General Electric: My Game Plan For Next Week

I can see ~25 percent downside in the event of a major earnings miss and deteriorating investor sentiment.

General Electric could test its most recent lows, but investors should see restructuring results in 2019.

GE is driving a hard restructuring and downside risks are real, though probably not as large as they were a year ago.

General Electric has widely underperformed its industrial peers in the sector over the last year.

General Electric's (GE) shares continue to exhibit an attractive risk/reward-combination for patient investors that want to bet on a successful restructuring of GE's core businesses. General Electric has some specific downside risks that could weigh on the industrial company's share price over the short haul. Nonetheless, the risk/reward remains attractive, and a price related to next week's earnings release could open up yet another buying opportunity. How low could GE's share price drop?

In my last article on General Electric titled "General Electric Is Not Going To Be A Penny Stock" I suggested that General Electric indeed had considerable upside potential in 2019 and beyond due to the following trifecta of potential positive catalysts:

1. General Electric is aggressively restructuring its business and that includes reducing its industrial leverage ratio. GE has guided for a $25 billion (50 percent) reduction in net debt until 2020 which will make GE a much leaner, less burdened industrial company that can utilize excess cash for acquisitions. Investors currently don't believe this is achievable, and, as a result, GE's valuation multiple has not yet re-rated.

2. General Electric is focused on its power business and the company has proposed asset sales and spin-offs in order to improve capital efficiency and drive a simplification of its core business (aviation, power, and renewables). Major divestitures are set to happen for GE's healthcare unit and Baker Hughes, an oilfield services company GE agreed to buy in 2016.

Source: General Electric

3. General Electric's management is highly motivated to drive efficiency gains, not only through capital measures, but through cost cuts, savings programs, and operational improvements.

What I have not yet discussed, though, is GE's downside potential, particularly related to next week's earnings release.

Downside Risks

While my last article on GE primarily focused on General Electric's ability to capture upside, the industrial company faces downside risks as well. Though downside risks are real, I think the correction potential today is much lower than a year ago when GE was still in the early stages of its restructuring.

General Electric got booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average last summer - adding insult to injury -, and the industrial company has widely underperformed its industrial peers. The underperformance gap, frankly, is striking, and it reflects low investor confidence.

See for yourself.

Source: CNBC

General Electric's share price dropped as low as $6.66 in December when investors got the jitters about a slowing economy and uncertainty relating to a U.S.-China trade deal. That said, though, GE bounced backed nicely in January: Year-to-date, General Electric's share price has risen 15.3 percent.

Source: StockCharts

Though there is a good chance that the recovery will continue if management executes well, downside risks in 2019 include the following:

1. The power business fails to produce sustainable margin improvements and/or the gas turbine market remains weak over the short to medium-term;

2. Cash flow weakness spreads to GE's other, normally cash-flow strong core businesses (aviation, healthcare, transportation);

3. The healthcare unit spin-off and Baker Hughes monetization take longer than expected;

4. GE's deleveraging process is slowed down due to either insufficient free cash flow and/or delayed capital measures;

5. Management fails to lay out a clear, convincing plan about the future that gets shareholders excited and boosts investor confidence;

6. The U.S. economy slides into a recession, pulling highly cyclical industrial conglomerates down with it.

How Low Can It Go?

A major deterioration in GE's fundamentals (free cash flow, core operating margins) would be a major negative catalyst for the stock. Though I think that weak fourth quarter earnings and cash flow are already priced into General Electric's valuation today - Q4-2018 earnings will be released on January 31, 2019 -, it is entirely within the realms of possibility that GE will test its most recent low @$6.66.

Since shares trade at $8.73 at the time of writing, I can see up to ~25 percent downside in the worst case scenario, but that requires GE to release particularly bad Q4-2018 results that will trigger a major reset of investor expectations. I assign a 15 percent probability to this event.

More likely, however, is that GE's shares will drop on an earnings miss next week, before rebounding after investors had enough time to digest results. Since GE already took a major $22 billion non-cash impairment charge in the last quarter, I think chances for another impairment round are actually quite low. What's important is GE's guidance for 2019, which I expect management to discuss next week as well.

My Game Plan

I have increased my position in GE throughout the second half of 2018, and see GE as a bargain thanks to extremely bearish investor sentiment, lowered earnings and free cash flow expectations, and compressed operating margins.

I am prepared to increase my position in GE once again should the share price fall back below $7 in the wake of a weak Q4-2018 earnings release and an investor overreaction. I consider GE to be a "Strong Buy" should shares fall below the latest low @$6.66. On the other hand, I don't see GE as a short-term "Buy" at or above the $10 price level. Raising cash in order to take advantage of another emotionally-fueled sell-off is the right thing to do, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

While downside risks surely exist, the truth is that much of General Electric's downside is already baked into the industrial company's valuation today. Could GE stock trade lower again in 2019 and re-test the December lows? Surely, but it is unlikely, in my opinion, due to the company's extreme focus on the trifecta of reducing industrial leverage (paying down debt), improving capital efficiency and margins through capital measures (asset sales and spin-offs), and improving cash flow. The upside, in my estimation, far outweighs the downside. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.