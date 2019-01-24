Half My Lifetime Investing - The Most Important Lesson I Learned

Putting it mildly, I was not precocious when it came to money. I got my first job when I was 14 - I was an illegal ice cream scooper at an otherwise above-board ice cream shop. I was paid in cash under the table, and having no concept of how to actually open a bank account, I simply kept the cash I earned in a cigar box. I genuinely enjoyed working, so I kept a part-time job more or less continuously during my teen years. The whole time, I used cigar boxes as my bank.

When I was 19 years old, I finally got my first bank account (my girlfriend at the time - now my wife - had worked as a teller). Even though I'd taken multiple courses in corporate finance and economics by that time, I had never owned a mutual fund or brokerage account. In fact, I don't think it would have even occurred to me to open an investment account. I didn't even get a credit card until I was 23 years old. Money was literally something my parents never discussed with me once and my feelings about money were simple: it's complicated, dull, and people like me aren't good at dealing with it.

I was singularly ill prepared to handle finances when my father and stepmother were murdered in their home in rural Maryland. I was 24 years old at the time, and inherited a little over $1.3m after all the estate taxes and taxes on income in respect of a decedent were paid (I had never even heard of such taxes prior to acting as the executor of my dad's estate). I was in a state of shock for about a year and half, unable to concentrate for more than 5 minutes at a time and prone to sleeping 18 hours a day. It wasn't an ideal time to start making financial decisions, but I didn't have a choice. I made my first investment at age 24 and a half: it was a money market account. By the time I graduated from law school, I bought my first US Treasury and my first piece of real estate. In 1996, I contributed to an IRA for the first time and invested in a stock mutual fund. I dabbled with some stock funds in 1998 and 1999 but remained heavily allocated to bonds and money markets throughout 2000 and 2001. I'd even picked a few individual stocks for my portfolio by the time the internet bubble popped. McDonald's (MCD), General Electric (GE) and Canadian National Railways (CNI). I didn't own internet stocks for just one reason; "internet guys" really annoyed the hell out of me.

In the summer of 2002, my wife and I sold our apartment in New York City for multiple times more than we'd paid for it in 1995. We moved into a rental and were sitting on nearly $3m in cash, bonds, some mutual funds and a handful of individual stocks. I was unemployed at the time, and started to really delve into earnings reports for companies like JP Morgan (JPM), which was trading significantly below book value at the time. In fact, I found many blue chip stocks with PE ratios in the high single digits back in those days. It made no sense to me at the time. Like most people, I embraced the idea of market efficiency like a religion... but that religion simply failed to explain what I was witnessing in the balance sheets and income statements across corporate America. Market efficiency sure as hell didn't explain the internet bubble, either.

"What if," I thought, "what if.... everyone is wrong?" The notion that the entire stock market could be wrong (and that I'd be smart or lucky enough to see it) seemed as absurd to me then as it does now. It wasn't so much a gamble on JPM and GE that I decided to make in the summer of 2002. It was a gamble on myself. I invested virtually all of our cash and bonds into hand-picked stocks that I saw as irrationally priced. I did this 100% against my personal instincts and beliefs, and based on nothing other than earnings data. I earned a fortune over the next few years. Right up until the financial crisis of 2008.

Towards the end of 2008, I was convinced that the entire financial system was going to collapse and take down most governments and social institutions with it, all across the world. I went back to stuffing cash into cigar boxes once it occurred to me that ATM cards and credit cards might cease functioning, but I held onto our stocks and index ETFs. Why? The reason is because I figured that cash itself might become worthless once the US government collapsed, and that the only things that would have any value were guns, bottled water, food and heavy construction equipment. So surely the businesses that produced such goods would be valuable too? At the time, I thought that businesses that produced necessary goods and services were a safe haven investment - even though I assumed that the stock prices would drop fabulously. You have to understand that I saw the stock prices as entirely irrelevant by then. It didn't matter to me if the nominal stock price for a company like Caterpillar (CAT) dropped 99% if the value of the dollar was going to drop 99% in tandem.

It's a heady feeling - earning your first million. However, that sensation doesn't feel anywhere near as real as losing your first million. All I could think at the time was "Wow. That was fast." That was early into the first quarter of 2009. Later, I learned about how unreal it feels when you lose the next couple million. Ironic.

Finally, I decided to stop looking at my account prices altogether. What I did instead was that I just kept reinvesting dividends and plowing my salary into index funds and individual shares throughout 2008, 2009, and 2010. I had no clue at the time whether there would even be such a thing as a stock market by the time the crisis was through - I just knew that people would still want to drink Coke (KO), use tampons (KMB), and have fresh water piped into their homes (AWK). So, those were the businesses I wanted to own - whether the shares were listed or not.

Even though I believed banks might no longer exist in the new world order that I foresaw at the time, I bought some shares of Citibank (C) when the stock price dipped below $1 (which was about what a typical ATM fee used to be). That was a gamble. And I became truly stingy around that time. I calculated the price of a Starbucks' latte not in dollars, but in terms of how many shares of Citibank I could buy. Needless to say, I started drinking coffee at home and skipping lunch. Every two weeks, I took my savings and marched over with a check to one of the various brokerages I used. By the time I got to my office later that morning, I'd have already built a mental list of how many shares of Pepsi (PEP) or JPM I was going to buy that day. Once I stopped looking at the nasty red arrows all over my accounts, and only focused my attention on walking those checks over to the brokers each month so I could buy more shares of whatever company I owned that happened to have the lowest stock price at the time, the financial crisis actually became relatively stress-free for me. To this day, I rarely look at the overall price for my portfolio, and it is still a relatively stress-free way to live and conduct the business of managing money.

The law firm where I worked collapsed in 2010, and I found myself out of a job. I'd already hopped jobs between law firms several times by then, and was an expert in one of the least remunerative areas of law (trusts and estates). No law firm would touch me, which made my next career choice lead pipe simple. I decided to become a fund manager, and I hired myself. Best job I have ever had.

I've been an investor now for half my life. When I was 24, the only emotions I felt towards money were fear and a confused sense that it was far too complicated and risky for me to try to understand. Back then, I used to wish there was someone I could rely on who could just tell me what to do. At 48, I realize that I found that person long ago. Me.

Now that I'm at the official halfway mark, what is the most important thing I have learned? It's this:

You will succeed brilliantly as an investor if your portfolio lags the S&P500 by 2% a year during bull markets, but holds up at least 5% better than the S&P500 during bear markets.

I've also managed to answer some burning questions that I used to have.

Can anyone be an investor? Answer: Yes.

Is it difficult to be an investor? Answer: Not as much as the experts want you to believe.

Is the stock market rational and efficient like the experts say? Answer: Bwha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!

Is there like a secret formula or something? Answer: Yes. Spend less than your income, reinvest the savings into more income-producing assets, and rely almost entirely on the power of compound income growth.

What's, like, the big picture when it comes to investing? Answer: The idea isn't to predict stock prices so you can buy low and sell high. It's to own a bunch of businesses that generate earnings. You want your share of earnings from these businesses to grow. You get that if (1) the business grows it's earnings, (2) buys back shares, (3) you reinvest dividends or (4) all three of those things happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMB, PEP, MCD, KO, C, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not investment advice. It can only be relied upon for entertainment value.