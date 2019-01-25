Aratana Therapeutics: A Dog Eat Dog World

Aratana suffered a 26.55% decline on Friday, January 11th, as a downgrade from Stifel (Aratana down 27% as Stifel softens view) was said to have prompted the selloff. Perhaps more impactful, was the 13D filing which showed Engaged Capital has reduced their position to roughly 4.1% shares outstanding, or 1,987,149. Keep in mind, that falling below the 5% threshold removes the 13D Filing as they are no longer classified as “beneficial owners.” Whether that means they will continue liquidating is anyone’s guess.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Before I attempt to provide an updated view on the future of Aratana (PETX), I’d like to give a few more details on Engaged Capital’s lucrative trade. The shares acquired were primarily in the range of $4.50-$5.00, per 13D filings. Friday’s filing shows that sales placed between November 9th, and January 8th were in the $6.50 range. On a percentage basis, this is healthy profit in a short period of time. Worth noting, Engaged has made several other recent purchases, and may have simply needed the cash as this was not a core position for them.

Could an argument be made that this was more the fact they didn’t see another 40% gain in the near term, versus simply bailing on the company for a more fundamental reason? It’s certainly possible.

Wait, there's more! Thursday, January 17th - not even 1 week after Engaged Capital's filing - CEO Stephen St. Peter resigned. Since founding the company in 2010, St. Peter has gone from major successes with 3 approved drugs, to botched secondary offerings, questionable stock sales, and a private equity firm "invading" the board.

Lastly, to complete the picture, Broadfin Capital, LLC has increased their ownership to 7,258,135 shares or 14.93% of shares outstanding. This is up from 4m shares at the end of Q3.

LET THE RUMORS BEGIN!

I'll start the first one. Engaged Capital accumulated over 8% of the outstanding shares, succeeded in adding two new board members, then exits, either partially or fully, only 7 months later. Could it be, that they were so frustrated with the former CEO that they decided to move on from Aratana? Could it be, that the board viewed Engaged's filing as an eye opener and parted ways with St. John due to Engaged Capital's exit?

Or, has there been advanced deal talks, but perhaps only valuing PETX around $7? Therefore, Engaged decided to exit at $6.50, simply to redeploy captial to higher growth opportunities. In this scenario, perhaps St. John was disgruntled at the idea of his company that he founded being sold from under him, so he resigned.

Of course, we'll never know the full story. That's fine, as we must evaluate the situation as it lies today. Starting with, the new CEO, Craig Tooman.

Mr. Tooman started on the board in 2012, and transitioned to the CFO in 2013. Prior to Aratana, his work history included various pharma firms. Here are a few key examples of his previous positions.

More recently, he's continued his career with CFO and Principal roles within the Pharma industry.

It's worth noting, that the COO retired as of 12/31, and a new Chief Operating Officer has yet to be named. Some may speculate that by not currently having a CFO and COO, they are running on autopilot until a buyout occurs. While possible, I would assume both positions are filled in a timely manner.

At the end of the day, we need to own a stock on it's own merit's and not purely as a buyout candidate.

Earnings Expectations and Questions:

Any "young" biotech will have to focus on revenue, especially now with 3 commercial products available.

Revenue numbers shown above courtesy of SA, include a $15m milestone payment in Q3. Backing that number out, provides us with $6.55m for the last quarter, a substantial increase. This increase was driven by Elanco (ELAN) marketed, Galliprant.

2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 Galliprant $ 3,400,000.00 $ 1,891,000.00 $ 1,706,000.00

The earnings date has not yet been released for Q4, however, analysts expect revenue to come in at $6.2m. I find this surprising since Q3 was $6.55m.

Nocita has been on a steady uptrend, reporting revenue of $1.9m in the past quarter. Per the earnings transcript: " for instance, with NOCITA, that third quarter is the summer quarter and there's fewer surgeries. So if you look in the Q we filed this morning, you look back at Q2 going into Q3, we saw growth that was fairly modest." I would expect Q4 to be $2m plus Galliprant had a monster quarter, and matching the $3.4m would be fantastic. More excited for Q1 2019 as Elanco stated they will be launching in Europe this January, as discussed on Elanco's earnings call: We’re globalizing that portfolio. Galliprant is one of the, of course, lead products in here, with Galliprant specifically as part of this lifecycle management, as Jim mentioned, launching in Europe in January. This leaves Entyce as the last revenue driver. Entyce was disappointing in stagnant revenue from Q2 to Q3, however, management has kept an update tone. Specifically stating the significance of reorder rates when sales rep are assigned to them. What was left out, was any indication of a larger sales force to grow the number. Even, if Entyce comes in flat for a 3rd quarter, we would have revenue in the range of $6.5-7.0m.

Cash Position:

The other update is a recent move by Aratana to pay off their only debt outstanding of $20.6m. This affords Aratana a clean balance sheet, with anywhere from $40-$60m. That's a very large ranges for a company this size, however, much depends on how active they were selling stock this quarter.

Below is a list of ATM sales gathered from previous earnings reports:

Q3 2018 = $4.9m

Q2 2018 = $3.8m

Q1 2018 = $15.1m =$23.8m in stock sales just this year



At the end of the quarter, we know they had $56m, with an expected $15m from the milestone payment (total of $71m). They paid off a $20m loan, and likely had in the ballpark of $10m cash burn. This brings their cash balance to roughly, $41m.

If I were a betting person, I would assume they also continued the stock sale. I also wouldn't be surprised if they sold more this quarter, anticipating the large loan being paid off. We'll see soon enough.

Regardless, with sales increasing, no debt, and $40m on the books - I would hope this is enough to stall the ATM stock sales for 2019.

Valuation:

Here is a brief excerpt from my previous article:

As of January 18th, the stock is $4.42 and carrying an Enterprise value of $179 million. Until the next quarterly report is released, I'm sticking with an EV of $360m and a target price of $9.35.

Conclusion:

While disappointing that Engaged Capital has at least partially moved on, we don't know the full circumstances. What would make me a buyer after the next earnings report is:

Growth in Entyce

Continued growth for Galliprant with comments that assume another milestone payment down the road

Details on cash position and expected costs for 2019

An increased position by Broadfin (done), Engaged, or another PE Firm

Unrelated to quarterly earnings, the obvious positive would be new private equity activity now that there is a new CEO and the stock is down 1/3.

Thanks for reading, and I look forward to providing a prompt update after the next earnings release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PETX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.