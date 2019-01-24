My Dividend Growth Investing Wish List

It's been a little while since I wrote a focus ticker piece here at Seeking Alpha. The start of the year is always a busy time with work, and I had to take time out to post 2018 recap pieces, as well as Nick's Picks for 2019. Furthermore, I've only made a couple of trades thus far in the new year, buying Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Constellation Brands (STZ) on big down days, but they both recovered so quickly that I didn't have time to write pieces when relevant prices were still available (I've found that this is often the case when high quality names like that are down double digits in a single trading session; those moves are over-reactions that I love to take advantage of. Since I missed out on writing about those two purchases, I wanted to take some time to re-visit my current watch list. I touched on some stocks that I was interested in buying in my year-end interview with SA, but a lot has changed since late December in the markets.

At the end of my December portfolio recap, I said that I was looking closely at potentially adding shares of Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Cisco (CSCO), Union Pacific (UNP), and the major industrial names, 3M Co. (MMM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and United Technologies (UTX) to my portfolio.

I'm already long all of these names except for UNP, and I viewed them as high quality blue chips that were trading at discounts. This list was on top of the recent purchases of beaten down stocks that I made in December: sin stocks, Altria (MO) and Constellation Brands (STZ), the major logistics firms, FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS), and a couple of high yielding semiconductor names, Broadcom (AVGO) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

I was looking at all of these names before the Santa Clause rally that we got, sending the market up double digits from its lows. So, now that we've stabilized a bit (in terms of negative volatility), I thought it was a good idea to re-examine that list and see where the best value lies in the DGI market today.

Altria

First and foremost, I think it makes sense to start with Altria. The stock sold off some 6% today, and I've had a lot of readers reaching out to me about whether or not I'm buying here at the lows. While I do find the value and the dividend yield that Altria offers investors at the moment to be very enticing, I have not added just yet. This is mainly because my Altria position is already overweight after recent purchases, and I want to be careful dipping my toes into the water deeper here. I'd be happy to add more MO shares to my portfolio because I believe the 7%+ dividend is safe. However, I wanted to watch the stock for a couple days on the heels of the recent FDA announcements regarding vaping and Morgan Stanley's big downgrade. However, if I wasn't already so long, I wouldn't be as cautious. I think that Altria is one of the best values in the market (especially the DGI market) today, and here's why.

Frankly put, I think too much bad news has already been priced into MO shares. Altria is trading for less than 12x earnings. It wasn't long ago that this stock sported a P/E ratio of more than 23x. To justify the 12x earnings, I think you'd have to say that the 7% yield is in doubt. I'd also have to think that you'd doubt any future growth potential. To me, neither of these things are true.

Altria's cash flows cover the dividend by roughly $1b. Tobacco companies are known for high payout ratios, yet Altria's is one of the lowest in the space. Furthermore, even though interest expenses from recent debt raised to make the JUUL (JUUL) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) deals will cut into profits moving, I don't see that $1b surplus evaporating. Morgan Stanley's downgrade was focused on the threat of an uptick in negative cigarette volume growth. It would take a massive drop in volumes to cancel out the cash flow surplus related to the dividend. Falling cigarette sales is certainly an issue for MO (and the tobacco industry as a whole), yet I think the company acknowledges this with its recent moves. I know investors and analysts alike are worried about the valuations that MO paid for its vaping and marijuana assets, but I'd much rather see this management team (which has been acknowledged as being the smartest guy in the room for decades now) being proactive while they have massive cash flows than waiting until they're all dried up to attempt to evolve the company.

To me, this analyst report just seems like someone piling onto an already beaten down name. That's an easy thing to do, and believe me, it won't keep me up at night. What does worry me a bit is the FDA's recent comments regarding the vaping industry. If major regulation comes down on the vaping space, which JUUL owns a ~70% market share of, then the $12b that MO just spent on JUUL shares could be a terrible use of capital. Scott Gotlieb certainly seems serious about cracking down on vaping because of its massive popularity amongst the youth. However, once again, I'm willing to bet that MO's management, lobbyists, lawyers, etc., can hold their own against the potential regulatory burden coming out of D.C., just like they have for years. There has to be some sort of comprise to be had here. I don't think anyone wants to see underage kids smoking or vaping illegally, but at the end of the day, we still live in a free country, and I'm not totally sure that the vaping industry as a whole should be punished for the illegal actions of misguided youth.

Here's the deal. MO is cheap. It's offering a very high yield. I have no plans to sell my shares at the moment. Heck, I may even buy more. I will be closely monitoring cash flows and dividend sustainability metrics moving forward. If I believe the dividend is at risk, I'll happily move on from MO. But, until then, I plan on collecting this juicy 7% yield and using this cash to fuel my journey towards financial freedom.

Constellation Brands

As stated in the intro, I recently added to my STZ position. When STZ traded off double digits in a single trading session in response to disappointing guidance, I was happy to add to my position. Since initiating exposure to STZ at $208.24 in August of last year, I've now had the opportunity to average down twice, at $171.61 in December and then again, at $151.80 in January. After these three purchases, my STZ cost basis sits at $175.88. I've been happy to average down consider that STZ has been one of the best dividend growers in the consumer discretionary space in the recent past, and I see no reason why that trend should stop. In their recent earnings report, management noted that they were planning on returning $4.5b to shareholders over the next 3 years. I suspect this not only means continued strong dividend increases, but also some share buybacks, which make sense now that the stock is trading at a discount. Even with updated guidance (which was below previous targets), STZ is expecting to see double-digit growth over the medium term. When I most recently purchased shares of STZ, they were trading for ~16.5x forward EPS estimates. To me, that's more than a fair value when you're talking about a name that yields nearly 2% and has double-digit sales, EPS, and dividend growth potential. Apparently, the market quickly noted its folly with regard to STZ's bid downfall. Shares recovered quickly from ~$150 to ~$160, where they're still trading today. After these three purchases, my STZ position is now fully weighted. I'd be happy to go overweight this company, but I'd be looking to further average down in doing so. My next STZ target is $135. Only time will tell if I get there.

Brown-Forman

While we're on the subject on sin stocks, I've had my eye on BF.B/A shares for years now. I think Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is an absolutely wonderful company, and I'd love to own shares in my DGI portfolio. It has sold off quite a bit in 2018 (down from nearly $60 to ~$45). However, I simply can't justify the valuation multiple that the market has placed on the shares.

No matter how great on a company B-F is, I'm not interested in paying 28x earnings for a company with high single-digit growth expectations and a 1.4% dividend yield. B-F has historically traded at a premium to the market. Over the last 20 years or so, the company's average P/E ratio is 23x. To me, that still seems a bit expensive and doesn't offer investors much in the way of margin of safety (remember, at the bottom of the great recession, even B-F was punished severely, falling down to ~14x earnings).

However, beggars probably can't be choosers here. I don't think the market will let a company like B-F sink but so low because then M&A speculative will pop up again. I know many don't believe the family wants to sell, but everyone has a price and I'm sure that other, larger names in the alcohol and tobacco space would love to scoop up B-F to add to their spirits portfolio. I'd be happy to initiate exposure to B-F at around $41. This represents that long-term historical 23x multiple on forward-looking EPS guidance. Since I'd be using forward guidance to justify my price target, I'd be giving B-F management the benefit of the doubt. However, I think they deserve it, and if I got that opportunity and the stock continued to sell off from there, I'd be more than happy to continue to add exposure, averaging down.

Apple

Apple (AAPL), another stock on that December list, is still cheap at well. The market has recovered quite a bit since the December lows, yet AAPL shares are still stumbling.

Reports continue to surface of an iPhone slowdown, global trade wars continue to wage on, and analysts are turning on this company. Yet, Tim Cook remains bullish on services and recently highlighted this company's ability to make huge headway in growth industries like healthcare. People are debating just how long the smartphone refresh cycle is now. Is innovation totally dead in this space? Has Apple lost its chops? Is the Apple Car project over with? Will margin compression kill the profits? Where will future growth come from? Yada, yada, yada…

You know what, while investors focus on questions like these, I sit back and marvel at this company's profits. Sure, sales growth will likely slow in 2019. I understand that the market is priced based upon forward expectations. However, it's not as if this company has a growth multiple. Quite to the contrary, Apple trades as a value stock because of its reliance on hardware, and it's not as if Apple device sales are going to disappear anytime soon.

Apple is expected to post ~$85b in revenue during the upcoming quarter. That's more money in sales than many of the S&P 500 names make in a year. The company's margins will likely still be in the high 30s, meaning that AAPL will continue to print cash. Much of this cash will be returned to shareholders. I expect to see the dividend increase another 10% or so in 2019. The cash flows dedicated towards the share repurchase program will further increase EPS in the future, which will help fuel future dividend growth, and the story goes on.

Simply put, while there are certainly things that cause me to worry and keep me up at night in this day and age, my very large AAPL position is not one of them.

Since AAPL makes up such a large percentage of my portfolio at the moment (~8.4%), I'm only interested in adding to the name if the dividend yield crosses back up above the 2.25% mark. The stock would hit that yield around $130. I don't really think that's a likely possibility in the near term, but I'd be more than willing to go even further overweight at that price point.

Logistics Firms

FedEx and UPS are both up nicely from their recent lows. Both stocks still appear to be cheap to me, but I added a lot of shares late in 2018, and I'm content with where I stand with regard to my exposure to the logistics space at the moment. These names will likely skyrocket if Trump makes a China deal and fears of a global slowdown disappear. If that is the case, I'll be happy to see the shares that I currently own rise (instead of regretting not adding more at this discount). I believe that both FDX and UPS are great long-term holdings. I know that some view Amazon (AMZN) as a potential threat to them, and while I don't necessarily agree, I also own AMZN shares, so I guess I'm hedged a bit either way. After evaluating my logistics exposure, I don't have any plans to add to these names in the near term. FDX and UPS, combined, make up nearly 4% of my portfolio. That's a significant weighting, and they would have to revisit recent lows for me to start to consider buying them again.

Semi-Conductors

2018 wasn't a kind year to many of the semis. That's especially the case in Q4. Weakness in names like AVGO, TXN, and NVIDIA (NVDA) sparked interest to me. I recently added to both TXN and AVGO because of the combination of high yields and valuations that they offered. Both names have recovered a bit since I last bought shares, but I'd still say that they're fairly attractive at the moment (Texas Instruments, probably more so than Broadcom). I didn't add to NVDA because although its sell-off was the steepest. I've become much more interested in bolstering my yield lately due to macro concerns, and NVDA's 0.43% yield was just too little to entice me. I'm happy to have exposure to NVDA because of the long-term growth potential that I believe it still has, but if 2018 made anything clear, it's that cracks have formed in many of the high-growth market darling names. 10 years from now, I don't think it will matter all that much. If A.I. and autonomous systems take off like I expect them to, I think having exposure to the leader in the space (which is NVDA, in my opinion) will pay major dividends (both figuratively and literally). In the meantime, I'm happy to increase my exposure to the semi space with AVGO and TXN. Both names are also leaders in their respective spaces and offer me plenty of dividends in the meantime. I continue to be bullish on this industry as a whole and names like Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are also on the list of names that I monitor regularly. QCOM has sold off a bit recently due to news related to litigation. With widespread 5G on the horizon, I like owning a few QCOM shares. I also like receiving its 4.5% dividend. I think QCOM's double-digit dividend growth days are a thing of the past (at least, until it can get its legal ducks in a row regarding its QTL segment), but I believe the current yield is safe.

Not So Cheap Anymore

Some names that I was watching aren't nearly as cheap as they were a month ago. Boeing, for instance, is up nearly $70/share from its 52-week low. I have to admit that I let greed get the best of me, and I'm being punished for it with regard to Boeing. I was watching BA shares closely during the worst of the December sell-off, and my eyes lit up when they fell below $300/share. But then, $300 didn't hold like I thought it would, and they kept falling to the low $290s. While this was the cheapest price we've seen in quite some time on BA shares, they weren't exactly cheap at ~16x earnings (remember, this is a cyclical industrial name, and we're likely closer to the tail end of an economic expansion than the beginning). I balked on that sale, hoping to see if shares fell to the ~15x range (where I felt like I was getting a bit more margin of safety). Well, in hindsight, I should have just stuck to my ~$300 price target because I'm not sure if we'll see that level again anytime soon. I'm thankful to own the BA shares that I do, but I do regret letting my greed get the best of me and losing out on an opportunity to add to this name at what was probably, in hindsight, a unique discount.

Union Pacific has also traded quite nicely during the last month or so. Shares have risen from $130 to $155. I thought they were near fair value in the $130 area, but I was waiting for a discount. Buffett is famous for saying, "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." I should have followed his example. In the past, it hasn't ever really led me astray. I missed out on UNP. I have no interest in buying shares up here in the $150s, but I'll remember this lesson and make sure that I don't miss out on another attractive opportunity should the market sell-off again and present me with a sale on UNP shares.

The major industrial names have improved their standing a bit since December. United Technologies just posted solid earnings, causing that stock to pop. I wouldn't be surprised to see MMM and ITW follow suit. Expectations are really low for these names because of the global slowdown fears. UTX has more exposure to aerospace, which is my favorite segment of the industrial market, so that could propel (pun intended) UTX above its peers. Yet, Otis did well during UTX's most recent quarter, which leads me to believe that the slowdown in China might not be as bad as so many people believe.

In the cyclical spaces (transports, industrials, financials), I typically look for a wide margin of safety before buying in. This is especially the case when I already have exposure to the company via a long position, and I'm looking to add more. This is why I didn't add to UTX, ITW, or MMM during their recent weakness. These names are a bit harder to evaluate because of fluctuating earnings (especially during bear markets) and therefore, I'm much more conservative than I am when looking at say, technology names or consumer discretionary picks. I think that there is a place for all of these names in DGI portfolios, which is why I'm long BA, MMM, ITW, UTX, and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), but they aren't my favorite type of stocks to own.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. As you can see, the Santa Clause rally we got after the market massacre on Christmas Eve has ruined my wish list. Many of the stocks that I had my eye on are no longer as cheap as they once were. That's okay, because I'm nearly fully invested, with ~93% of my savings in equities. I've benefited from the rally, and I'm happy about that. But this quick runup has essentially covered much of my full year market growth expectations. In my year-end interview with Seeking Alpha editors, I said that I expected mid-high single-digit growth in 2019. Well, we're nearly there already, and January isn't even over with. From here on out, I expect a bit of a bumpy ride. I wouldn't be surprised in 2019 turns out looking a lot like 2018, with a strong start followed by a ton of volatility. Hopefully, I'm right about 2019 being positive overall, and we don't close down ~6% like we did last year, but once again, only time will tell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM, INTC, NVDA, FDX, UPS, AMZN, AVGO, BA, BMY, CSCO, MO, STZ, TXN, ITW, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.