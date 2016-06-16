Consumer staples stocks have not had a very easy 2018. Even if the more defensive approach to equity investing may have helped to soften the blow of the sharp, broad market correction in the fourth quarter, the sector performed very poorly between February and September of last year relative to the rest of the market.

Investors who like to pay close attention to recent trends may find themselves discouraged by these stocks that not only underperformed in 2018, but have also been rebounding much more slowly in the past six weeks. The contrarian investor, on the other hand, might see the recent malaise as an opportunity to dial their stock portfolios down a notch on the risk scale.

When the best offense is a good defense

When investors get caught up in the day-to-day movements in the markets, many forget to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. For this reason, I like to analyze past performance over a long period of time of at least 10 years and across bull and bear periods whenever possible - understanding that previous price behavior might not necessarily reflect or predict future results. A look at Vanguard's Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC), for example, reveals that stock investors who bet on the consumer staples sector since the fund's 2004 inception did quite well, in fact, better than those who bought and held the S&P 500 (SPY) even through the mega bull period of 2009-2017.

Notice in the chart and table below that consumer staples have edged the broad market from an absolute and risk-adjusted perspective over the past 15 years. Better yet: during the rough months of the Great Recession (simplified in this analysis to include only 2008), VDC dipped only -14% vs. the S&P 500's much more damaging -33% plunge, while producing significantly lower volatility. In other words, investing in consumer staples has meant better nights of sleep during times of distress.

The performance analysis above also includes a hypothetical $1,000 portfolio invested 50% in the S&P 500 and 50% in VDC. The idea of adding quite a bit of consumer staples "flavor" to the popular broad market index speaks to my concerns over the heavy concentration of tech and other pro-cyclical sectors like financial services into most people's portfolios (I discussed this phenomenon in more detail this time last year). While 50% may sound like too much concentration towards the conservative end of the spectrum, it helps to illustrate the portfolio impact of defensive investing.

This proposed 50/50 portfolio would not have outperformed VDC since 2004. However, it would have provided quite a bit more downside protection while still beating the absolute returns of the S&P 500 over the same multi-year period of time.

A few words on VDC

For the reasons above, and assuming a long-term investment horizon, the main message here is that now seems to be a good time for stock investors to give consumer staples some thought. Within the universe of investment vehicles that include individual stocks, mutual funds and ETFs, I have a preference for the cost-efficient, diversified approach of the latter.

VDC strikes me as one of the best alternatives in the sector ETF space. Vanguard's fund charges a very low 10-bp management fee that is very close to the industry low. It diversifies its holdings across a fairly large universe of 92 names. However, the top 10 holdings account for about two-thirds of the total portfolio (see sub-sector allocation table below) - nearly one-fifth of the assets are invested in either Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP). In addition, the ETF is large at an AUM of $4.6 billion, and trades enough shares per day (more than 400,000) to be considered highly liquid.

Key takeaway

While I do not hold a strong opinion on whether consumer staples stocks will do well in the next several days or weeks, I am fairly confident that they (1) may very well continue to outperform the broad stock market in the long run, on a risk-adjusted basis, and (2) will likely continue to serve as a decent risk diversification tool within an all-equities portfolio. Considering adding more portfolio weight towards this defensive sector may prove to be a smart move, given the current volatile and uncertain market environment.