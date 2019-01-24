CenterState Is An Attractive 'Strong Getting Stronger' Story
Summary
CenterState posted strong results to finish the year, including renewed strength in loan originations and healthy loan yields.
Acquiring NCOM will produce some significant integration challenges given its size, but it's a logical, reasonably-priced deal to upgrade the bank's franchise in Florida and Georgia, while expanding into Alabama.
If CenterState can maintain a high single-digit organic growth pace, the shares look undervalued below the low $30's.
This isn’t a great point in the banking cycle, as rate hike benefits are tapering off, the economy seems to be slowing, and credit costs are likely to increase substantially from here. That said, if