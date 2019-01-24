Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Good morning, and welcome to the Briggs & Stratton Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm Mark Schwertfeger, Chief Financial Officer; and joining me today is Todd Teske, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Today's presentation and our answers to your questions include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assessment of the markets in which we operate. Actual results could differ materially from any stated or implied projections due to changes in one or more of the factors described in the Safe Harbor section of yesterday's earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC.

We will also make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. Additional information regarding these financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable U.S. GAAP amounts, is available in our earnings release and in our SEC filings.

This conference call will be made available on our website or by phone replay approximately two hours after the end of this call. Now here is Todd.

Todd Teske

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Yesterday, Briggs reported robust second quarter sales growth of 13% and strength across multiple dimensions of our business. Both business segments, Engines & Power and Products contributed to this result in both residential and commercial categories.

For the fiscal second quarter, we delivered adjusted EPS of $0.20 per share. Adjusted gross margins were lower in the second quarter due to lower engine production, some operational inefficiencies primarily driven by lower throughput in our service distribution centered hub and sales mix.

We made great strides during the quarter toward improving our service parts distribution capabilities, and this business is now well positioned as we enter the peak-selling season. At the same time, we announced a revision to our outlook to reflect near-term headwinds related to two issues, the effects of prolonged severe draught in Australia and Europe and Sears bankruptcy, combined and including the partial offset from incremental storm-related sales we're reducing our annual sales outlook by approximately $50 million and earnings by $0.30 per diluted share.

I’d like to provide some context to the revision. In the fiscal 2019 first quarter, we projected that U.S. generator sales related to Hurricanes Florence and Michael would offset the weather headwinds in Australia and Europe. We've recently concluded that the Australian and Europe weather conditions are likely to be more impactful than previously estimated.

Specifically, the drought in Australia did not abate in time for the growing season to recover. And our second quarter sales in the region were lower than expected. In Europe, where the market is significantly more fragmented than in the U.S., we received more input from channel partners throughout the second quarter and learned that the historic heat and drought conditions from this past season resulted in channel inventory levels that were more elevated than previously estimated.

Regarding Sears, as we previewed last quarter, we believe that the bankruptcy could cause disruption during the upcoming lawn and garden season in the U.S. Accordingly, we’ve adjusted our outlook to account for store closures and lower channel inventory stocking. We expect that much of this market disruption will ease by next season as consumers migrate their shopping patterns and adjust to this change in the retail landscape.

Despite the near-term market headwinds we'll make every effort to offset the challenges we highlighted during the remainder of our fiscal year. We remain confident in our long-term strategy to grow sales and profitability and are pleased that commercial sales growth remains very solid and on track for the year.

In addition, with line reviews for the upcoming season now complete, I'm pleased to report that we’ve maintained our industry-leading engine placement at the major retailers, especially given the significant brand transition that retailed this season. In particular, we're very proud to continue our long tradition of towering Craftsman-branded products and are eager to help support our channel partners as this iconic brand is launched at Lowe's this spring for lawn and garden.

Homeowners shopping for lawn mowers this season, including Craftsman-branded models will find our engines very well represented. Equally encouraging is the exceptional progress made in building our commercial business. The quarter commercial sales were up more than 20% or approximately $30 million. Year-to-date commercial sales have increased over 17%, and we're well on track to achieve very strong growth year.

While all parts of commercial performed well, commercial engines in Job Site stood out, both advancing more than 30% in the quarter. Vanguard commercial engines are powering more applications than ever before. With higher quality, durability and reliability to the competition, our commercial engines are making substantial share gains in lawn and garden equipment, structural equipment and storm-related application.

An important element of this success has been offering new products that improve productivity and uptime for contractors. To-date this fiscal year, we've expanded business with more than 20 current customers and secured business with about as many new customers, who have been demanding more product powered by Vanguard engines through rental houses, distributors. We’re pleased with the success of this multi-year strategy, in which there is still considerable opportunity for the growth.

Business diversification is also benefiting Job Site. With the broader range of products and stronger distribution, we are now serving applications in entertainment, infrastructure and general rental in addition to our traditional base in oil and gas and construction. With the full business pipeline, we announced the facility expansion for our Job Site business to increase production capacity and improve productivity and speed to market.

Expansion includes new modern assembly lines of prototyping labs to assist customers on product configuration, a new paying system and efficient robotic welding cells. Expansion is scheduled for completion by the end of calendar 2019.

Operationally, we’ve made significant progress on our business optimization program. The on-shoring of commercial engines is proceeding on plan with the production of Vanguard engines ramping up on schedule at our Auburn, Alabama plant. Customers are recognizing the high quality of the engines produced at the plant and appreciate the faster delivery times.

Attention has now turned into our Statesboro Georgia plant, which began production of Vanguard engines in late December and is expected to reach full production by the end of this fiscal year. Also in the second quarter, we made all the necessary preparations to enable the remaining production of Ferris commercial mowers. They’re shipped to our new facility in Upstate, New York early in the third quarter. Located only a few miles from our older outdated facility, the new manufacturing site doubles production capacity and improves throughput.

Commercial turf has been on steady upward trajectory for several years and then the new Ferris facility gives us the production capacity needed to support further growth. We also made significant progress in the quarter related to the upgrade of our ERP system. In addition to the improvements that are benefiting our service parts distribution throughput, we continue to make strides across the organization in adapting to streamline processes and new tools.

Taken together, we now estimate that our business optimization program will deliver pretax savings of $35 million, $40 million by 2021, up from our previous estimate of $30 million to $35 million. The incremental improvement comes primarily from higher than planned efficiencies we expect to achieve from several aspects of the program. We're well on track with our strategic priorities, and I'm proud of our teams, which has driven the great progress made to date under challenging market condition.

Here's Mark to walk you through our financial results for the fiscal 2019 second quarter and provide details on the earnings revision.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks Todd. I’ll begin by touching on some highlights from the financial results. Second quarter GAAP consolidated net loss of $2.6 million included $10.7 million in business optimization pretax costs. $200,000 premiums paid on the repurchase of senior notes and $200,000 in acquisition integration pretax costs. The net loss also includes a onetime tax charge of $1.1 million related to finalizing estimates on the inclusion of foreign earnings related to the implementation of U.S. tax reform.

Excluding these items, fiscal 2019 second quarter adjusted net income was $8.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share, a decrease from $10.7 million or $0.25 per diluted share a year ago.

The Engines segment incurred approximately $7.5 million of the pretax business optimization costs and the Products segment incurred the remaining $3.2 million as well as the acquisition integration costs. Engines segment sales for the second quarter were $272 million, an increase of $29 million or 12%.

Engine unit sales increased by 17% or approximately $274,000 engines, on the strength of shipments for commercial applications and timing of shipments for residential applications. Due to several factors, including our ERP upgrade go-live, approximately $15 million of sales, shifted from the first quarter to the second.

In addition, sales of approximately $20 million were accelerated from the third quarter for customers in North America to begin production earlier than last year. Sales of service parts increased year-over-year by over $6 million in the quarter due to reduced throughput of our distribution center hub. We experienced a steady improvement in throughput throughout the second quarter from the improvements we drove that Todd commented on earlier. International sales decreased in the quarter due to weather-related softness in Europe and Australia.

The Engines segment adjusted gross profit margin was 20.7%, which was down from 23.1% last year. The decrease was largely driven by lower manufacturing volumes, unfavorable sales mix of approximately 100 basis points and inefficiencies from lower throughput and our service distribution center. Higher pricing largely offset higher material costs, including tariffs.

Engine production volume in the quarter was 1.2 million units, which was 7% lower than the second quarter last year. Total engine inventories at the end of the quarter were approximately 2.1 million units, which is a decrease of approximately $230,000 units from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease largely came in small engines, which is why engine inventory dollars are consistent year-over-year. We continue to anticipate that fiscal 2019 year-end engine inventory dollars will be lower than at the end of fiscal 2018.

Engine segment adjusted ESG&A held relatively steady with the decrease in the second quarter of 2019 by approximately $1 million from year ago, partly due to lower variable compensation equipment. Adjusted segment income for Engines was $12.2 million, up from $10.7 million last year. Products segment net sales for the second quarter increased by 15% or $33 million to $255 million.

The increase was largely driven by higher pressure washer sales and growth in sales of Allmand commercial job site products, Ferris commercial mowers and the Hurricane acquisition, which added stand-on blowers to our product portfolio.

Products segment adjusted gross profit margin decreased from 17% to 15%, largely due to sales mix and manufacturing inefficiencies. The sales mix was a result of lower storm generator sales because of a less active hurricane season this year compared to a year ago and timing of product mix within both residential and the commercial offering.

Higher pricing offset increases in material costs, including tariffs. Products segment adjusted ESG&A expenses increased by approximately $2 million or 7% this year due to higher employee compensation costs and higher commissions expense on increased sales volume.

On the balance sheet, net debt at the end of the second fiscal quarter was approximately $476 million, which was $191 million higher than a year ago. The increase was primarily due to last year's discretionary pension contribution of $30 million, investments in the business optimization program and higher working capital amounts following the suboptimal lawn and garden season last year. We also increased inventory purchases from China in the prior – prior to quarter-end, take advantage of lower carrier costs. Last 12-month cash used by operating activities was $58 million, which was largely due to the factors that resulted in higher net debt.

Second quarter sales were weighted towards the end of the quarter, which resulted in elevated accounts receivable that will be collected early in the third quarter. Inventory dollars at the end of the second quarter were also elevated, both to facilitate the plant transitions and progress for Vanguard engines and Ferris mowers and lower than planned sales in Australia from the drought conditions there. Last 12 months, free cash flow was a negative $150 million with capital expenditures totaling $92 million over the period.

For the quarter, depreciation and amortization of $16 million was higher than capital expenditures of $13 million, which are trending down following the bulk of expenditures related to our business optimization program. Year-to-date, capital spending is down $11 million or over 25%, and we expect capital spending of approximately $65 million for fiscal 2019.

Regarding the business optimization program, we now estimate achieving up to $40 million in pretax savings by 2021. We also estimate that pretax charges related to the program will be $60 million to $70 million, up from our initial estimate of $50 million to $55 million. Total program charges incurred to-date through the second quarter were $52 million or approximately 80% of total expected program charges.

The increase is primarily related to costs associated with the go-live of our upgraded ERP. At the end of the quarter, last 12-month average funded debt was $382 million and last 12-month EBITDA was $147 million, both as defined by our credit agreement, resulting in a leverage ratio of 2.6x, which is well within our debt covenant.

Before I turn the call back over to Todd for his closing remarks, I want to offer some further insights into our updated fiscal 2019 outlook. There are three primary reasons for the revised guidance, which Todd commented on earlier. First, we're adjusting our outlook for the Sears Holdings bankruptcy. This past season, Sears’ full-line stores over approximately 500 locations and represented a little over 10% of the residential lawn and garden market in the U.S. Should Sears emerge from bankruptcy, it is expected to operate less than half the stores that were in place last season. It is also unknown what products the remaining stores will offer and how frequently consumers will visit the stores.

We continue to believe that Sears channel inventory is low, but liquidation of inventory from closed stores is likely to cause some market disruption. In addition, we expect that a portion of consumers, who previously shopped at Sears, will not immediately migrate to new retailers. We estimate the sales impact of Sears at $30 million and earnings at $0.15 per share. The impact is predominantly comprised of engine and service parts sales, the majority of which would have been sold in during our third quarter.

Second, poor weather conditions in Australia have extended beyond our original expectation and have resulted in lower overall demand in season. In addition, the drought in Europe last summer has contributed to high inventories in the channel of engines, mowers and service parts. Together, we expect lower sales of $40 million due to weather in Australia and Europe, of which we have incurred approximately $30 million of the decrease through December.

We expect the remaining amount of $10 million to largely impact the third quarter. Partially offsetting this is the benefit of approximately $20 million of generator sales in the first half of fiscal 2019 related to Hurricanes Florence and Michael. We estimate these weather-related items will reduce sales by approximately $20 million and EPS by $0.15.

Lastly, in order to proactively manage working capital, we planned to lower engine production volumes by 10% compared to last year's production volume. With this change, we expect third quarter production to be approximately 300,000 units or 15% lower than last year's third quarter production.

Despite this reduction, we are confident that we have adequate safety stacked in-plant production to meet customer demand in the back half of the year. We will actively work to reduce expenses to help offset the impact of lower plant throughput through the remainder of the fiscal year. Partially offsetting the near-term headwinds, we expect the Engines segment one counter in the third quarter. We anticipate robust sales growth in the third quarter within our Products segment due to our focus on selling higher end commercial and residential lawn and garden equipment through our North America dealer channel.

Now let me turn the call back over to Todd for some closing remarks.

Todd Teske

Thanks Mark. We entered the second half of fiscal 2019 with favorable momentum in our commercial business and a stronger leading position serving the power needs of the consumer. We've made great progress improving the efficiency of our part distribution business and are now well positioned as we approach the peak selling season for lawn and garden in North America.

At the same time, we recognize the temporary headwinds caused by weather conditions in Europe and Australia as well as the channel-related matters around Sears. As a result, we're taking appropriate responsible actions to align production with demand to ensure adequate product availability, while focusing on generating an improved cash flow stream. Overall, brings us in a stronger competitive position today, which is a direct result of our focus on innovation and driving consumer-driven power solutions, expanding global channels to reach more customers and diversifying into high growth commercial businesses.

As a result, we are now in the latter stages of our business optimization program. As a result, we're well positioned to drive costs lower, improve working capital efficiency and deliver better returns on investment. In addition to driving further profitable growth in commercial, our priorities for the second half of fiscal 2019 are: one, focusing on executing on the upcoming lawn and garden season. We're encouraged by our placement for the upcoming season and excited about the support we're seeing promoting the brand transitions.

Two, internally, we will be working to manage working capital and improve cash generation. We ended the second quarter with higher inventories, in part to support the Vanguard and Ferris manufacturing transitions we are completing this year. As Mark commented earlier, in response to lower than planned sales, we intend to adjust production downward in the second half of the year to control inventories.

Three, maintaining our high level of innovation, we're very pleased with the success of our commercial business, which has built on the foundation of offering customers demonstrably better products. To maintain this momentum, plans are now underway to refresh and expand our line of job site equipment is also experiencing strong growth.

In commercial engines, we'll be launching an expanded range of horizontal engines to complement our 200 cc model, which is meeting with strong customer acceptance and an important element in our success in expanding the range of power applications we serve. Finally, we will continue to follow through on our business optimization program.

The third quarter transition of the remaining Ferris mower production to a larger more efficient plant and our ERP upgrade as well as smooth ramp-up of Vanguard commercial engines brought on shore. We are now nearing the end of implementing this broad-based initiative. Financial benefits from it will begin following the second half of this fiscal year with substantially further cost savings coming in fiscal 2020 and the full benefit in fiscal 2021.

Let me finish with a word on capital allocation. We continue to evaluate the allocation of our resources to those areas that deliver the highest risk-adjusted returns. To-date, we are pleased with the value-creating investments in the business optimization program. In addition, we look forward to the first full year's contribution from the Hurricane and Ground Logic acquisitions, which advance our strategy of filling out the professionals’ trailer with innovative power equipment.

As we look for further investment opportunities, our M&A pipeline is filling with a range of bolt-on acquisition opportunities that will accelerate the diversification of our business, enhance long-term growth and improve the overall profit profile of the company. Along with our investment discipline, we remain mindful of ensuring that we maintain a strong balance sheet with appropriate financial leverage.

Finally, we continue to view stock repurchases as part of our investment options. During the second quarter, we repurchased $6.3 million of Briggs shares and committed $11.4 million to stock buybacks in the year-to-date.

That concludes our prepared comments. I would like to open up the call for questions.

Mark Schwertfeger

Rence, we can now open up the call to questions.

Certainly, sir. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Mr. Joe Mondillo [Sidoti & Company LLC]. Your line is now open.

Joe Mondillo

Hi guys, good morning.

Todd Teske

Good morning, Joe.

Mark Schwertfeger

Good morning, Joe.

Joe Mondillo

So wanted to just touch on the guidance first off. So you brought the revenue down 2.5% roughly and the EPS comes down 20%. So I'm just curious just given what's going on, we had the Sears headwind, which we knew about. We had the weather in Europe and the inventory levels there that we sort of knew about. Is there any other – I'm just wondering is there any other flexibility that we have within the business model to try to prevent such volatility and the bottom line relative to fluctuations in the top line like that?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, Joe, the other factors that contributes to the bottom line versus top line. One is the production volume and we’re doing the responsible thing from a working capital perspective and taking down the engine production as much as 500,000 units, compared to what we've talked through previously when we came out with guidance at the beginning of the year and has to keep the inventory levels in check. And that has a pretty big impact on the absorption of our manufacturing facilities.

The second piece has to do with sales mix as well. And the European and Australian lawn and garden markets are a little bit different than the U.S. from a price point perspective, and so having some headwinds there can create some margin pressure from a sales mix perspective, which is what you're seeing. Also as part of the Australia and Europe as well as Sears impact, there is a component of service parts sales that are impacted by that reduction in those as many – with many other manufacturers coming at a higher margin profile relative to the whole book.

Todd Teske

And what I’d tell you, Joe that as we look forward, if you think about all the things we've done over the last few years with commercial engines and products and that sort of thing, I mean that adds diversification of the business. And so the business will be exposed to weather-related type things, whether it be hurricanes, whether it be spring selling seasons whatever it is. But at the end of the day, when you look at commercial and our opportunities to not only grow in a higher market growth, we also have the opportunity to gain share, which you've seen us do. And then, the margin profile is also better.

So – I mean, going forward, the mix of business has changed, will continue to change and – but you get to these kind of transitory things, whether it be weather in the international markets or Sears and they're going to have a near-term impact, but we're still very confident with where things are at within the long-term.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And then sort of just a transition with your comments there, Todd. Commercial doing good, I mean, better than even I was expecting. In terms of residential side, we had a really tough challenging spring last year and we were anticipating somewhat a rebound but obviously things have changed a little bit just in terms of the overall U.S. economy. I think there's still growth there. So do you have any visibility into this spring season? Can you talk about that and what you've sort of baked into your guidance, where you're anticipating in terms of any rebound at all considering the comparison to last year?

Todd Teske

Yes. So when you look at what happened last year, we had inventory destocking, right, in the channel. So what was happening is with the brand transitions that were anticipated, some of the retailers, especially Lowe's, they took their inventories down because they knew they're going to bringing in Craftsman this year. So if you go back to a year ago, it was pretty evident what was happening, which is why when you look at what our guidance has been and is, I mean, we continue to see growth.

Here, a big part of that has to do with channel restocking and that's kind of what you saw here in Q2. When you think about earlier production and earlier stocking, that's why I mentioned in the prepared comments, you get into the situation where we're starting to see some favorable things happen in North America lawn and garden.

Now you got to remember too, last year and you pointed out, the weather wasn’t – it was snowing in the middle of April and whatever that happens, it's starts to delay the season. So, I don't know what the weather forecast is going to be, but at the end of the day, we're feeling quite good about where the channel is going to be inventory-wise, and we're confident that if the season is a normal season, remember, we haven't had a normal season since 2015. If it's a normal season, we're there to serve the market.

Joe Mondillo

Okay, great. And then last question from me. Just in terms of engine placement, could you provide any more color there? It sounds like you're pretty pleased, but do you have any sort of, I don't know, statistics or anything you all see, can sort of provide regarding the engine placement?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes. If you look across the board, we commented that largely consistent year-over-year despite of the brand transition. So we're particularly pleased with some of the larger engines that power riding lawn mowers and we picked up some volume there this last year. And then the other thing from an overall line of perspective is that the major retailers, we indeed expect a similar number of SKUs in the lineup compared to a year ago as it relates to products that we power as well as the other gas engine companies power as well. So those are really the encouraging things. And like Todd mentioned in his remarks too, we've very nice placement on the Craftsman mowers at Lowe's, which was the big – one of the big transitions coming into this upcoming year.

Joe Mondillo

So, at the retailers on the residential side, it sounds like sort of similar year-over-year. Are you achieving growth or more placement at the commercial side with your new engines?

Todd Teske

Yes. We've seen continued upticks on the commercial side. Remember, that doesn’t – that’s not part – and you know, that’s not part of the retail channel, it's really part of the dealer channel. And so when you look at what we've been able to do, I think, we got 20 new – at least somewhere around 20 new customers this year and then the customers that we had, we're seeing increased placements. That's why you're seeing such tremendous growth in that commercial engine business because the people, who are expecting our engines, are continuing to do more and more of that.

Joe Mondillo

Great. Thanks a lot.

Todd Teske

Thank you.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thanks, Joe.

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Hayes [Northcoast Research]. Your line is now open.

Tom Hayes

Thanks. Good morning, gentlemen.

Todd Teske

Hi, Tom.

Mark Schwertfeger

Hi, Tom.

Tom Hayes

Todd, I was wondering maybe it sounds like you’re having great success in the commercial segment, especially, I think with Vanguard. Just maybe help us update the total opportunity you see there and kind of maybe where you are as a share position right now?

Todd Teske

Yes. When you look at kind of share, it's a very large market. So we have a tendency to break the share down a little bit in terms of different segments. And so if you think, Tom, where we've been – you think about where we've been playing here as of late, it's in that commercial turf space. It's been a big piece, although there's a lot of other application that we've been powering.

And so when you look at the commercial side, our share is substantially lower than it would be, for example, on the residential side, which is part of the reason you're seeing the tremendous growth in commercial engine. So think about it this way. The market in these commercial areas generally go – grow at about 2x GDP. We've got substantially, let’s say, it’s about 2.5%, 3%, we've also have a 5% growth. We're seeing substantially higher growth than that, which means we're taking share. But I would tell you, we still have a fair amount of ways – fair ways to go in terms of the ability to take share and continue growth in that area.

And on top of that, I will tell you that on the Vanguard V-Twin side, we're going to Auburn and Statesboro, there's a lot of other applications that are out there that we can now really participate in. And it's little bit more nichey, but actually they’re really good segments for us and they’re really interested in things like mud boats, powering mud boats and things like that where people actually go out and use the equipment and have fun. So there's a whole aspect there.

And then, when you look at the horizontal shaft, we still have a very, very low share in the horizontal, single-cylinder horizontal shaft market, Vanguard engines, you'll get 200 cc. We're coming out with 400 cc. We'll have 300 cc and 160 cc following. So as we continue to broaden out that product offering on the single-cylinder side, there's some tremendous opportunities out there. And so we're still encouraged because we think there are ways to go with the market growth, but even probably more impactful is really opportunities to get new and more market share.

Tom Hayes

Okay, great. I appreciate the color. Just wanted to follow-up. I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks, Todd that the rental equipment market was holding up, while you just want to kind of stickleback. Make sure, I heard that right?

Todd Teske

Yes. We’ve been doing very well on the rental equipment market, and we've been keeping a close eye on that to just to understand what some of the CapEx requirements will be now as we get into calendar 2019, and we're still seeing it hold up really pretty well. There's obviously always noise around various aspects of that, but overall, we think that we make great strides because we'd be able to gain share. So should a market turn down a bit, we think we have more opportunities because our share is pretty low, and we can go and take share. Overall, I will tell you what we're hearing from the channel is that CapEx levels aren't going to drop dramatically, they're going to be either flat or slightly up.

Tom Hayes

Okay. I appreciate it. And then, Mark, I think you mentioned that 80% of the business optimization expenses have been occurred earlier in the first half of the year. I mean, should the balance be then split equally over the back half of the year or should most be done in 3Q?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yeah. My comment was actually 80% of the program cost to date, but that also includes some percent in 2018. And so indeed if you were to expect quite a bit of deceleration in the back half of the year of expenditures of, say, roughly another $10 million-or-so to $15 million and indeed that would be fairly split between quarters.

Tom Hayes

Appreciate it. Thanks for the color.

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Chan [Robert W. Baird]. Your line is now open.

Josh Chan

Hi, good morning, Todd and Mark.

Todd Teske

Good morning, Josh.

Josh Chan

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the color on the guidance related to weather. I just wanted to ask about the Sears piece of it. Is it fair to assume that, that reduction comes out primarily in the second half? And are you basically assuming that not much sales goes into the channel for the year basically?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes, we actually believe that most of the impact will be in the third quarter because that's typically when the market will load up Sears or other retailers to be prepared for the season. And at this point in time, there's just lot of uncertain as to whether Sears will emerge and how it will emerge, and so therefore, we do think that, that impact will be back half and mainly in Q3.

Todd Teske

Yes. Josh, let me just add even a bit more color. So if you think about the inventory stock up that would normally happen because their hearing isn’t until the first week of February, which again – they kind of missed the stock up because normally stores that start in the South about now and then they do work their way up. And so we just don't think that they're going to have the kind of inventory stocking they would, otherwise, had, especially given fewer stores.

Then you think about that very low inventory, we believe, we don’t have full visibility, but we believe low inventory at the DC level, but they'll use that inventory then to stock up the existing stores should they emerge from bankruptcy. And – but ultimately, what it comes back to is what kind of then, will the consumers – there’s less points laid out there, how will they adjust.

And so ultimately, we believe that it really is more Q3 because they will take whatever inventory they have and then try to sell that out. And quite honestly, the OEMs – I don't know that the OEMs – I know they're not building for Sears right now. The question is when will they slot them in more production should they emerge from bankruptcy. So there's just a lot of moving pieces around the Sears situation, which is why we took the fact we did and expect that in Q3, where we'll see the impact.

Josh Chan

Okay, I appreciate the color there. I think that definitely makes sense. And on the pull ahead that you saw in North America, why do you think that is? Do you think it's related to tariffs, price increases or the Craftsman outside of Sears load in Q2? Why did you see that pull ahead in the quarter?

Todd Teske

Yes. So what happened is, if you go back to the last few years, you’re kind of alluding to this is that OEMs were pushing back production, and so ultimately this year was a little bit different. And a big part of it was the fact that this is ramp-up that's going on at Lowe's where the OEMs and then also, remember, we do pressure washers and generators under Craftsman at Lowe's.

And so ultimately what you saw was preparation for what we expect to be a really robust launch of Craftsman at Lowe's. So the last thing I think anybody wants to do is be sure to have inventory win with the kind of marketing dollars and the kind of splash that Lowe's and others will be making for that brand transitions. So ultimately that's part of the biggest piece of what you saw come through in Q2.

Josh Chan

Okay. That makes sense. And then, on the guidance for the second half, it sounds like engine production is going to come down. So can you just talk about the level of confidence that you can hold margins kind of flat to up, which is what seems to be implied by the guidance in the second half?

Mark Schwertfeger

Well, I think it's a little bit different between the segments from a standpoint of with engine taking out the sort of production contemplated in the third quarter. That would have a pretty significant margin impact, unfavorable year-over-year, but it's the right thing to do. I mean, that margin impact could be as much as 150 basis points to take out that much volume, which is 15% in the quarter, which is almost as much as we took out in the first two quarters alone, but it's the right thing to do from a working capital perspective in a year like this.

On the other side, within our Products segment, we anticipate some nice growth in the third quarter because the Products segment is a little less bothered in on Europe as well as a little bit less from a Sears' perspective because of our focus we placed in our independent dealer channel or that business. So you could – the margin from nice revenue growth in the Products segment, offsetting some of the headwinds, the near-term headwinds in the engine business.

Josh Chan

All right. And then, last question, Mark. I guess, on free cash flow for the year, we had been thinking that it will be modestly positive numbers, but the first half is quite a use. And so just kind of talking about what kind of cash flow you think you can generate for the year? Thanks.

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes. I think the biggest thing that's going to come down to how we can manage our inventory levels as we go to the back half of the year, which is why we're taking the actions, we are from an engine perspective. We do believe that it will probably be fairly tight and free cash flow for the fiscal year when you take a look at where EBITDA would check out with the revised forecast, such that we could be pretty flat from our free cash flow perspective to just modestly negative. We would anticipate that rebounding quite a bit as we would go into fiscal year 2020, as we start to sunset the business optimization investments and then keep our capital spending in check at around $65 million and begin to garner more benefits from the business optimization program.

Josh Chan

All right. Thanks guys for the color. And good luck in the second half.

Todd Teske

Thanks, Josh.

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Wilson [Graham Partners]. Your line is now open.

Josh Wilson

Good morning, Mark and Todd. This is Josh filling in for Sam Darkatsh. Thanks for taking my questions.

Todd Teske

Good morning.

Mark Schwertfeger

Good morning.

Josh Wilson

A few for me here. First, the impacts in the service distribution center. Could you give us some

more specificity on what the issues were and what the progresses on resulting them?

Todd Teske

Yes, so what happened, Josh, we basically went live with SAP in July, and we did extensive amount of testing, but the thing that is probably most complicated in our business has to do with our service parts centers. It’s tens of thousands of parts in a lot of different permutations. So as we went live, we worked through some of the issues and then we had to make a few changes to how we process some of the picks if you will. So we've picked throughout the warehouse, so we made some changes there.

And so what's happened is we made tremendous progress here over the last quarter or so or last three months and now we believe we are at a point where it will be just fine year for the upcoming season. Arguably then, there's going to be than some restock that’s going happen here back half of the year, because inventory levels are lower at our distributors and dealers than we would like them to be. And so that's why a really important to get the flow of the materials through the distribution center where they needed to be and we believe we are there.

Josh Wilson

Good. Glad to hear that. And then, few regarding Sears. Just confirm for me, again, $30 million.

Is that the entirety of the Sears' exposure or is there some potential further downside depending on how this unfolds?

Mark Schwertfeger

No. That’s not the full amount of sales that contemplated to Sears in fiscal 2019. We commented last year that our full amount of sales last quarter, we commented that our full sales are less than 3% of our total outlook of the year. That has a little bit more than that and really under the assumption that some of the volume that would've shafted at this year Sears stores in the year will go elsewhere in this first year and then in subsequent years, we'd see more of that volume rebound at other locations as consumers migrated from where they typically shopped in the past few new outlets.

Josh Wilson

And how long do you think it will take for some of the $30 million to come back for the channel to settle out again?

Mark Schwertfeger

It's difficult to say. I think, the inventory liquidation fees associated to close stores. That one should bounce back pretty quickly as you think about the next year. And then, we believe the consumer conversion can happen fairly rapidly from a standpoint of the Craftsman brand is now so available at locations outside of Sears, which is really helpful, but it's difficult to say precisely when the volume would return other than to say we expect to see a lot of the headwind abate as early as 2020.

Josh Wilson

Got it. Good luck for the next quarters.

Mark Schwertfeger

Thank you.

Todd Teske

Thanks, Josh.

Operator

Joe Mondillo

Hi, guys. Just a couple of follow-up questions. Could you provide any more color or detail on where the additional saving is coming from regarding the business op plan?

Mark Schwertfeger

Yes. As I mentioned in the comment, its really several aspects if you think about just getting further aligning in the program, where now that we have our ERP upgrade live. We're starting to discover more and more of the process benefits to light at the same time, we also have annual production up and running in our U.S. plants and a lot of production going into our new Ferris plant. And all the early signs we've seen have been really promising that's we're able to modestly increase what we think our outlook is for the program savings.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. So sort of across the board in terms of the three biggest buckets that are coming from the op plan?

Todd Teske

That’s right.

Joe Mondillo

Okay, and then just on – how much could you – can you quantify how much of the benefits we've seen of that $35 million to $40 million? How much have we sort of finish with or seen? And when you say by 2021, fiscal 2021, will there be any benefits in fiscal 2021 or all the benefits are going to completely seen in fiscal 2020 and – by fiscal 2020. That's really it.

Mark Schwertfeger

We continue to expect to earn about $6 million to $8 million of benefits in the back half of fiscal 2019. We really haven't recognized many to date because the program has been ongoing in many regards. So now that we're starting to get to that days where things are live and the like in the plans as well as ERP. We expect to begin realizing the benefits. And then, the remaining portion of the benefits, we expect to earn somewhat ratably between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. At the end of 2021, we'll be up to that full savings.

Joe Mondillo

Okay, great. And then, looking at the balance sheet, how much just given the sort of free cash flow estimates that you sort of provided. Are you going to use most of that free cash flow to try to bring down that debt in the back half or just how much that you can bring down in the back half?

Mark Schwertfeger

I think it's probable that our – the borrowing level will be a little bit higher than it was at the end of the last year, but we do believe that the borrowing level will be substantially lower at the end of the year than it is now, as we seasonally collect from the upcoming two quarters. I also mentioned that there's two things at the end of the second quarter that impacted where we went from our borrowing level, one of which was some of the pre-buying we did on inventories, to facilitate our plant transitions as well as their pre-buy a little bit ahead of what we expected to be some of the tariff rate increases in the early part of calendar 2019. And then, the second piece was our sales, the second quarter were somewhat weighted towards the back of the quarter such that accounts receivable was elevated quite a bit year-over-year in all collectible in our estimation as we get into Q3, which should be beneficial from a debt and cash flow perspective.

Joe Mondillo

Okay, great. And then, the D&A. I'm just wondering, what's going on at the Ferris facility, and I guess, the Vanguard facility and maybe even ERP on – that’s sort of accounted for, but the D&A levels, should that be sort of consistent going forward or that climb or decline actually potentially?

Mark Schwertfeger

I think it's pretty consistently such that depreciation where largely offset capital spending of around $65 million a year.

Joe Mondillo

Okay. So at the current levels, I guess, it should be remain around the current levels at $16.3 million, roughly?

Mark Schwertfeger

That's right, may be a little bit…

Joe Mondillo

Okay. And why is – the next thing I was going to ask was the CapEx. Why is the CapEx not, not – shouldn't it fall a little bit because you are spending on the Ferris facility, capitalizing certain things for next year or no?

Mark Schwertfeger

No, we're are just working on prioritizing the most important things to advance our strategy with $65 million in capital spending that we have allotted in 2019. As we get into 2020, we expect to have other funding needs as well that we need to get to in order to support the strategy more so from a product basis and things like that less major initiative. The other thing too is both the Vanguard project and the Ferris project, we've been able to do fairly – in a fairly capital intensive manner because if you think about, especially with the Vanguard area, we're using our existing footprint. We're not adding square footage.

Joe Mondillo

Great. Okay. That's what sort of maybe thinking, I think square footage is declining, right. Anyways. The last question I just had was related to sort of a macro consumer. Just wondering sort of we've seen housing data in the U.S. continue to trend pretty weak, Europe economies, the PMIs just came out today, those were pretty weak itself. Just wondering if you could sort of comment on the consumer? How you're sort of thinking about that baking that in your guidance just in terms of the macro market both in the U.S. and Europe?

Todd Teske

Yes, let's say, you look at, Joe, the North America, U.S. primarily, yes housing is pick down a bit remember housing market for us especially in the lower end, there is still a lot of demand out there so the question is when will it ultimately turn lot more supply and that will be helpful to us, but so we've been we've seen that part of the market down pretty substantially, over the last several years. Now if the higher end of the market continues to rotate and that’s were we are started to see some weakness perhaps we still think that the commercial do it for me is perhaps more driven by people willing to trade money for time than anything else. So we would expect that to be fairly robust.

And so, yes, housing is driven our business in the past, we've been very clear on that, but when you look at the impacts sequentially from where we've been it still not where return to normal, and so it's a little bit we don't know if there's significant downdrafts. When you look at Europe, Europe is interesting because the biggest impact we saw was ultimately, the weather, but assuming that the drought you saw, the snow and everything else they got over there assuming that more normal spring, we’re still pretty encouraged by what’s going to happen because even though there's an economic downturn you still have to cut your grass, and so ultimately, I would tell you that we don't have significant growth in our model, because that would be prudent. But we didn't put a significant downsize the model other than what we’ve already talked to you about because I think that has a tendency to mute some of the economic impacts as well.

Joe Mondillo

Okay, great. Thank you.

Todd Teske

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Brad Reese [ph]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. With so many balls up in the air and turbulence you navigating through, how committed do you think the board is going to be in maintaining the dividend?

Todd Teske

There has been no discussion of taking a dividend down. We're very committed to holding the dividend. We want to get back to growing the dividend. But basically, we don't talk about taking the dividend down because still cash flow is fine in the last couple of years. The because we continue to invest in the business, but I will tell you that we've not had any discussion with regards to taking the dividend down.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for answering the question.

[Operator Instructions] We don't have any other questions at this time, sir. Please continue

Todd Teske

Well, thank you very much for joining today's conference call. Our next quarterly earnings call will be held in April. Have a great day.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.