Update On NASH Antifibrotics: Allergan, Gilead, Conatus, Galectin

Previously, I analyzed the NASH cirrhosis space from a scientific perspective, comparing and contrasting the antifibrotic drugs Selonsertib (Gilead Sciences GILD), Emricasan (Conatus CNAT), and GR-MD-02 (Galectin Therapeutics GALT), which was recently assigned the USAN name belapectin. In retrospect, Allergan's (AGN) cenicriviroc, a dual CCR2/CCR5 inhibitor that helps downregulate the production of cytokines that turn hepatic stellate cells into myofibroblasts, among other mechanisms, should have been included in the analysis. But the scientific perspective of the true antifibrotic competing drugs (not metabolic drugs that claim to have secondary effects on early stage fibrosis and then are labeled as antifibrotics, which in some respect is true, but misleading) is not the focus of this article. For anyone looking to understand the mechanism of action of cenicriviroc in NASH, I would refer you to this article.

This article serves as an update to interested NASH investors, particularly those following Galectin Therapeutics, on the competitive landscape in advanced NASH fibrosis/cirrhosis treatment. For information regarding the drugs' mechanisms of action in NASH, please read my previous article.

Introduction

Recently, the FDA published guidance for the NASH fibrosis industry - explaining that NAFL is best addressed by diet and exercise, and that the industry should focus on fibrosis. As I outlined before, NASH cirrhosis is the true NASH epidemic. Much of the healthcare costs and morbidity associated with NASH are from liver decompensation, or later-stage NASH cirrhosis. The market leader in NASH cirrhosis/advanced fibrosis will be slated to gain much value, as preventing liver decompensation will save the healthcare industry billions and concurrently improve patients' lives by preventing the worst complications of NASH.

There are only a few competitors in late-stage development of actual antifibrotic drugs for late-stage NASH and NASH cirrhosis.

Allergan's cenicriviroc

Gilead's selonsertib

Conatus' emricasan

Galectin's belapectin

Now, others may view certain other drugs as antifibrotics, but I do not, as the drugs listed above have more direct effects on fibrosis and are being tested in later stage NASH. So, let's examine recent events with these drugs' development. Who is in the lead? The speculation begins.

Allergan and Gilead Sciences

Allergan recently delayed the results of cenicriviroc's trial readout from this year to next year. I am not sure exactly what to make of this, but it certainly delays any near-term benefit.

According to a recent update on clinicaltrials.gov, Gilead also changed its primary trial results to the study completion date, in 2022/2023, rather than the interim readout. This could mean that Gilead has not much good to show for their study in interim results, meaning that they either need more treatment time to show a clinical benefit or that they are burying their poor results by acting like the interim readout wasn't too important in the first place. Either way, Gilead or Allergan could find themselves between a rock and a hard place - fail to dominate the NASH fibrosis/cirrhosis market, or get another antifibrotic drug.

In my opinion, Allergan and Gilead might have relatively weak results and mild adverse effect profiles with their late-stage NASH drugs, thus explaining the trial results delays. I don't have any evidence to support that claim for Allergan, other than speculation on a trial delay, which may be due to other factors. However, Gilead's ASK-1 inhibitor, selonsertib, targets the MAPK pathway, and in a recent Hepatology journal, just a couple of months ago, the author states that a DNA homology study found that the MAPK pathway in the liver is murine-specific. If this is true, the MAPK pathway may not be a valid target for NASH treatment in humans.

So, my conclusion here is that maybe selonsertib just doesn't work well in humans, if at all. Below are some snapshots of the article. I apologize for the resolution if it is difficult to read. The key snapshot is the last one, showing the shared and specific pathways.

(Hui, et. al. "The Genetic Architecture of Diet-Induced Hepatic Fibrosis in Mice." Hepatology, Vol. 68, NO. 6, 2018)

Now, there are many strains of mice and different diets used to induce murine NASH. So, no solid proof can be drawn. But, this article, compounded with the selonsertib trials primary readout moving dates, does prompt some serious questions. Gilead followed up to an uproar caused by the formal results date being moved to the actual study end of 240 weeks, implying that trial interim results at 48 weeks would still be available 1H 2019. This might be to clean records to make sure the trial didn't look like it was over, but nonetheless, it is odd.

Regardless, Allergan and Gilead may have some explaining to do. The recent information and events are a head-scratcher. It certainly will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

The situation at Conatus is much different from that of Allergan or Gilead. Conatus has had trial readouts in the past month or two, as well as no delays on pending top-line results. They have more data on one trial, and top-line results from another, both due within the timeframe of about 6 months.

Let's get the big objection to emricasan out of the way. Conatus has failed multiple phase 2 trials on NASH and NASH-related diseases in the past, with emricasan showing modest clinical benefit. The drug clearly works to some extent; for instance, it reduces HVPG a substantial amount, especially in patients with more severe portal hypertension. But, for all practical purposes, emricasan failed to reduce HVPG below the 12 mmHg threshold. The takeaway is that emricasan works, but if taken alone, it will not provide much practical benefit in the form of decreased variceal bleeding and other liver decompensation complications. As can be seen in this article, 12 mmHg is a key threshold for liver decompensation complications, especially variceal bleeding. These are major drives of practical patient outcomes and actual major costs associated with NASH cirrhosis.

Notwithstanding their recent trial failures, where emricasan showed a modest benefit for patients, but a benefit that likely lacks much practical patient outcome or cost savings to the healthcare system, Conatus supposedly has Exalenz's C13 Methacetin Breath Test data for their ENCORE-PH study, but hasn't released it yet. This is practically an instant test. Where is the data?

Now, Conatus very well may have positive breath test data to present. But the test and results are undeniably readily available (to either Conatus or Exalenz), and if Conatus had good data to show, wouldn't they want to show it to prevent their stock from cratering? Some have made the argument that Galectin released their breath test data later and therefore Conatus is waiting too, but the reason for Galectin's delay was that Galectin was waiting on Exalenz to show the data. Now that Exalenz has their showcasing over with, what is the delay for? In any case, there still may be some reason for their breath test data release. But, until then, the lack of breath test release casts doubts that emricasan will show positive and statistically significant data in their upcoming readouts.

Galectin Therapeutics

As outlined in my NASH Cirrhosis article, galectin-3, the main target of Galectin's belapectin, is at the apex of multiple pathophysiological processes in NASH and fibrogenesis. The big caveat with Galectin is that they have been in limbo for months, now, ready to release details of a phase 3 trial while they "continue discussions with potential partners about securing the rights to GR-MD-02." However, with the sparkling clean safety profile of belapectin, extremely positive breath test data, prevention of varices, prevention of further liver decompensation events, prevention of HVPG progressing above 12 mmHg, and a large decrease in hepatocyte ballooning, Galectin's belapectin sits still, waiting, as competitors' drugs falter.

Conclusion

There really is no definite conclusion. However, there are many hints being dropped, all pointing towards Galectin Therapeutics being the antifibrotic NASH leader, as speculated earlier this year.

The NASH industry is gearing up for combination treatments. Safety and tolerability will be key; therefore, belapectin, I believe, will be a key combination treatment drug, especially in the NASH cirrhosis space. And with that, belapectin could possibly grow to bring in billions in revenue.

These interpretations are just that - interpretations. Speculations. While the speculations are logical, there are other possibilities, other ways to interpret this turn of events. Please feel free to share your own opinions, in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.