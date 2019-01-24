Governments And Central Banks Got It Wrong, Will They Learn?

Summary

Central Banks around the world have been raising the interest rates with the hope to slow down the sizzling economy.

This seems to be a futile exercise which will hurt the "small guy" rather than slow down the rate of change we are experiencing.

A new economic model based on the adoption of Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning Neural Networks is emerging, and this model will be replacing the existing economic models.

Central banks need to change how they set their monetary policies, governments need to change their fiscal policies, and investors need to change their investment strategies.

Some companies will succeed and flourish under this economic model and the paper is providing an analysis of a portfolio composed of 12 companies that can thrive under this model.