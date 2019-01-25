PHI, Inc.: On The Verge Of A Massive Value Unlocking Transaction, Yet Bizarrely Priced For Bankruptcy

Introduction

PHI, Inc. (PHIIK, PHII), incorporated in 1949, and headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, has two primary divisions, with a long history of providing helicopter-based transportation services, one division to the oil and gas industry, and the second division (acquired in 1997) to the air medical industry. A 3rd division, technical services (much smaller), provides repair and maintenance services to 3rd party owners of helicopters. The company owned 218 aircraft, leased 20, and operated 7 on behalf of 3rd party owners (for a total of 245 aircraft), as of December 31, 2017. PHI had an estimated total fleet value (per Ascend) of roughly $850 million, and about 2400 employees, as of the 2017 year end.

The company, which was formerly called Petroleum Helicopters, Inc., is controlled by its Chairman and CEO, 76-and-a-half-year-old Al Gonsoulin. Gonsoulin had originally founded Sea Mar, Inc., in 1977, a provider of marine transportation and support services to the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico. He sold that company for $110 million in 1998, but continued to serve as its president until December 31, 2001. (Sea Mar is now a part of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR).)

In September of 2001, Gonsoulin acquired roughly 52% of the voting stock of PHI. Currently, PHI has 2.9 million shares of voting stock (PHII), and 12.9 million shares of non-voting stock (PHIIK) outstanding. Gonsoulin owns 2.1 million shares of the voting stock (giving him 70.9% of that class, and control of the company), and 1.1 million shares of the non-voting. Thus, he has an aggregate 20% total economic ownership of the company.

With the non-voting (PHIIK) shares currently trading at $2.25, the company has a $36 million market cap, $560 million in net debt, and $577 million in shareholders' equity. Book value per share is $36.50, and the company has an astonishing .07 price/book ratio. Annual revenues were $580 million in 2017, with an operating loss of $22 million. For the 9 months ended September 2018, revenues were $498 million, with an operating loss of $19.9 million. The company has a trailing 12 months price/sales ratio of .06.

Oil & Gas Segment

The oil and gas segment represented 52% of total revenues in 2017. The segment, founded in Lafayette in 1949, provides helicopter services primarily for the major integrated and independent oil and gas production companies, transporting personnel and, to a lesser extent, parts and equipment to, from, and among offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally. It has the leading market share in the Gulf, and has the best safety record in the industry. The segment focuses more on supporting the production end, and less so exploration, which provides for a more stable base of revenues not as subject to the vagaries of oil price fluctuations, and the boom/bust cycles of exploration. In addition, 50% of oil and gas revenue in 2017 was from the more stable and reliable deep-water operations in the Gulf. Customers include Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), BP, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), each of whom the company has worked with for 35 or more years, and ENI Petroleum, with whom they have worked for more than 20 years. In 2017, 87% of the company's oil and gas business came from fixed term contracts, and 13% from "spot" market work. Fixed term contracts are for a period of anywhere from 1-7 years, with payments in U.S. dollars. They are generally cancellable at will, without penalty, in the Gulf of Mexico (but not internationally). 133 of the company's 245 aircraft are utilized in this segment. Primary competitors are Era (Nasdaq: ERA), Bristow (NYSE: BRS), and CHC (but not in the Gulf).

On December 29, 2017, the company completed its acquisition of HNZ Offshore for $127 million, which added bases of operations in Southeast Asia (primarily Australia). This significantly augmented the company's efforts, begun in 2011, to expand the oil and gas segment internationally. The company used its cash reserves to fund the purchase. (Prior to this acquisition, it was estimated that 85-90% of the company's oil and gas revenues were attributable to the Gulf of Mexico.)

Air Medical Segment

The air medical ("AM") segment, headquartered in Phoenix, is nothing more than an "air ambulance" service, providing helicopter transportation from accident scene to hospital, or from hospital to hospital. Having gone over 10 years without an injury to an employee or client, AM has the best safety record in the industry. The segment comprised 44% of PHI's total revenues in 2017, and operated in 18 states using approximately 106 aircraft at 73 separate base locations at December 31, 2017 (since increased to 80 bases, today, a result of organic growth). All bases are either leased, or provided by customers. The segment operates primarily under the independent provider model and, to a lesser extent, under the traditional provider model. Under the independent provider model, the company has no contracts, no fixed revenue stream, and therefore competes for transport referrals on a daily basis with other independent operators in an area. Under the traditional provider model, the company contracts directly with specific hospitals to provide their medical transportation services, with the contracts typically awarded through competitive bidding.

It is important to note that the industry has become increasingly concentrated in recent years, with the two larger competitors being Air Methods and AMGH, owned by the private equity firms American Securities, and KKR, respectively. In fact, PHI, along with its two larger peers, are estimated to collectively possess nearly 50% of the domestic air ambulance market, and 70% of the helicopter-only market (excludes fixed-wing aircraft).

AM has grown from roughly $45 million in annual revenues around the time Al Gonsoulin first took control of PHI in 2001, to $257 million in revenues in 2017. AM has been able to grow, and gain market share, not just because of its safety record and its high reputation for quality of care and professionalism, but because hospitals feel that AM is very compassionate in the way it handles rate-setting, billing and collections. (It doesn't aggressively pursue clients with deficiency balances.) According to AM's divisional president, Dave Motzkin, the company has a "sound moral compass," and seeks to "honor shareholders with profits without having to disrespect our patients." The model is durable, and competes well with what has, in some cases, become its rather ruthless private equity owned competitors. In fact, AM has not lost a single contract since 2008, enjoys extreme customer loyalty, does not engage in price gouging, and seems to have a place in the market that is quite secure.

PHI's Problems Began This Past Summer with an Effort to Refinance $500 Million of Bond Debt Due in March 2019

On June 15, 2018, with PHI stock around $11.50, the company announced a tender offer to purchase its $500 million of 5.25% senior unsecured bonds, which mature on March 15, 2019. Simultaneously, it sought to sell up to $500 million of replacement debt, in the form of senior secured notes due in 2023. While the company had overwhelming success in getting 90% of the debt-holders to tender, it was not able to come to acceptable terms on a rate of interest with new lenders. The company was originally expecting a rate in the 8-9% range but, in the end, after months of protracted negotiation, my conversations with the potential lenders indicate that the best rate the company was being offered was LIBOR +900 basis points, or the equivalent of 11.50%. Reports are that young Wall Street bankers were not impressed by a presumptuous and self-absorbed septuagenarian "Louisiana cracker" in PHI Chairman and CEO Al Gonsoulin, a man who seemed "out to lunch," and who was clearly not versed in the ways of investment bankers. Among his alleged failings, the CEO has this strange and self-destructive point of pride that he is not willing to provide forward-looking guidance on EBITDA or even a number for 2019 capital expenditures. Yet, these are the things that allow analysts to develop models, go back to their principals, and persuade them to get on board with the "bright future of this credit." If they are not provided these projections, they can only revert to the use of trailing 12 months figures, which, in PHI's case, were nothing to write home about. In addition, the CEO seemed to presume that lenders should lend based upon his bland assurances as to the asset value protection of the company...as well as his general expectations of better times ahead for both company divisions. Other complaints about the CEO's performance include 1) his sidebar rants on helicopter details the bankers didn't care about, 2) not disclosing segment info for HNZ, 3) keeping the company staffed up, and delaying cost cuts until 9 months before the roadshow, and 4) treating his public securities holders as caged animals, where relating to them as investors in the company is either completely beneath him, or he has no clue as to exactly how to relate. Time and again, the comments were that the CEO is insular, lives in the world he wants to live in, and would rather not have to care about what shareholders or bondholders think. (In the end, this attitude may very well have cost him the whole enchilada, in terms of being able to keep the company intact, as one glorious unit, which would certainly be his preference.) Consequently, bad blood developed between the bankers and the CEO, and the interest rate was jacked up. Maddeningly, this whole ignominious process transpired as oil prices were rising, and confidence in the broader stock and financial markets reached an absolute peak in the August/September time frame. Unfortunately, specific to PHI and its refinance, the damage was done, and after 3 long humiliating months of negotiations, the well had been poisoned, and no deal was to be had.

In a Last Ditch Effort at "Shock and Awe," PHI's CEO Launched a Bold Stratagem of Taking Out the Company's Secured Bank Debt, Giving the Bondholders "One Last Chance" to Come to Reasonable Terms

On September 28th, the company announced the refinance of its secured bank debt, funded by a $130 million loan, at a rate of 6% interest, due in September 2020, from an affiliate of the company's Chairman and CEO, Al Gonsoulin. Unlike the previous facility, Gonsoulin's replacement facility contained no financial covenants. Similar to the previous facility, it was secured by the assets of AM and the technical services divisions. It is believed the company was in a situation in which the secured lender had made it known to the company that they "wanted out" of the loan, and were breathing down the company's back. This meant that if PHI wanted to do something in terms of a sale of AM, they would have to get the bank's permission, or otherwise dedicate proceeds from an AM sale to pay off the bank first. By refinancing the debt himself, Gonsoulin gained the flexibility to do anything he wanted to pay off the bonds (including waiving his first lien status on the AM division), without being hamstrung. Not only that, but the company was in danger of violating the current ratio covenant (having gotten waivers once already), under the bank facility, and slipping into default. Refinancing the bank debt took all these risks off the table. Importantly, it also showed that Gonsoulin had deep enough pockets ($130 million is hardly chump change), such that he was in a position to be part of the (ultimate) solution, in resolving PHI's pending bond maturity.

Make no mistake, the transaction of replacing the bank facility with his own money was a form of "hard ball" by the CEO with the bondholders, potentially leaving them out in the cold (no more “tag teaming” PHI with the bank lender), and sending a final message to them that the CEO is now "at the top of the stack" in any potential scenario where PHI were pushed into bankruptcy. Over the subsequent 2 weeks, the company left open the tender offer, in an effort to see if the lenders would be more reasonable on a refi deal. Unfortunately, the animus was so great between the two sides, at that point, and the CEO's action was only seen as hostile, such that no deal was to be had. With that, on October 12th, the company announced that it was terminating both the tender offer, and its active efforts to refinance the bond debt. The company had decided to go a different route...

Fueled by the Encouragement of an Activist Investor Group (Including This Author), the Company Chose to Explore Strategic Alternatives, in Order to Decisively Resolve the Looming Debt Maturity

Concurrent with the September 28th announcement of the above noted bank debt refinance, in order to put additional pressure on the bond lenders, and show them that the company had alternatives if the lenders remained inflexible, the company announced the hiring of Houlihan Lokey to "assist [it] in exploring and evaluating a broad range of potential strategic alternatives to improve the company's liquidity and enhance shareholder value." In addition, the company announced the adoption of retention plans for its top level executives, in the event of a change in control of the company, sending a message that a sale of one or more of the company's divisions, or even the entire company, was a real and viable option to resolve the pending debt maturity.

Leading up to this singularly important September 28th announcement, an activist investor group, consisting of this author, and Alesia Asset Management, with combined ownership of 4.7% of the nonvoting shares at the time, first filed a 13D with the SEC on August 20th, calling on the company to explore strategic alternatives, and indicating that the company may be worth $28 per share in a full break up. In a follow-up filing on September 6th, the group specifically requested the company sell its AM division, indicating a sale value of around $475 million for it. Finally, subsequent to the company's announcement that it was, indeed, exploring strategic alternatives, the activist group filed with the SEC on October 24th, indicating an increase in their combined holdings to 6.2%, praising PHI management for deciding to go the strategic alternatives route, and arguing for an updated AM valuation of $525 million. [For the record, the 13D group terminated its group status in a filing on December 3rd, as the group's purposes were largely met...motivating management to pursue M&A in order to pay off the bond debt and unlock shareholder value. In addition, group members stated they did not want to go above a combined 10% ownership, at that time.]

While the Company Has Been Diligently and Methodically Pursuing Its Alternatives, a Perfect Storm Hit, as Oil Prices Crashed, Moody's and S&P Downgraded the Company, Small Cap Stocks Got Crushed, and Everything Levered Got Hammered, with the Sudden Arrival of a "Risk Off" Mentality

While the company's stock was generally trading in the low to mid $9s from just before the company announced its exploration of strategic alternatives to just after its October 12th termination of the tender offer for the bonds, shortly thereafter, the stock began a significant drop. The drop coincided with 1) the beginning of the recent collapse in oil prices, 2) the downgrading of the company's bond rating by Moody's on October 23rd and by S&P on November 6th (which estimated a worrisome 70-90% recovery for PHI bondholders), 3) the precipitous decline in the Russell 2000 index which began in early October, and 4) the arrival of a "risk off" mentality on Wall Street, which involved not only a disquieting expansion of junk bond spreads, but also a dramatic selling off of all things levered. By the day of PHI's after-the-close November 9th Q3 earnings release, the stock, ominously, had closed the day at a sub $7 price, a new 20 year low....lower even than the all-time low of $7.10 it hit in March of 2009!

Incredibly, the Q3 Earnings Release was the Straw that Broke the Camel's Back, Sending the Stock into a Breathtaking Tailspin...Despite the Fact that, in the 10-Q, the Company Indicated, In No Uncertain Terms, its Confidence that M&A Opportunities Offered a Highly Credible Solution to the Looming Debt Maturity. Moreover, the Bankruptcy of Waypoint Just Added Fuel to the Fire.

The company released its Q3 results and 10-Q after the market close on November 9th. While admittedly, on its face, the numbers didn't look good, with the company showing a consolidated net loss of $11.1 million, versus a $3.3 million loss in the prior year quarter, the thing of real import in the 10-Q (to this author) was management's disclosure in the Liquidity and Capital Resources section of how it intended to handle the upcoming debt maturity. Specifically, the company stated "Based on our discussions to date with our advisors and current market conditions, we believe there are several possible transactions that could, if timely and successfully consummated, help us discharge our short-term indebtedness [emphasis mine]. Nonetheless, because our plans have not been finalized, and therefore not within our control, these plans cannot be considered probable. Consequently, in accordance with the [GAAP] Standard, these conditions in the aggregate raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date the accompanying financial statements were filed." It is interesting to note that, under GAAP, plans cannot be considered "probable of being effectively implemented" if the exact nature of those plans has not been announced, by the date of the release of the financial statements. This is a technicality of GAAP that, notwithstanding the fact that the company seems to have SEVERAL possible levers to pull to retire the debt, serves to create a most unfortunate (and inaccurate) impression that the company's situation is much more precarious than it is, mandates the dreaded Going Concern clause, and fuels hysteria. (The Going Concern clause actually dates back to the company's Q1 filing on May 4, 2018, when the bond debt first became due in less than a year.)

With each passing day, PHI stock continued to lose value, without reprieve (the stock declined for 27 out of 30 consecutive trading days, after the November 9th earnings release!), as not only did the market sell-off continue, but the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, Waypoint Leasing, filed for a pre-packaged bankruptcy on November 25th, indicating a total wipe-out for its shareholders, and serving to cause a wholly irrational dread to spread like wildfire in the PHI shareholder base. (No matter that PHI, unlike Waypoint, has AM as an "annuity" to balance out cyclical risk, has dramatically lower overall leverage, and is a value-added helicopter operator...not a mere finance company, like Waypoint.)

Quite Irresponsibly, the Company's Not Providing the Color Needed to Explain the Major Decline in the Results of Air Medical Prevented the Street From Understanding that the Fundamental Value of this Asset Remained Intact to Potential Buyers, and that the Short-Term Results Don't Mean a Hill of Beans

While AM's revenues for the quarter were essentially flat, at $70.2 million, operating profit declined from $16.0 to $6.2 million, obviously spooking investors, who had formed a consensus (partly reflecting the activists' lobbying campaign) that the company was going to resolve its pending debt maturity by selling the division. Therefore, it was CRITICALLY important that management explain the nature of this decline in AM's operating profit. Yet, inexplicably, they failed to do so, leaving investors essentially in the dark. While exact numbers are hard to come by, there are 3 major factors that explain the roughly $10 million decline in operating profit for the quarter, and none of them represent anything that is permanent, or would otherwise materially impair the value of AM to a potential buyer. First of all, the company had an estimated $2.5 million negative variance on 7 new bases (based on an expected normalized EBITDA number for the new bases) that it was ramping up in the quarter. (New bases are a good thing, as 5 of them represent market share gained from competitor Air Methods, on the East Texas Medical Center contract, which Air Methods lost to PHI.) Secondly, the weather was bad across the markets in which the company operates. In fact, while PHI itself did not give out details, one or more of its competitors reported that the first nine months of 2018 represented the worst weather since 2011, resulting in significantly higher cancellation rates. (The patient ends up taking a ground ambulance instead, when he “should” be flown.) I estimate a negative EBITDA variance of $4.5 million for the 3rd quarter alone for PHI. Third, the company restructured its pay regime to match the pay policies of its air medical competitors. The restructuring was done through attrition, admirably reflecting the CEO’s loyalty to his people, and was designed to discourage employees from working 2 jobs (one at PHI, and one elsewhere). Even though it will eventually lower overall costs, such restructuring created short-term costs and dislocations for the company, including mismatched personnel levels at bases, heightened turnover, higher training costs to replace departed employees, and lost flights from a lack of personnel. I estimate a negative variance of $2.8 million.

The net effect of adding up all 3 of the above is estimated to temporarily have reduced AM operating income by an amount roughly equal to the $10 million year-over-year decline in operating profit realized for the quarter. It should be noted that even though AM’s revenues were flat, its flight hours were up 5% in the quarter, to 10,277 from 9743, and total transports were up roughly 3%, to 5311 from 5162. These are the fundamental measures of demand for service that potential buyers of PHI’s air medical business would be most interested in, not the short term vagaries in AM's results.

The Value of Air Medical Represents a Firewall, of Sorts, for PHI. The Industry has been Rapidly Rolled Up in the Last Few Years, and AM Represents the “Crown Jewels” of PHI. There is a “Floor Value” for AM that it Will Not Go Below, and that Number is More than Enough to Solve All of PHI’s Financial Problems.

While the reader is encouraged to read my 13D group's aforementioned SEC filings to understand how we valued AM in a sale, it is important to realize that there is a certain "floor value" for this asset, and that AM represents the “last prize” that remains, to the two big private equity players in this space. (The next largest player is roughly 1/5 the size of AM!) To briefly summarize, the last 3 transactions in Air Medical businesses all sold for around 9x EBITDA. These include Air Methods' being taken private by American Securities for $2.5 billion in March 2017, AMRG being bought by KKR in March 2017, and KKR then buying American Medical Response for $2.4 billion in August 2017. If we take $50 million as a very reasonable normalized historical EBITDA for PHI's AM, the value of the business, at 9x, is $450 million. If we value PHI's AM business on a price/sales basis, compared to the recent deals noted, the value would be $600 million or more. The reason one would want to look at valuing AM on a price/sales basis is that its acquisition by either of the 2 "big boys" would make the industry fully oligopolized. In addition, PHI's AM has lower EBITDA margins than its two larger private equity owned competitors, and there is little doubt that those acquirers would be fully capable of bringing PHI's EBITDA margins up to their own. (PHI has lower EBITDA margins owing to the fact that 1) it does not aggressively go after client deficiency balances, 2) its average pricing is lower than its two major competitors [a recent estimated 2-3% price increase was the first such increase since 2014], 3) it is not as fastidious about closing marginally performing bases, and 4) it doesn't have the overall scale of its larger competitors.)

With all the above in mind, it should be obvious that both of the top 2 players would be highly incentivized to compete against each other to acquire AM. In particular, Air Methods, which has had recent difficulties in its operations (including pricing and collection scandals, and the recent firing of its CEO and replacing him with a board member of the parent PE firm), would likely have the strongest interest in acquiring AM. Not only would it be acquiring a business that has recently been taking market share from it, but one that also has a reputation for pricing and collection practices that hospital clients greatly respect. Consequently, Air Methods might be in a position to rebrand itself as "PHI Air Medical" and shed its increasingly challenged reputation. Hearteningly, despite Air Methods' difficulties, and the discounted pricing that its own bonds trade at, American Securities, its parent PE firm, retains $2.2 billion of cash in the fund that owns the Air Methods investment. Therefore, they could readily come up with the money to strengthen their Air Methods investment, by "doubling down" and buying PHI's AM business.

Finally, it is very important to realize that AM would NEVER be for sale, if PHI were not in the financial pickle it is, and that to its two larger competitors, this is the opportunity of a lifetime that they don't want to miss. Moreover, there are reports of private equity interest in AM, as well, so I have no doubt that demand is robust. Moreover, there is no guarantee that PHI management will sell AM. If the offers are not high enough, the company has the option to sell oil and gas instead, or pursue other alternatives. In the end, at least 3 of my high level contacts in the industry all corroborate one another. It is their uniform conviction that AM will sell for no less than $400 million. And could, in the end, even sell for an amount above $500 million.

Colossal Bear Raids by the Shorts, Systematic and Unrestrained in Character, That Took Advantage of the Dramatic Market Selloff, Combined with Tax Loss Selling, Further Heightened the Mayhem, Creating a Complete Disconnect Between the Company's Fundamental Value (Based on Both Intrinsic and Break-up Value), and Perceptions that Bankruptcy and a Total Wipe-out for Shareholders Were a Fait Accompli

The amount of PHIIK shares that were shorted over the last few months is truly breathtaking. As recently as October 15th (just after the company threw in the towel on the bond tender/refi on October 12th), the short interest was insignificant, reported at 211,000 shares. After October 15th, the amount of shorting accelerated almost parabolically. A combination of skittish bondholders shorting "at any price" (as a hedge against their risk), uninformed speculators who figured that the failed refi meant it was "going to zero" by March 2019, and outright opportunists, drove the stock down unrelentingly. Astonishingly, 30% of the public float was shorted over the 11 week period from October 16th through December 31st, with the net short position increasing from 211,000 shares to over 3.7 million. This represented average additional daily selling pressure of roughly 70,000 shares on each and every trading day from October 16th, through the end of the year! Significantly, the shorting was the very worst from December 1st through December 31st, with the short interest climbing from 1.4 million to 3.7 million shares over 19 1/2 trading days, representing 118,000 shares of additional daily selling pressure, attributed exclusively to shorts shorting. This, when the average daily volume, over that same period, was roughly 300,000. Keeping in mind that there is often double-counting of share volume on Nasdaq, it is flabbergasting to think of the amount of pressure that was placed on PHIIK shares by the shorts, over the month of December, in particular. This is even more attention grabbing, when one realizes that, as recently as September, average daily volume for PHIIK stock was a mere 50,000 shares a day. (For a longer term perspective, the average daily volume for the 4-year period September 2014 through September 2018 was just under 40,000 shares.) The upshot: Clearly, the marketplace was not in a position to absorb the massive amount of shares that were being indiscriminately dumped by shorts, especially as panic ensued, buyers stepped aside, and tax-loss sellers joined in. The result was the total collapse of PHI stock...which really started with the earnings release on November 9th.

The High Short Interest Provides a Huge Catalyst for a Rally That Will Almost Certainly Overshoot to the Upside When, in the Near Future, the Company Very Likely Announces a Transaction that Offers a Resolution to the Looming Debt Maturity, Leaving Shorts Scrambling to Cover, and Making for a Short Squeeze of Epic Proportions

It should be quite clear, from the prior section, that the shorts are in a position to be caught with their pants down. Any transaction announced by the company that provides a means of resolving the debt maturity in one fell swoop will be a horrific day of reckoning for the shorts (except, perhaps, for PHI bondholders who may be short the stock as a prudent and balanced hedge of their bond position), and it can reasonably be expected that a huge number of them will all be heading for the exits at once! With 3.7 million shares short, that is equivalent to just shy of 30% of the outstanding shares, a rather high number. Even more deadly for the shorts is the days-to-cover ratio, which represents how many days of volume it would take for the entire short position to be extinguished. While that number is only about 10 days, if one looks at PHIIK's aforementioned typical historical daily trading volume of just under 40,000 shares, the adjusted days-to-cover ratio is nearly 100 days! If, as seems likely, longs are loathe to have their shares pried loose, as shorts get squeezed by the sudden reality of a fully solvent, financially strong PHI, it is truly mind-boggling to imagine just how ugly it could get. In fact, one can be rather certain that if PHI announces a value unlocking transaction that offers to completely discharge the bond debt, there will be plenty of current LONGS seeking to buy the stock, at $4, 5, 6, and even $7 per share. If 2-3 million short shares suddenly decide they want out, it is possible that the price of the stock could rise to as high as $10-15, on the day of a corporate announcement. This would especially be true if the announcement involved the company realizing a material gain on an AM sale (which would mean the company would have a book value of probably $40 or higher, and net debt/equity dropping to 20% or less).

Finally, it should be noted that I either own, have spoken directly to, or know people that have directly spoken to shareholders representing roughly 70% of the outstanding shares of PHIIK, for which my general expectation is that most of them will NOT be selling unless the stock approaches at least the high single digits (assuming any kind of deal announcement as indicated above). Why? Because the shares have increasingly been funneling into the hands of deep value investors such as myself, who "know and trust what they own." Furthermore, my estimate is that between BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Vanguard, State Street (NYSE:STT), and possibly Dimensional Fund Advisors, there is roughly another 20% of the shares that are held in Russell 2000 index funds that cannot be sold, as long as PHI remains in that index. This could very well mean that upwards of 90% of the shares, in total, are "locked up," until or unless the stock at least gets back to its levels from this past fall. The net effect of this is that the ignorance of the shorts, as to PHI's fundamental value, is likely to cost them dearly, and this game of chicken may very well end badly for them.

Amazingly, PHI's Oil and Gas Business is in an Uptrend, Even Though Oil Prices are Down. Yet, Inexplicably, the Street Seems Oblivious to the Very Favorable Near Term Outlook.

Reports provided to me from more than one attendee at the PHI bond roadshow indicate the CEO reporting that demand in the Gulf of Mexico has held up very well, leading the company to believe that it has passed the trough and has reached the inflection point. He stated that the balance of 2018, and into 2019, represents a real uptick from the activity seen in the last several years, with the company expecting a number of tendering opportunities. In fact, he stated that the company expects to have all of its unused helicopters fully employed by somewhere between this summer, and the end of 2019. The CEO also stated that the major oil companies can now make money at $40 a barrel in the Gulf. Additionally, he said things were looking very positive in Mexico, Ghana, Trinidad, and Canada. Importantly, he indicated the company has replaced competitors on significant projects "because of the way they run their business."

Providing substantial corroboration to the CEO's claims, reports from both BP and Shell indicate growth in the Gulf is coming. According to BP, which has been the largest investor in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico over the last 10 years and is the top oil producer in the Gulf, it anticipates growing its production by at least 1/3 over the next 5-7 years. Importantly, BP is believed to only utilize PHI in the Gulf. As for Shell, PHI has 100% of their business in the Gulf, and PHI's CEO is reported as noting with great satisfaction, in the bond roadshow, that Shell realized its largest discovery ever in the Gulf this past spring. It is therefore clear that Gonsoulin's optimism for future growth (irrespective of recent oil prices) is well founded.

Fears of Bankruptcy are Massively Overblown. The Company Has Way Too Much Net Asset Value to be a Wipe-Out for Shareholders, as the CEO is a Notorious "Asset Collector." There are a Number of Not Just M&A, But Other Levers PHI Could Pull, to Help Resolve the Debt Maturity.

While PHI bonds are currently trading at 66, an apparent consequence of at least 2 of the rating agencies irresponsibly propagating dire scenarios of a 70-90% recovery for bondholders, it is my belief that PHI is truly in a most fortunate position of having a veritable smorgasbord of options to help it resolve the debt maturity. What bond rating agencies don't seem to understand is that this CEO has a long history of being an "asset collector," who doesn't typically sell off something, once he owns it. In short, capital allocation, and capital efficiency, has not been his forte. That having been said, he has built fantastic brand value, and an exceptional reputation for creating a mission-focused culture, with undying employee loyalty, service, reliability, professionalism, and safety, in PHI. And he deserves credit for the sound business practices and integrity that undergird that success, as it is the very thing that makes these businesses highly sought after as going concerns. Nevertheless, because of the lack of focus on capital allocation, the company, even in the best of times, doesn't earn a ROE of much more than 10%. In this situation, there is an opportunity, because the company has underutilized assets that are WORTH MORE TO OTHERS, if PHI just "got religion." And the upcoming debt maturity is a basis for the company getting that religion. With all of this in mind, besides a sale of AM, I believe the following options (in no particular order) are all available to PHI:

1) Sell the entire oil and gas division to Era, or another buyer.

2) Sell the entire company to Era, in a stock for stock deal. (I have no doubt Era would readily have the capacity to refinance PHI's debt, and some have estimated the annual synergies, for oil and gas alone, at an eye-popping $35 million.)

3) As HNZ was never fully integrated into PHI, it could be readily separated and sold off.

4) Sell other PHI legacy foreign oil and gas jurisdictions like Israel, Ghana, or Trinidad, which are highly desirable to competitors, as it would allow them to roll-up their markets.

5) Sell individual AM bases, or geographies.

6) Have the CEO take the company private, in combination with a sale of AM (or other large asset sales).

7) Monetize the technical services division.

8) Break up the ENTIRE company, sell it in pieces, and maximize value for shareholders.

9) Raise money from working capital ($75-150 million) by factoring or otherwise accelerating receivables collections, extending payables, or possibly even reducing inventories. (The factoring rate, were the company to sell its accounts receivable, would be very low, as major oil companies are very solid credits.)

10) Sell or sell/leaseback some helicopters....whether idle helicopters, or ones out on lease such as S-92s and S-76s.

Finally, separate and apart from the above asset monetization options to raise cash, it should be noted that PHI's capital expenditures ran $40 million less than depreciation and amortization in the 9 months ended September 30, 2018. The company has said it expects only $30 million in capital expenditures in 2018, with a significantly lower estimate for 2019. (My estimate for 2019 is $15-17 million, since there will be no FAA mandates to fulfill.) In addition, the company stated in the bond roadshow that there are NO new helicopter purchase commitments in the near future, and there is NO deferred maintenance embedded in the fleet. The upshot: For a company running roughly $80 million a year in depreciation and amortization, the amount of cash that can be generated as a result of the lowered capex should be confidence building to any lender as, just for example, assuming PHI generates $90 million in EBITDA in 2019, if you back out $15 million for capex, it would leave $75 million for debt service. Based on a 10% interest rate on the $500 million bond debt (a rate that PHI was reportedly willing to pay in any refinance), and the 6% interest on Al Gonsoulin's $130 million facility, the total interest expense would be roughly $58 million...meaning 2019 free cash flow (even if the company sells off NO assets) would likely be positive, to the tune of at least $17 million, on a refi at any reasonable rate (10% or less).

Valuation and Price Targets

In coming up with a valuation for PHI, I again refer you to the 13D letters indicated above in earlier sections of this article for the comprehensive analysis, as such analysis is still operative, and provides the best indication of my thinking. I would also point out that the work of Michigan Value Investor, in his most recent SA article on this company, is extremely well reasoned, argued, and documented. That having been said, by way of summarizing, the most logical assumption and outcome still remains a sale of AM. As the division is estimated to have a carrying value on the company's books (for GAAP purposes) of around $350 million, any sale price for higher than that price should involve the recording of a net gain (after tax), and commensurate increase in book value per share. My own conservative best guess for a sale price of AM, at this time, is $465 million. Such a price would reduce net debt to somewhere in the ballpark of $100 million, and would turn the company from highly levered, to conservatively levered, in one fell swoop. It would also immediately take a wipe-out for shareholders completely off the table, where the only issue outstanding would be receiving any necessary bridge financing or amend-and-extend from the bondholders. In such a total de-risking scenario, I believe the stock is likely to immediately increase to the high end of its recent trading range of the last 6-12 months, which would be something on the order of $8-15, with the midpoint of that range being the most likely initial stopping point...$10-13.

Once the company sells AM, it becomes functionally no different than its competitor Era, where the business models are virtually identical, and the leverage would be very similar as well. As Era is currently trading for 1/2 of book value and 1x sales, a similarly priced PHI should eventually be trading at around $20 a share. This is especially logical as PHI, at that point, is likely to be somewhat less levered than Era, as well as having 50% greater sales than Era. (The larger, less levered company should have a somewhat higher valuation, even if it is controlled by Al Gonsoulin.) I would expect that $20 price target to be reached within 6-12 months after the closing of a sale of AM, assuming a sale price in the mid $400 million range or better.

Longer term, historically, the company has earned as much as $2-4 in EPS, and with the acquisition of HNZ a year ago, along with cost reductions undertaken, PHI should be able to eventually achieve earnings of $4 a share, or a 10% return on equity, as the AM income lost is offset by lower interest expense. In addition, the more broad-based rationalizing of the asset base that is expected, as part of the strategic review process the company is currently in the throes of, will likely allow the remaining business to earn a higher ROE than historically. Slapping a 12-15 multiple on that $4 in future EPS sets a 3-5 year stock price target of anywhere from $48-60 per share, which seems eminently reasonable in a stronger oil market, as the company has sold for this kind of multiple of earnings and book value back in 2008, and again in 2014. In addition, it should be noted that a de-levered PHI will no doubt be afforded a higher PE multiple by the marketplace.

Risks to the Upside Scenario

In the end, the bad blood between the company and bondholders may mean that PHI may not be able to get the financing from the bondholders themselves to bridge through to a sale of assets transaction, and may, while very unlikely, need to use a court-based restructuring process. In such a scenario, it is possible the stock could go down... before it goes back up. At the same time, the bond indenture says the bondholders will be paid, at best, the same 5.25% coupon in bankruptcy that they are currently being paid. As such, there is plenty of incentive for the bondholders to bridge the company through to the closing of an asset sale, in exchange for a higher rate of interest...as bringing about bankruptcy would only be shooting themselves in the foot. In addition, the company might be in a position to do a coercive bond exchange, playing one bondholder off against another, by offering a better secured position to those who are willing to "play ball." (See the recent announcement from Hornbeck Offshore (HOS), for an example of how this works.)

The company is in a rather embarrassing and difficult situation, with a bond maturity due in less than 2 months. It is possible that some of the bidders for assets will play their own game of chicken, and try to squeeze a better deal out of the company, resulting in disappointing offers. In addition, the financing environment has gotten somewhat tighter since my/our 13D filings. Consequently, financing to buy PHI assets may not be as readily available to interested parties (those that may need it, mind you), and the prices offered for PHI's assets may be lower than I originally expected, as a consequence.

Oil prices are volatile, and have been quite weak of late. Continued weakness may result in a reversal in the pick-up in demand we've seen in the Gulf of Mexico.

Anti-trust authorities may decide to get involved in either one of the two major air medical companies buying PHI's AM business. This could delay, or even scuttle, the closing of any deal (at least without the selling off of various geographies to satisfy regulators). Moreover, there is really only one prime candidate to purchase PHI’s oil and gas business, and that is Era. As Era’s oil and gas operation is 60% the size of PHI’s, it is believed the anti-trust authorities would not contest a transaction where Era absorbs PHI. But there can be no assurance of this. In a sale of either of PHI’s two main divisions, the delay required for anti-trust review is not something PHI’s bondholders, or shareholders, are probably too terribly enamored with, and such review, if required, would necessitate an even longer “bridge” period. That having been said, there are reports of a number of private equity players, unconnected to the air medical industry, who are interested in AM, and they would not require anti-trust review. In addition, having a “deal in hand,” which offers to resolve the debt issue, probably means also having a “2nd best” deal, in the hopper, should anti-trust review nix the first deal.

The CEO has voting control of PHI. Al Gonsoulin is not a conventional corporate CEO. While he is certainly smart, cagey, and admirably protective of the value he has built in the company, there is an element of unpredictability inherent to an insular culture such as PHI. In addition, while not expected, the CEO could always try to float a low-ball offer to buy the entire company (taking advantage of the current situation for his own benefit) or even try to convert his 1st lien debt into equity, to his own benefit. Under either scenario, shareholder redress would be to sue the CEO and board for breach of fiduciary duty, pursue dissenters' rights, or to otherwise induce 3rd party bidders to step forward, at higher prices. While I want to be perfectly clear that it is not a scenario I believe to be true, some might even argue the CEO was deliberately remiss and/or opaque in his Q3 earnings release, because a decline in the company's stock price would favor him in putting forth a low-ball going private bid.

Catalysts and Upside to the Base Scenario

From an operating perspective, and in terms of building a reputation for his business, the CEO has shown a history of good judgement and does not take undue risks. He goes with what works. One example is that competitors Bristow and Era were both utilizing the unreliable H225 Airbus helicopter that was causing crashes. PHI has never operated, and didn't trust, this helicopter, and therefore didn't suffer some of the losses, and reputational issues, its major competitors did.

Things are getting better in the Gulf. There is a disconnect between the reality and what the price of oil is suggesting, and the Street is not sophisticated enough to realize the incredible value, and power, of such a disconnect, as it is building the scenario where EVEN MORE value will be created for the remaining operations of PHI (assuming a sale of AM). [This is why the CEO is loathe to sell oil and gas; not only does oil and gas course through his veins, but he has visions of sugarplums, seeing its turnaround value as latent and impending.]

Gonsoulin is 76 and a half and could be exhausted from this whole refinancing process. Perhaps the board's adoption of change of control payouts for executives means there is a better chance of selling in whole, or breaking up the company, than anyone realizes. The unlocking of value would be immediate, and dramatic.

Conclusion

PHI, Inc. is quite possibly the most extraordinary opportunity I have seen in my entire 30-year investment career. As a student of deep value situations, finding a company selling for a tiny fraction of its $36+ book value, where both of its main divisions represent "the gold standard" in the industry, are highly sought after by a minimum of two unquestioned strategic suitors (in the case of air medical), and one (in the case of oil and gas), and where all three suitors not only have the financial wherewithal to decisively act, but would each view the chance to purchase PHI assets as nothing short of a very fortuitous and completely unexpected opportunity of a life time, is something to salivate over. It also provides solid assurance that there is plenty of net asset value to go around...to pay off the bond debt, and to reward shareholders for suffering through the current period of loathing and dread. Indeed, this too shall pass, and the mistake the Street, the bond rating agencies, and (especially) the legions of short sellers marching inexorably towards their vainglorious demise are making, is that they do not understand that Al Gonsoulin, while he may be insular and isolated, is a very smart businessman, and has created a truly valuable “combo" of businesses that has an outstanding reputation, longstanding relationships with financially strong customers, and the best safety record in the industry, where safety is king.

The torturous and insane drumbeat leading towards PHI's own purported mid-March bankruptcy and demise is a false drumbeat, even in the highly unlikely scenario where the company might need to use a restructuring process to bridge it through to an asset sale. The reason for this is that the company is likely to announce a major asset sale PRIOR to any necessary court-ordered stay that might be required to support that process, catalyzing the stock price higher. In addition, a group of major bondholders has already hired PJT Partners to negotiate on their behalf, so you can be almost certain that non-disclosure agreements have been signed, and cooperative and "grown-up" discussions have been ongoing.

While it certainly may not seem like it, and audacious as it may sound, I am convinced that PHI is actually in the driver’s seat and in control of its destiny. It has the ability to play a potential buyer for AM off against a potential buyer for oil and gas, and compel both sides to come to the table with their "best deal." It has the ability to monetize excess working capital through factoring its high quality receivables, or negotiating better terms on receivables or payables. And it has the ability to monetize, over time, up to $200 million of non-core assets (exclusive of AM or its legacy oil and gas operations). Meanwhile, there are an abundant amount of synergies for potential acquirers of its two main divisions to drool over...and potentially harvest. (As this may be their only chance, they had better swing for the fences.)

It is fortunate that the company issued the $500 million of 5.25% bonds at the top of the oil market in 2014, because the bond indenture clearly states that the bonds accrue no greater than 5.25% interest (and it could be less), even in bankruptcy proceedings. With that in mind, bondholders would be utterly foolish to push the company into bankruptcy, if PHI comes calling, with a $450-500 million buyer for Air Medical, where the only thing the company may need is an extra 3-6 months, and bondholders could be granted a higher interest rate in any negotiated exchange offer, especially where they see the holy grail of getting 100 cents on the dollar, for bonds that are currently trading around 66 cents! (What person, in their right mind, would turn that down?)

One has to clearly wonder what the bond rating agencies were thinking, talking about a 70-90% recovery, when the Ascend value of PHI’s helicopters is $850 million, and by my own calculations, in a distress scenario where lights are valued at book, and mediums and heavies at 50 cents on the $1, the total helicopter value is roughly $600 million. Add in $190 million in net working capital, and you have $790 million in value in just those assets, when there is only $560 million in net debt. And that is merely what PHI's value might be in a liquidation; it gives no going concern value for its highly valuable businesses! Being that the recently bankrupt Waypoint Leasing's value was about 40 cents on each $1 of book value, and it had all medium and heavy helicopters (clearly less fungible in the marketplace), the above analysis of a "worst case" liquidation value for PHI seems eminently reasonable.

In one sense, bankruptcy would be one more scenario that ultimately leads to the unlocking of the value of this company for its shareholders, in a patient and methodical way, so I say BRING IT ON. For one, as previously stated, the bonds, being unsecured, would continue to accrue at no higher than their stated coupon of 5.25%....and could be ordered by the judge to be paid a statutory rate of interest that is even less. For two, it gives the company more time to come up with its own plan, to sell assets in an orderly fashion, AND to show the turnaround in both of its operations that I expect. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised, by later in 2019, to see the company with a run rate of EBITDA approaching $90-100 million, and finding itself in a position to get exit financing while KEEPING both oil and gas, and AM, and doing little more than managing its working capital more aggressively to raise a minimum of $75 million in cash, and monetizing another $75 million in non-core assets. If EBITDA gets up to (conservatively) $90 million, and net debt down to $400 million, the company would be levered at 4 1/2x, which would be refinance-able, especially considering the support the company has already received from its CEO, in the form of the $130 million secured loan.

Getting back to the shorts, my own estimate is that the short interest is fast approaching 5 million shares (on 12.9 million shares outstanding), and I believe the shorts are now setting themselves up for pure and unmitigated devastation. After all, no shareholder is obligated to lend out his shares that are fully paid for to the shorts, so that the price can be systematically driven down, and laid waste to. (Thank you, SEC, for inappropriately loosening up on the uptick rule, and freeing the jackals to engage in the kind of "bear raids" that have knocked the stuffings out of PHI.) Moreover, I am convinced that bond ratings agencies pulled their recovery value estimate out of a hat (which is something the shorts have been broadly relying on, and receiving great comfort from).

In the end, life will go on, as surely it must. But the most important thing is that those who had faith in the net asset value here, and the company’s direct representations thereto, will be handsomely rewarded. That reward is still most likely to come in the form of an impending monetization of PHI's Air Medical division. Such an outcome will be a major catalyst for the stock, catapulting it to as high as $13-15, in the near term... even higher if the shorts all get squeezed out on the same day, as certainly seems possible, considering PHI's historic daily volume tends towards a sleepy 40,000 shares, and the company is almost certainly well over 100 days-to-cover, at this point, based on that normalized daily volume. In any case, whatever happens and when, I sleep well at night knowing that I can afford to wait, greatly comforted in the huge margin of safety that I know exists in PHI, Inc.

Additional Disclosure: I am currently one of the two largest owners of PHIIK, with over 10% ownership of the class.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHIIK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.