operations will come to the rescue, or at the least, can mitigate the effects. Towards this goal, HAL has been able to improve its share of revenues from international markets to 44% in Q4 compared to 39% in Q3.

However, in Q1 2019, HAL cannot escape the negative forces and is likely to decline compared to Q4 2018, as both North America and international operations could hit a brake. After that, HAL is expected to see a steeper growth trajectory based on its strong project pipeline, product innovations, and robust growth in the Asia Pacific and Africa markets. Halliburton’s cash flow is also steady, but its balance sheet is more leveraged compared to some of the large market cap peers. I expect Halliburton’s stock price to remain weak in the short-run before it makes a comeback by the second half of the year.

