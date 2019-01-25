RioCan: Stable Market Leader, Strong Management, And Sound Margin Of Safety

All currency figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

In May 2018, Choice Properties REIT (OTC: PPRQF) (TSX: CHP.UN), the real estate arm of Loblaw Companies (OTCPK:LBLCF), made a bold move to become Canada's largest REIT by enterprise value with a $6.0 billion transaction to acquire Canadian REIT, Canada's oldest real estate investment trust, a deal that gave Choice more access to industrial and office space and toppled RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) from its long-held title as Canada's largest REIT enterprise value. The combined entity will have an enterprise value of $16 billion, topping RioCan (TSX: REI.UN; OTCPK: RIOCF), long the largest player in the sector, with an enterprise value of $13.7 billion. RioCan remains Canada's largest REIT by market capitalization, with a market cap of $7.8 billion.

RioCan has only had one CEO in its entire corporate life. It was founded in 1993 by Edward Sonshine, who remains the CEO to this day. The REIT manages and develops retail-focused, but increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high density, transit-oriented areas. The Trust's portfolio comprises 250 income-producing properties across Canada with an aggregate net leasable area of 40 million square feet and a stable 97% occupancy rate, plus 17 development properties with approximately 2 million square feet at RioCan's interest.

For the past 10 years, RioCan's strategy has been to focus the portfolio increasingly in Canada's six core urban markets of Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal, or "VECTOM" markets, as RioCan refers to them. RioCan's urban strategy is central to its initiative to intensify and diversify its retail portfolio in these markets, particularly in areas near existing and planned transit infrastructure.

These six core markets have demonstrated greater demand for locations by tenants over the long term. As retailers' strategies evolve, the consistent element has been that tenants desire space in major markets with stronger demographics and are willing to pay higher rents to be in these markets.

Growth Strategy, Large Mixed-Use Development Pipeline

In addition to building and managing a portfolio of urban mixed-use assets with a residential component, RioCan's growth strategy focuses specifically on:

Organic growth from leveraging its operating strengths; An investment strategy focused on selectively growing its presence in the six major markets; A disciplined development strategy; Financial strength through prudent balance sheet management.

Since 2017, RioCan has focused on accelerating its "major market" strategy by progressively selling small market assets, with a goal of achieving $2.0 billion by the end of this year. The program aims to enhance long-term FFO/unit and NAV/unit growth by increasing major market revenue exposure to 95% from the current 84%.

The plan has four components:

The orderly sale of approximately $2.0 billion of properties; The allocation of approximately $750 million toward its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB); Investing approximately $300 to $400 million annually in development; Suspending the DRIP in order to maximize the effectiveness of the NCIB.

The move is clearly a step in the right direction and consistent with the REIT's heightened focus on increasing major market exposure. As of its third quarter 2018 reporting, RioCan has sold or agreed to sell more than $1.3 billion of secondary market assets at prices in line with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) fair values.

RioCan is focused on surfacing value in the development and intensification pipeline. The REIT expects that the total cost of its active projects will total approximately $2.0 billion through 2021, including:

Greenfield developments; Urban intensifications; Expansions and redevelopments.

In order to phase in growth and balance capital spending, RioCan management is systematically laddering its developments over the next 7 to 10 years. As the REIT continues to direct more capital toward development opportunities, it will continue to fund development through a combination of dispositions in small markets, plus retained earnings.

RioCan's residential rental strategy is positioned to layer on additional long-term growth. The REIT continues to refine its residential rental strategy, opting for third-party management, including joint-ventures with Killam Apartment REIT and Boardwalk REIT. RioCan is moving quickly on zoning approvals to create flexibility and position itself to sell off density where it makes economic sense. However, it plans to keep some 10,000 or more multi-family units for its own rental purposes. The REIT continues to identify sites with strong intensification opportunities, located primarily on transit-oriented sites in the Greater Toronto Area, followed by the other five VECTOM markets.

RioCan's active development pipeline spans 46 projects with 17 million square feet of potential density, including approximately 12 million square feet of residential density. In addition, the REIT has identified approximately 16 sites with nine million square feet of future mixed-use intensification potential. RioCan management is systematically laddering its developments over the next decade.

Canadian REITs Delivered Strong Returns in 2018 Despite Rising Rates

Defying expectations, REITs delivered some of the best market returns in Canada in 2018, driven principally by heavy demand for owners of industrial properties and apartment buildings. Last year, the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index returned 5.6%, including distributions, while the total return of the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 10% over the same period. REITs also delivered the second-best return of any TSX sub-sector in 2018, surpassed only by technology stocks.

For close to a decade, rate hikes were widely expected to trigger a sell-off for publicly traded real estate investment vehicles. Lately, however, investors and analysts have come to see the sector in a different light. Rather than focus on underlying interest rates, they now put more stock in economic fundamentals. Economic growth and supply-demand levels are now seen as more important drivers of REIT performance than interest-rate changes, so long as the interest-rate changes are gradual and not unexpected.

However, not surprisingly, retail REITs have lagged Canada's S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index over the past two years, amid a decline in mall traffic. Retail accounts for 48% of Canadian REIT assets and absent any such outsized returns from the smaller sub-sectors of multi-residential and industrial in 2019, the direction and magnitude of retail performance could have a larger impact on the sector over the next 12 to 18 months.

It was about three years ago now that RioCan began pushing into other sectors, particularly in "densifying" its choice real estate locations close to major transit hubs in the VECTOM markets with multi-residential and office space. The Trust is in transition as it re-leases former Sears space and continues to sell off non-core assets - a process that is almost 80% complete - and increasingly focuses on mixed-use developments in major urban markets.

One example is The Well, the most ambitious urban mixed-use project in Canada, located in the heart of Toronto's west end. Bordering Front, Spadina, and Wellington, the design includes 1.1 million square feet of office space, 500,000 square feet of retail and food services, and 1,800 residential units spread throughout seven buildings connected to a 3-level retail base by the time the project is completed in 2023.

New Toronto development envisions the city of the future: corporate-artisanal urbanism (Source RioCan website)

While investors wait for The Well and other developments to begin contributing to RioCan's bottom line, shareholders collect an attractive distribution that is supported by an AFFO payout ratio of 86% and one of the most disciplined balance sheets in the sector. Despite RioCan's brightening outlook, the units trade at an 8% discount to NAV.

Warren Buffett succinctly described his ideal investment holding period as "forever." I am no Warren Buffett, but I do share a long investment horizon, which I consider to be a key advantage retail investors have in generating real net returns compared to professional portfolio managers, who are measured and rated every quarter and who, on average, turn their portfolios over more than once per year, most often for nothing other than quarter-end "window dressing."

I own some 40 US and Canadian stocks. All are large-cap, dividend-growth companies with wide economic moats. When it comes to income investing, hard assets (real estate, utilities, infrastructure) are one of my favorite places to find sources of safe, high yield and long-term payout growth.

And because I know I am holding solid companies in healthy sectors whose fundamentals haven't deteriorated, I don't panic in periodic market downturns, such as we recently experienced. To paraphrase Mr. Buffett, "When hamburgers go down in price, we sing the Hallelujah Chorus." Holding onto a good investment through a market downturn is reasonable. But holding onto a poor investment until you get your money back is not.

Stock prices tend to rise over the long run, with occasional setbacks that range from mild to severe. Learning to live with these setbacks is one of the most important things an investor can do. Volatility is the price investors pay for the superior long-term returns that stocks deliver compared with bonds and GICs. An effective way to cope with turbulent markets is to invest in high-quality dividend-growth stocks, which pay you whether prices are rising, falling or going sideways. And if a company's sales, earnings, and dividends are growing, the share price will also rise over the long run.

The Benefits of REITs

High quality, large-cap REITs offer investors the benefits of their demonstrated ability to deliver long-term capital gains and reliable income through their tax-efficient and superior (above-market) distributions. REITs offer stable distributions, anchored by steady rents from long-term leases. Distribution growth rates for quality, large-cap REITs have historically outpaced inflation.

REITs are a differentiated asset class, which, historically, has had reduced correlation to the traditional asset classes of equities and fixed income securities. They can serve as a source of protection, portfolio diversification, and liquidity.

REITs have generally delivered better risk-adjusted returns than global equity and fixed-income securities over virtually every long-term holding period. Adding quality REITs to equity and fixed-income portfolios has been shown to increase investors' total returns and to reduce risk. These attributes of REITs have held true over time and through different economic environments, including the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. REITs are a valuable component of a diversified investment portfolio.

The Granddaddy of Canadian REITs

RioCan remains the "Granddaddy" of Canadian REITs. In terms of recent major strategic moves, in 2016-17, it exited the U.S. market, selling its 49 American properties to The Blackstone Group for US$1.9 billion, or about $2.7 billion, netting the REIT a nifty $960-million profit.

RioCan's entry into the U.S. in 2009 could not have been better timed. Coming on the heels of the Great Recession, U.S. commercial real estate prices had dropped precipitously - more so than in Canada. Canadian-domiciled RioCan had access to cheaper capital than its U.S. counterparts. And RioCan's exit from the U.S. market was equally well-timed, resulting in a $960 million gain, stemming from both currency exchange between the Canadian and U.S. dollar and property value appreciation in the U.S. post the financial crisis.

RioCan's foray into the U.S. was a huge success for the REIT and its unitholders. The sales transaction significantly strengthened RioCan's balance sheet, positioning it in the top echelon of Canadian REITs and more in line with U.S. large-cap REITs. The proceeds were largely applied to debt repayment, which reduced leverage to under 40% and to fund its Canadian expansion - acquiring new properties and delivering on its ongoing significant intensification opportunities in redeveloping properties through its "mixed-use" residential/retail strategy. All of these initiatives will continue to drive FFO growth.

RioCan ECO Sonshine recently laid out management's vision of what RioCan will look like beyond 2020 when the first round of redevelopments are complete and a new round underway.

First, RioCan will have over 90% of its assets in Canada's six major markets, with over 50% of those assets by revenue in the Greater Toronto Area. Second, it will have annual same property NOI growth of at least 3%, resulting in FFO growth of at least 5%, which will then allow our board to approve appropriate distribution increases annually. Equally important, every property RioCan owns by then will have a story of what can be done to improve it to adapt to whatever the changing face of business and population growth requires. That story on certain properties may be 20 years in the future, but that is okay.

Potential Threat to RioCan

RioCan's tenants in the "bricks and mortar" retail sector face the threat of online retail. This is most likely responsible for the specific pressure on RioCan units over the past 36 months.

REI.UN data by YCharts

Part of the strategy to manage this risk comes from RioCan's increasingly diverse portfolio and tenancy. The tenant mix is broad - no single tenant represents more than 4% of RioCan's annualized rental revenue. In addition, the nature of RioCan's largest tenants are relatively defensive against the online marketplace; for example, grocery and pharmacy, or "everyday needs" tenants (Loblaw, Walmart, Metro, Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart, etc.) as well as lifestyle/entertainment tenants (Cineplex, restaurants, Goodlife, LA Fitness, etc.)

As big-box retailers downsize, more service-oriented tenancies are filling the void, such as fitness centers, restaurants, and dental or doctors' offices - services that are relatively immune to online encroachment. The medical system is becoming more diverse and not everything is happening in a hospital. Medical practices are moving out of offices and into malls.

Extracting value from RioCan's significant urban footprint is central to the next phase of growth, driving long-term FFO and NAV growth - and the value of the RioCan's units.

Strength of Management Team

During my professional career spanning 43 years, I had the opportunity to work directly with nine different CEOs in six different companies across a broad range of industries. Most were very good; two were ineffectual and triggered the destruction of a once great company - Nortel Networks - ending in bankruptcy. For me as an investor, the single most critical factor in making my investment decision is the quality of the management team, starting with the CEO.

A great business in a great sector can be destroyed by poor leadership. If you doubt this, think back to the disasters of Jonathan Schwartz at Sun Microsystems, Chuck Conway at Kmart, Eckhard Pfeiffer at Compaq, or John Sculley at Apple, who made numerous mistakes, the most egregious of which was to fire Steve Jobs. This list is far from exhaustive.

RioCan has solid C-level bench strength. RioCan CEO Ed Sonshine is arguably the best CEO in Canada. Mr. Sonshine is the only CEO RioCan has ever had. He was broke when he founded RioCan in November 1993, but that didn't deter him. From an early age, he had been steeled by horrifying struggles most of us only read about. His parents were Holocaust survivors. He was born in a displacement camp in Germany. Mr. Sonshine has come a long way - he was recognized for his success as Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year for 2013.

RioCan management takes seriously its commitment to its unitholders through its distribution plan. As the company states on its website: "RioCan's purpose is to deliver to its unitholders stable and reliable cash distributions that will increase over the long term."

Mr. Sonshine's position on dividends is even stronger. When asked by a Financial Post reporter if he had ever considered cutting RioCan's distribution during the financial crisis of the Great Recession when RioCan was paying out more than it was earning, he stated:

Everybody was telling me to cut the distribution, including some members of my own board. In 2009, we only earned $1.22 in funds from operations and we distributed $1.38. Taking into account capital expenditures, the shortfall was more dramatic. I made a deal with the board because I knew a lot of shareholders relied on distributions. It would have been easy to cut the distribution or just give it to people in stock. I just felt a lot of people were relying on it. I felt we have this covenant with those people.

Investment Thesis: Market Leader, Wide Economic Moat

One of my investment maxims is to invest in the market leader. To do so means owning a proportionate share of a business that has better growth opportunities and is more likely to prevail in difficult conditions. RioCan is the preeminent player in the Canadian REIT landscape. Its size, its stability, its balance sheet strength, its long-standing leadership presence in the Canadian real estate market, its solid relationships with its customer base, and the quality, experience and cohesiveness of its management team all give it a strategic, sustainable competitive advantage in a market sector that offers substantial barriers to entry. This powerful combination provides a wide economic moat for the company. I believe that RioCan is well positioned to maintain and strengthen its market-leading position.

RioCan's size offers scale, diversification, the ability to attract and retain the highest caliber of human talent and significant access to capital. And it provides large investors with liquidity. Increasingly focusing on the big six VECTOM markets, RioCan derives 84% of its rental revenue from Canada's six major markets. Over time, RioCan aims to increase this to more than 90% through property dispositions in secondary markets and development of key urban opportunities in its pipeline.

Extracting value from RioCan's significant urban footprint is pivotal to the next phase of growth and I believe this strategy will drive long-term FFO and NAV growth and, correspondingly, unit price growth.

Price Target and Rating

RioCan generated FFO per unit of $1.79 for the full year 2017. My 2018 and 2019 FFO per unit estimates are $1.86 and $1.92, respectively. The units closed today (23/01/19) at $24.75 I have a target price of $27.50 one year out. Combined with the current distribution yield of 5.85%, this represents a one-year total return of 17%. My target price reflects RioCan's above-average liquidity, strategic focus on Canada's six largest cities, sizable, value-add development pipeline, and overall franchise value.

Investment Risks

Specific risks include the competitive retail environment. The REIT's success is largely dependent on the extent to which its tenants can manage to effectively navigate through the extremely competitive retail landscape. Any adverse changes in the outlook for retailers, including the potential disintermediation by eCommerce, would likely have a negative effect on the REIT's business.

In addition, the REIT's focus on the retail sector exposes it to risks related to general economic conditions, or the overall health of the economy. To the extent that negative economic factors impact consumer spending, the REIT's tenants would likely be adversely impacted.

In addition to risks associated with general economic conditions, the REIT is exposed to risks associated with local real estate markets, credit risk of tenants, supply and demand for leased premises, competition from other leased premises, and factors that could impact consumer spending, including interest rates and job growth.

I recognize that RioCan may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own RioCan and why I consider the units to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth and long-term.

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. RioCan fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally "forever".

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

