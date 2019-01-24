Lithium Miners News For The Month Of January 2019

Lithium market news - We are now at 68 lithium ion battery megafactories in the pipeline.

Welcome to the January 2019 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw some slight weakening in lithium prices and the start of the lithium takeovers with PlusPetrol's offer to buy out LSC Lithium. Lithium stocks are now so oversold that 2019 will be the year of lithium mergers and acquisitions.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During January, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 1.05%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 4.61%.

Fastmarkets (formerly) Metal Bulletin reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$13-15/kg (13-15,0000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$15-17/kg (15-17,0000/t).

Lithium China Spot prices (not available for update this month)

Source: Lithium Americas November company presentation

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On January 9 Benchmark Minerals published a must read blog: "Lithium supply revisited." A nice summary quote and graph are shown below:

A furore around anticipated new supply engulfed the lithium market in early-2018, however through the haze of Chinese lithium price declines, massive oversupply concerns were eventually dispelled. Incremental new volumes have undoubtedly reached the market throughout 2018 but accompanied by continued growth in demand the industry remains finely balanced as we fast approach the age of the battery megafactories...... Even if the ramp up of new spodumene sources were to be successful, there is a strong possibility of a bottleneck in conversion capacity – especially for the high spec material required by the battery market....... Even if the market moves into excess in 2019, battery demand dictates that supply and demand will be finely balanced for the foreseeable future.

Source: Benchmark Minerals - Lithium Supply Revisited

Below are some interesting slides I came across this past month. For some time now my forecast on lithium demand has been we will get to 1.32mtpa by end 2025, which is quite similar to the forecast below of 1,300kt by 2027.

Lithium hydroxide will drive demand

Source: Infinity Lithium company presentation

Orocobre's lithium demand vs. supply chart showing supply to struggle to keep up with demand

Source

Lithium market and battery news

On December 21 China Automotive News reported:

LG, Samsung take heart as China flags more open car battery market. LG Chem said in July it will spend about 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) on a second China car battery plant with production slated to begin in October 2019, while SK Innovation Co Ltd plans to invest 400 billion won in a China plant that would build key parts of EV batteries. Samsung SDI has said it may expand China battery capacity and Executive Vice President Michael Sohn has noted the company is preparing for a gradual change in what he called China's 'protectionist policy.

On December 21 Green Car Reports reported:

Honda (NYSE:HMC) presents new battery chemistry that could succeed lithium-ion. Honda says that by using a stable liquid fluoride electrolyte made of tetraalkylammonium fluoride salts dissolved in an organic, fluorinated ether solvent, it can produce a cell that conducts electricity at room temperature to provide power and to recharge. The cathode is a nano-structure made of copper, lanthanum, and fluorine that resists the kind of dendrite growth that can lead to premature failure and even thermal runaway in a lithium-ion cell. Honda says that the cells don't pose a safety risk from overheating and believes that they can reach energy densities up to 10 times higher than the theoretical limits of lithium-ion batteries.

On January 8 China Daily reported:

Battery makers see fully charged future after cuts to raw materials tariffs. The analysis comes after China's Ministry of Finance announced in December it would slash import tariffs on lithium carbonate and cobalt sulfate from 5 percent to 2 percent, and cut tariffs on many other raw materials by 3 to 5 percent. The ministry also said it was set to scrap all tariffs on spodumene ore and cobalt hydrometallurgical semi-products, two key materials in the lithium extraction process.

On January 9 Stockhead reported:

Why stationary storage may be more important to lithium than electric cars. Tesla has deployed 1 GWh of energy storage to date — almost half the 2.3 GWh of stationary storage deployed globally last year. “The rate of stationary storage is going to grow exponentially,” Mr Musk (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)) said. “For many years to come each incremental year will be about as much as all of the preceding years, which is a crazy, crazy growth rate,” Musk said.

On January 12 Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores tweeted: "

We are now at 68 lithium ion battery megafactories in the pipeline. Totalling 1.45TWh / 1,450GWh. This could make 22m EVs a year by 2028.

On January 21 Electrek reported:

Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Panasonic are teaming up in massive EV battery cell venture, report says. “The venture, in which Toyota is to hold a 51% stake with Panasonic owning the rest, will be announced as soon as this week. Panasonic will shift five automotive battery production facilities in Japan and China to the new company, though the U.S. plant it operates under a partnership with American automaker Tesla will not be included.

On January 23 ET Auto reported:

India mulls building first li-ion Gigafactory for EVs. The project will be a part of the "Made By India, For India" initiative, which will accelerate domestic manufacturing of the important components for the electric vehicles.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On December 22 Bloomberg reported:

Score one for the flamingos in high-altitude fight for lithium supplies. The Chilean government is taking on a U.S. mining company in a spat that could rattle the electric-car industry. The U.S. company, Albemarle Corp., has taken over a massive salt-flats mine, pumping scarce briny water through dried-out salt marshes and lagoons to extract the prized mineral. A dozen or so miles away, thick flocks of Andean flamingos feed peacefully in a lagoon teaming with tiny shrimp, as they have for countless millennia. But as mining activity surges, water tables are falling amid growing environmental concerns.

On January 2 Albemarle announced:

Albemarle begins earthworks at Kemerton Project, remains on-target in Western Australia expansions. "The site earthworksat Kemerton today are on track with our projections," said Eric Norris, Albemarle President, Lithium. "Achieving this milestone underscores our commitment and confidence in developing LiOH operations in Western Australia and in our overall strategy to drive significant shareholder value and meet our customers' demands."

On January 16 Albemarle announced: "Albemarle Corporation to release fourth quarter 2018 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On January 8 SQM announced:

CEO resignation becomes effective. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. informs that yesterday the resignation of CEO, Mr. Patricio de Solminihac became effective. As of today Mr. Ricardo Ramos Rodriguez has assumed the position of CEO of the company.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Livent Corp.(LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Recently spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On January 4 Livent Corp. announced: "Livent Corporation today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings on Monday, February 11, 2019, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website."

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, and is expected to be finished soon.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On January 22 Neometals announced: "Expiry and grant of performance rights. Neometals Ltd has today cancelled 1,096,599 Employee Performance Rights following re‐testing at 31 December 2018 under the Company’s Performance Rights Plan....The vesting conditions were not met."

On January 22 International Lithium announced: "International Lithium files positive PEA of Mariana Lithium Brine Project, Salta, Argentina." Highlights include:

"25-year mine life producing 10,000 tonnes per year (“TPY”) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) plus 84,000 TPY Sulphate of Potash (“SOP”).

The estimated capex and opex are for a conventional brine extraction facility, solar evaporation ponds and SOP processing with a level of accuracy of -30/+50%.

Capex estimated at US $243 million for 25-year mine life.

NPV = US $192 million after-tax at 10% discount rate, IRR = 20% post-tax.

Project results remain positive, even with important negative variations on the driver variables, indicating project strength and resilience, thus, the PEA study indicates Mariana’s proposed 10,000 TPY LCE concentrated brine and 84,000 TPY SOP fertilizer operation has the potential to generate strong economic returns."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On January 10 Orocobre announced: "Cauchari drilling update– Phase III drilling complete." One highlights includes:

"Brine analysis from CAU19 in the SE Sector averaged 611mg/l lithium and 4,483 mg/l potassium in the deep sand beneath the upper sequence of evaporites and finer grained sediments which averaged 427 mg/l lithium. Brine sample results are pending for CAU26, CAU12 and CAU13."

On January 17 Orocobre announced: "Quarterly activities report - December 2018." Highlights include:

Olaroz Lithium Facility (Ore 66.5%)

December quarter

"Production was up 65% quarter on quarter [QoQ] to 3,782 tonnes of lithium carbonate, the second best quarter of production at Olaroz achieved to date with sales up 41% to 3,019 tonnes. Quarterly sales revenue was US$32million, down 20% on the previous corresponding period (PCP) with a realised average price achieved of US$10,587/tonne on a free on board basis (FOB).

Cash costs for the quarter (on cost of goods sold basis) 4 were US$3,974/tonne, down 14% QoQ and marginally up on PCP excluding the recently announced export tax of US$882/t.

Gross cash margins (excluding export tax) of US$6,613/tonne were down 34% QoQ and down 13% on PCP due to the lower average price received

Orocobre signed three pivotal agreements with joint venture partner Toyota Tsusho Corporation [TTC]-a new Olaroz Shareholders Agreement, Sales and Marketing Agreement and Orocobre Management Agreement (for management of the Olaroz Joint Venture)."

Lithium Growth Projects

"Orocobre, TTC and JV boards have given approval to the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility. The Stage 2 Expansion will increase lithium carbonate production capacity by approximately 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) bringing total Olaroz production capacity to approximately 42,500 tpa. Stage 2 will produce technical grade (>99.0% Li2CO3) lithium carbonate, part of which will be utilised as feedstock for the proposed Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant to be built in Japan.

Construction of key items for the Stage 2 expansion such as ponds, roads and camp upgrades commenced in Q4 FY18 and is advancing.

Negotiations on the EPC contract for the proposed Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant are advancing rapidly between TTC as operator and Veolia the preferred EPC contractor.....The EPC contract and FID is expected to be finalised during this quarter with commissioning of the plant expected in 2H CY20."

Corporate

"Orocobre corporate had available cash of US$284 million after expenditure mainly related to expansion activities, Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant basic engineering, corporate expenses and Cauchari JV expenditure being partially offset by interest income. Including SDJ and Borax cash and project debt, net group cash is US$2 16.7million."

On January 18 Orocobre announced:

Appointment of Managing Director/CEO. Orocobre Limited is pleased to advise that effective today Mr Martín Pérez de Solay has been appointed to the Orocobre Board as Managing Director following the retirement of Richard Seville. At the same time, Mr Pérez de Solay has formally commenced his duties as Chief Executive Officer. Mr Seville will continue with Orocobre as a Non-Executive Director.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H2 2020 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On December 31 Galaxy Resources announced: "Sal de Vida update." Highlights include:

"Project financing substantially de-risked following execution of transfers of the northern tenement package to POSCO for US$280million.

Multiple bids received for strategic partnership for development of Sal de Vida.

Project team strengthened with appointment of a highly experienced Project Director."

On January 23 Galaxy Resources announced: "42% increase in Mt. Cattlin resource to 16.7mt." Highlights include:

"A 42% increase in total Measured, Indicated & Inferred Resource tonnes to 16.7Mt, at 1.28% Li2O grade containing 214,400t of lithium (Li2O).

A 16% increase in total Measured & Indicated resource tonnes to 12.1Mt, at 1.27% Li2O (lithia) grade.

A 40% increase in proven and probable reserve tonnes to 10.7Mt at 1.15% Li2O grade and 137 ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide)

A 53% increase in contained lithia metal tonnes.

Further resource definition drilling to target “inferred” resource has now commenced following the success of the latest drilling campaign.

All approvals in place from the Department of Mines to mine east of and on Floater Road and State approval received to increase the process plant annual throughput to 2.0Mtpa."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Mt Cattlin resource upgrade. James Bay Feasibility Study.

2019 - Sal De Vida partner and construction announcements.

2021/22 - Sal De Vida production may begin.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") and Tawana Resources [ASX:A40]

On January 15 Alliance Minerals announced:

Restructure of lithium offtake agreements. Restructure provides certainty in relation to offtake arrangements and importantly allows Alliance to pursue additional offtake partners and other opportunities for projected increases in lithium concentrate production at the Bald Hill Mine.

On January 18 Alliance Minerals announced:

Merger update–extension of time for the sale of ineligible shareholders’ scheme consideration.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On January 14 Altura Mining announced: "Stage 1 operation update." Highlights include:

"Altura has shipped four (4) car goes totaling 24,000 dry metric tonnes to Chinese based converters with the last cargo departing Port Headland on 27 December 2018.

Shipments have exceeded customer expectations with grade as high as 6.2% Li2O and averaging 6.1% Li2O, 1.04% Fe2O3 and 0.63% Mica.

Altura plans to dispatch at least one shipment per month, moving to two shipments when nameplate capacity is achieved."

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Production ramp up.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On January 2 Pilbara Minerals announced:

Pilbara maintains growth momentum with strong customer support to underpin funding package for Stage 2 Pilgangoora expansion. The funding package will comprise: A US$25M (~A$35.5M) offtake pre-payment facility to be provided by Great Wall Motor Company (“Great Wall”), satisfying its Stage 2 funding commitment; A$50M equity placement to Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd (“Ganfeng”), satisfying its Stage 2 funding commitment and further aligning Pilbara Minerals as a key supplier to Ganfeng’s rapidly expanding and high-quality customer base; and a proposed new US$50M (~A$70.9M) Nordic bond to be issued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s existing Nordic Bond (“Tap Issue”), to be implemented with bond holder consent in the current Qtr. Once completed, the funding package, together with Pilbara Minerals’ existing cash reserves and future cash-flow from Stage 1 operations, would see the Stage 2 expansion being fully-funded. Pilbara Minerals is now targeting commissioning of Stage 2 from the March Quarter 2020.

On January 2 Pilbara Minerals announced:

Posco and Pilbara Minerals to evaluate larger downstream chemical facility in line with continued growth of Pilgangoora. POSCO and Pilbara Minerals sign a non-binding MoU to consider a larger jointly owned chemical conversion facility of up to 40ktpa LCE (currently 30ktpa LCE), based on the patented PosLX purification process to produce industry leading, high-grade hydroxide and carbonate products. As part of the agreements under consideration, the existing offtake agreement for spodumene concentrate from the Pilgangoora project would increase to support the jointly owned South Korean JV chemical plant from 240ktpa to 315ktpa of spodumene concentrate (dry metric tonnes basis) over the life-of-mine (LOM). Initial Stage 3 studies are underway which proposes ultimate ore processing capacity of up to 7.5Mtpa, but with the ability to initially configure an interim step to process 6.2Mtpa, delivering up to 1,000,000 tonnes per annum of spodumene concentrate or over 130Kt pa on an LCE basis.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Production ramp up.

Q1 2020 - Stage 2 commissioning planned.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC now owns 62.5% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On January 18 Nemaska Lithium announced:

Nemaska Lithium appoints Robert Beaulieu as Vice President, operations. Since January 3, Mr. Beaulieu has been overseeing the construction and operations readiness work that will lead to the commissioning of the Whabouchi mine and the Shawinigan electrochemical plant.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Project construction.

Q3, 2019 - Commence production and sale of spodumene.

Q3 2020 - Plan to start lithium carbonate and hydroxide production.

Lithium hydroxide plants planned or under construction

2019 - Kwinana WA (2 x 24ktpa stages) - Tianqi Lithium - Under construction.

2020 - Shawinigan near Montreal Canada (23ktpa) - Nemaska Lithium.

2021 - Kalgoorlie WA (initially 10ktpa) - Neometals/? - Feasibility stage, may start by 2021.

2021 or after - Kwinana WA (45ktpa) - SQM/Kidman Resources

2021 or after - Near Bunbury WA (5 x 20ktpa stages) - Albemarle/Mineral Resources.

By 2025 many Australian lithium spodumene miners will have conversion facilities in Australia

Source: Infinity Lithium company presentation

Note: Neometals is selling their 13.8% share of Mt marion.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), Sigma Lithium Resources, and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$27.80.

The LIT fund moved slightly up for the month of January. The current PE is 19.34. Given lithium demand should rise ~4 fold between now and end 2025 the lithium sector PE of ~19 looks very attractive.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Conclusion

January saw some weakening in lithium prices and some signs that the bottom may be in for the lithium miners.

My highlights for January were:

Benchmark Minerals - "Even if the market moves into excess in 2019, battery demand dictates that supply and demand will be finely balanced for the foreseeable future."

Benchmark Minerals - "We are now at 68 lithium ion battery megafactories in the pipeline."

Toyota and Panasonic are teaming up in massive EV battery cell venture.

Orocobre production was up 65% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to 3,782 tonnes of lithium carbonate.

Galaxy Resources - 42% increase in Mt. Cattlin resource to 16.7mt.

Pilbara Minerals looking good for Pilgangoora Stage 2 funding and Stage 3 (1mtpa spodumene) studies are underway. Posco and Pilbara Minerals to evaluate larger downstream chemical facility.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice. I may receive 50% of the profit from the Lithium & electric metals fund's (ISIN DE000LS9L822) management fee, due to providing analyst services to the fund.