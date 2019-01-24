Transocean Is Worth Accumulating On Corrections

Even a stressed EBITDA margin of 37% ensures that the company's debt servicing remains smooth and Transocean is positioned to deleverage.

As volatility sustains for oil, offshore drilling companies have continued to face challenging times. and this is reflected in stock volatility among leading offshore drilling companies. Just as an example, Transocean (RIG) touched a 12-month high of $14.18 on October 9, 2018, and subsequently slumped by 55% to $6.34 by December 24, 2018. This decline was in-sync with a sharp decline in oil price during this period. Transocean has again moved higher by 29.8% from December 2018 lows to $8.23 as on January 22, 2018.

While short-term investors can gain from this volatility, I believe that Transocean is worth accumulating on every correction for medium to long-term as well. This article will discuss the factors that make Transocean one of the most attractive offshore drilling stocks.

In particular, the discussion will involve a forward-looking credit perspective that underscores the point that Transocean is well positioned to navigate challenging times and maintain a relatively stress free balance sheet. I must mention that EBITDA margin compression remains a concern, but any potential downside from these levels can be used to accumulate this quality offshore drilling stock.

Oil Price And Economic Fundamentals

At the onset, it is important to discuss the factors that are likely to determine the oil price trend in the next 12-18 months. Based on these factors, I don’t see Brent surging, but I do expect oil to move higher from current levels.

For the first half of 2019, OPEC and Allies have agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day. This should help reduce any supply glut and relatively narrow the supply-demand gap. I expect the impact of this production cut on oil prices in the coming months. There are speculations on a trade deal between the United States and China. The ongoing trade war has impacted global growth, and if a trade deal is reached, I expect global GDP growth to remain stable through 2019 and 2020. This should help oil price remain firm and trend higher. To elaborate, global GDP growth for 2019 and 2020 is now expected (IMF estimates) at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively. GDP growth estimate for 2019 is 0.4% points below June 2018 projections, and this slowdown is largely as a result of the ongoing trade wars. With relative slowdown in the global economy, I expect the fed to pause on its contractionary monetary policy stance. This is likely to weaken the dollar on a relative basis and a weak dollar is positive for oil and commodities.

Healthy Order Backlog And Credit Metrics

Specific to Transocean, the factors that are worth discussing are the company’s order backlog, revenue and cash flow visibility and change in credit metrics in the next 12-24 months.

As of December 2018, Transocean had a total contract backlog of $12.5 billion with 2019 contract backlog of $2.8 billion and 2020 backlog of $2.2 billion.

To elaborate on the cash flow and balance sheet implication of the backlog, Transocean reported revenue of $2,270 million for the first nine months of 2018, and for the same period, the company’s EBITDA was $834 million. This implies an EBITDA margin of 36.7%.

Considering the same EBITDA margin for 2019 and 2020, Transocean is likely to report EBITDA of $1,028 million and $808 million for 2019 and 2020 respectively. The following conclusion can be drawn from the EBITDA outlook:

Transocean has a newbuild capital expenditure of $86 million for 2019 and $965 million in 2020. Considering the EBITDA visibility, Transocean is likely to remain free cash flow positive in the next 24 months. This implies no additional debt burden and this is a key credit positive as challenging times sustain for offshore drillers. Transocean reported interest payment of $455 million for the first nine months of 2018. This implies an annualized interest expense of $607 million. With EBITDA of $1,028 million likely in 2019 and $808 million likely in 2020, Transocean is likely to maintain EBITDA interest coverage of over 1 in the next 24 months. Importantly, I am assuming no backlog addition, which is unlikely. Therefore, the EBITDA estimate is conservative and EBITDA interest coverage should be healthy in the next 24 months. In other words, Transocean is unlikely to face any debt servicing concerns. The important point to note related to the company’s debt is that Transocean has no major debt maturity before 2024. With no immediate debt refinancing pressure coupled with smooth debt servicing, the company is well positioned from a credit perspective. I also wanted to mention that the company’s cash and equivalents were $2.3 billion as of September 2018 with an additional $1.0 billion available under the company’s credit facility. With total liquidity buffer of $3.3 billion, Transocean is well positioned to deleverage in the next 24 months. Since the company’s capital expenditure during this period is likely to be serviced by internal cash flows, the company’s cash buffer can be used for deleveraging or opportunistic asset acquisition (Already acquired Ocean Rig and Songa Offshore). Even on the deleveraging front, Transocean had net debt repayment of $696 million for the first nine months of 2018. I expect this trend to continue into 2019 and 2020.

Overall, these points indicate that Transocean is well positioned for stable revenue trend in the next 24 months and this is likely to be associated with reduction in debt and potential increase in high quality fleet (through acquisitions). This makes Transocean one of the best positioned offshore drillers, and any decline in the stock is a medium to long-term investment opportunity.

Risk Factors

I would like to mention that at current levels, Transocean has limited downside risk and significant upside potential. However, it is also worth noting that when oil sharply declined towards the end of 2018, Transocean stock also slumped lower. Therefore, the key risk relates to volatility in oil prices. I have, however, discussed above that I expect oil to trend higher from current levels. A downside scenario is likely only if global economic growth plummets in 2019 and that seems unlikely.

On the balance sheet front, I see limited risk for Transocean, with ongoing deleveraging and clear cash flow visibility for the next 24 months, which is likely to support healthy credit metrics. The company’s strong liquidity buffer also minimizes any potential financial risk in the given time horizon.

Conclusion

Amidst challenging times for the offshore drilling industry, Transocean has pursued relatively aggressive fleet transformation, with 93% of the company’s rig being ultra-deep water rigs and HE floaters. With a relatively young and modern fleet, Transocean is well positioned as the industry is likely to improve gradually over the next 12-18 months.

I certainly don’t expect EBITDA margin expansion anytime soon for Transocean or any other offshore drilling company. However, the current order backlog ensures smooth navigation through challenging times and potential deleveraging. This is likely to be positive for the stock as credit metrics improve.

In addition, I have considered no backlog addition to the current backlog while estimating the EBITDA or 2019 and 2020. As the backlog swells, I expect EBITDA to be healthier than estimated in the article.

Considering the backlog and credit factors discussed, Transocean is worth accumulating on every small correction and I see the stock as a good short-term trading bet as well as a long-term investment opportunity. However, I would still advise against a big plunge in the stock for the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.