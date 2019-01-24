Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2019 10:00 AM ET

This morning, we issued our earning release and supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results. These documents are available in the Investor Relations of our Web site at applied.com. A replay of today's broadcast will be available for the next two weeks as noted in the press release.

Our speakers today include Neil Schrimsher, Applied's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Wells, our Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Neil.

Neil Schrimsher

Thank you, Julie, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us. I will start by providing an overview of recent developments, then Dave will follow-up to review our financial results in more detail, and also cover our updated guidance.

As referenced in our press release, we are pleased to post year-over-year increases in our fiscal '19 second quarter results. However, our sales and earnings were below our planned performance. We understand the key performance drivers which included: one, decelerating growth through the quarter, culminating in significantly weaker sales in the final week of the calendar year.

More specifically, we went from December 21 month to date sales that were within the 5% to 7% full-year guidance range to core year-over-year sales growth of less than 1% for the full month of December. Second, we had some softness in project timing delays in our Fluid Power businesses, including lower demand from technology markets, primarily electronic equipment and component manufacturers. And lastly we experienced an adverse impact on our margins from a $2.7 million LIFO inventory charge related to more pronounced inflation experienced in the quarter.

In light of the softer top line and inflationary headwinds, we initiated appropriate cost measures alongside our continued actions to drive efficiencies and execute our business plans. Our revised full-year fiscal '19 guidance issued this morning reflects the moderating industrial environment and current Fluid Power market dynamics with the sales guidance assuming nearly 2% to 4% increase in second half daily sales rates compared to the first half, excluding acquisitions.

Further broken down, this assumed second half Fluid Power & Flow Control daily sales rates remaining essentially flat with the first half of the fiscal year, and a 3% to 5% increase in the second half daily sales rates in our service center segment.

During the quarter, we were pleased to welcome Fluid Power sales to the company. Announced in November, FPS is a manufacturer and distributor of Fluid Power components, specializing in the engineering and fabrication of manifolds and power units. Their edition provides a strong strategic fit that further enhances our Fluid Power market leadership, which includes the broadest product range in the industry and one-stop shopping for all Fluid Power needs from design to repair.

Additionally, we're proud to recognize the one-year anniversary of FCX performance acquisition and movement into engineered specialty flow control with their premier brands, innovative products, custom solutions and high tech -- high touch technical service. I could not be more pleased with the FCX team members and our progress to date. We are more excited about our ongoing growth prospects entering our second year together.

Our combined resources are positively impacting customers and delivering on our synergy plans across the work streams, including revenues, operations and profitability. Looking forward, we will remain active in acquisitions as we move through calendar 2019, pursuing strategic additions that extend our business reach and enhance our capabilities with new and current customers.

Overall, we continue to strengthen our position as a differentiated industrial distributor and the technical distribution leader with our critical core products offering, expanding value-added services, leadership in engineered Fluid Power & Flow Control solutions, growing geographic reach and multiple channels to market.

Now at this time, I'll turn the call over to Dave for additional detail on our financial results.

David Wells

Thanks, Neil, and good morning, everyone. Before we move on to cover further details on our most recent quarter financial performance, a reminder that the supplemental investor deck issued this morning recapping key financial and performance talking points is available for your reference on our investor site.

Turning now to our second quarter results. Sales for the quarter ending December 2018 increased 25.9% over the prior year quarter with acquisitions driving a 21.3% year-over-year increase. Organically, sales grew 3.7%, while the impact of foreign currency exchange decreased sales by 0.7%. There was one extra selling day in this year's quarter, which generated a 1.6% benefit to reported organic growth.

Second quarter sales in our service center based distribution segment increased by $33.7 million or 6.1% year-over-year. Excluding the adverse impact of foreign currency translation, sales increase by 6.9%. This includes a 1.6% benefit from one additional selling day in this year's quarter.

As previously mentioned, in our service center based distribution segment, as well as our Fluid Power & Flow Control segment, we saw the adverse impact of 2018 holiday timing including reduced year-end shutdown maintenance activity. Overall, Applied organic sales growth was up nearly 6% through December 21, but finished up less than 1% for the month of December after the final week of the calendar year.

Moving to our Fluid Power & Flow Control segment, second quarter sales increased $139.2 million or 124.7% as compared to the prior year. Acquisitions within this segment namely the addition of both FCX performance and more recently Fluid Power sales increased sales by 127.4%.

Excluding the impact of acquisitions, sales were down $3 million or 2.7% as a 4.4% decline was partially offset by the 1.7% benefit of one additional selling day in the quarter. Our Fluid Power & Flow Control segment growth was down from recent quarters given the tougher year-over-year comps, timing of larger projects and lower demand from technology markets as well as some adverse impact of supplier performance.

Excluding FCX and the most recent Fluid Power sales acquisition, the legacy Fluid Power organic backlog at quarter end remained strong with a further modest increase to backlog in the quarter.

From a geographic perspective, sales in the quarter for our U.S operations were up $170.2 million or 30.5% year-over-year with acquisitions driving $142.2 million or 25.5% of this increase. Excluding acquisition impact, organic sales growth from U.S operations reflected a 5% increase, which included a 1.6% benefit from the extra sales day in this year's quarter.

Sales from our businesses outside of the United States grew 6.7% organically with solid performance across all geographies. The extra sales day in this year's quarter drove 1.7% of this growth. Foreign currency impact, however, was a 4.3% headwind resulting in a reported 2.4% sales increase in our foreign markets as compared to the prior year quarter.

Moving on to gross margins. Our gross profit percentage for the quarter was 28.9%, up 68 basis points year-over-year. Acquisitions drove 93 basis points of margin expansion year-over-year. Excluding this accretive benefit, gross profit margin for the core business was 28%, 26 basis points lower than prior year, driven by an increase in purchase costs in the quarter.

This inflationary impact generated a $2.7 million non-cash LIFO inventory charge for the quarter, which represented a 32 basis point headwind for the quarter and a 16 basis point adverse year-over-year impact. This equates to a $0.05 per share adverse EPS impact. We expect margins to normalize in Q3 as we pass on the recent supplier price increases.

Our selling, distribution and administrative expenses on an absolute basis increased $40.3 million or 28.4% when compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Acquired businesses accounted for $36.4 million or 25.7% of year-over-year SG&A growth, while fluctuations in foreign currency rates decreased SG&A for the quarter by .8% compared to the prior year quarter.

Excluding the impact of acquisitions, the nominal 2.7% year-over-year increase in SG&A expense included a 120 basis point increase in our self-insured medical costs attributed to several major medical cases, along with the impact of annual merit increases.

The effective income tax rate was 23.2% for the quarter. Resulting EPS for the quarter was $0.99 per share, up 25.3% year-over-year. Excluding the benefit of lower effective tax rate, pre-tax income increased 13.1% year-over-year.

Our consolidated balance sheet remains strong with shareholders' equity of $890 million, representing more than a 9% increase year-to-date. Cash generated from operating activities was $53.8 million for the quarter, which represents a $42 million improvement from the prior year quarter. Quarter results demonstrated continued traction generated by operating working capital management initiatives.

We continue to extinguish the additional debt assumed to fund the FCX performance acquisition with net leverage based on our existing credit facility covenants now just over 2.8x EBITDA as of quarter end. In our first quarter, as previously communicated, we fully extinguished $112.5 million initial draw taken on our $250 million revolving credit line to fund the FCX acquisition. There was no utilization of our revolving credit line in the most recent quarter.

As noted in our press release, today we announced that our Board of Directors raised the quarterly cash dividend to $031 per common share. This represents the 10th dividend increase since 2010 and underscores our strong cash generation and commitments delivering shareholder value.

To recap, while our second quarter performance reflects some of the inflationary impact and economic conditions, which have played out in recent quarter, we remain focused on continued execution of our strategic priorities in any environment.

EBITDA for the quarter was $76 million or 9.1% of sales, a 58 basis point improvement and we generated strong cash flow in the quarter. Our Fluid Power & Flow Control segment backlog position remains strong and we continue to see broad based opportunities for growth in all businesses and geographies.

As we neared the one-year anniversary of the FCX performance acquisition, we remain pleased with the contributions of the business. FCX contributed another $0.06 per share to year-over-year growth in earnings per share in the quarter.

Transitioning now to our revised outlook given the current moderate industrial environment and business conditions, we're revising our full-year fiscal 2019 sales and earnings per share guidance to between $4.45 and $4.65 per share on a sales increase of 12.5% to 15% with full-year sales from our legacy operations forecast to be in the range of up 2% to up 3% year-over-year.

While showing a softer top line, our guidance still assumes a 2% to 4% step up in daily sales rates second half versus first half, excluding the benefit from the recent FPS acquisition. We're assuming second half Fluid Power & Flow Control daily sales rates remain essentially consistent with what we saw in the first half and a 3% to 5% increase in second half daily sales rates in our service center segment.

This would generate 4% to 6% second half organic growth in our service center segment with a 5% to 7% sales decline in our legacy Fluid Power business, given continued tech driven softness and tougher second half comps. Additionally, our guidance assumes a 15 to 30 basis point step up in second half margin performance, driven by pricing and other margin expansion initiatives. SG&A and interest expense favorability will partially offset the adverse impact of lower top line.

With that, I will now turn the call back over to Neil for some final comments.

Neil Schrimsher

Thanks, Dave. Moving into our 96 year of doing business, we know our individual and team responsibilities to deliver our fiscal '19 commitments, including a continued focus on our five strategic elements, core growth, product expansion, fluid power & flow control, operational excellence and acquisitions.

As we move through the second half of fiscal '19, we will maintain an emphasis on profitable sales growth driving our core business growth with current customers reaching new end-users and leveraging our value-added capabilities. Our margin expansion, mitigating the inflationary pressures, SG&A management, maintaining diligence in our operational spend and continued working capital improvements, strengthening our business and fueling future investments. We’ve a strong foundation, expanding business capabilities and outstanding potential and we're working to win each and every day.

And with that, we'll open-up the lines for your questions.

Jason Rodgers

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

Chris Dankert

Chris Dankert

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Chris Dankert

Neil Schrimsher

Chris Dankert

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Chris Dankert

Chris Dankert

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Chris Dankert

Neil Schrimsher

Adam Uhlman

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Adam Uhlman

Adam Uhlman

David Wells

David Wells

Adam Uhlman

Adam Uhlman

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

David Wells

David Wells

Adam Uhlman

Ryan Cieslak

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Ryan Cieslak

Ryan Cieslak

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Ryan Cieslak

Ryan Cieslak

David Wells

David Wells

Ryan Cieslak

Ryan Cieslak

David Wells

Yes.

Ryan Cieslak

Ryan Cieslak

David Wells

David Wells

Ryan Cieslak

Ryan Cieslak

David Wells

David Wells

Ryan Cieslak

Ryan Mills

Ryan Mills

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Ryan Mills

Ryan Mills

David Wells

David Wells

Ryan Mills

Ryan Mills

David Wells

David Wells

Ryan Mills

Ryan Mills

Neil Schrimsher

David Wells

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Ryan Mills

Ryan Mills

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Ryan Mills

Jason Rodgers

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

David Wells

David Wells

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

David Wells

David Wells

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

David Wells

David Wells

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

David Wells

David Wells

Jason Rodgers

Jason Rodgers

David Wells

David Wells

Where we think we can drive significant shareholder value. It's going to ebb and flow based on deal flow, but on an average kind of long-term 2.5x will be our target leverage.

Jason Rodgers

Neil Schrimsher

Ryan Cieslak

Ryan Cieslak

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

David Wells

David Wells

Ryan Cieslak

Neil Schrimsher

Operator

Neil Schrimsher

Neil Schrimsher

