Battery Supply And Energy Storage Are Central To Tesla's Future

Possible non exclusivity of Panasonic as battery supplier should not be seen as a negative.

Vertical integration of the company should give it potential to adjust supply to meet demand for both EVs and energy storage.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is often mistakenly seen as an auto company in what's known to be a fiercely competitive auto market. In fact it's a vertically integrated new energy company focused on battery power. The constraints on its growth in 2019 lie with access to sufficient lithium-ion batteries for its continued expansion. ICE vehicles are a secular declining market as EV usage replaces ICE ownership in the world's cities. Stationary energy storage is just at the beginning of a huge new industry based on renewable energy. The company needs to manage its supply to meet demand in both areas.

The Big Picture for Energy Storage.

There are a number of forecasts for the growth of stationary energy storage. The one thing they all have in common is of huge ever-accelerating growth, with revisions that continually increase the expected numbers.

The well-respected Bloomberg New Energy Finance recently increased its forecasts. It now expects:

100 GW by 2025.

300 GW by 2030.

924 GW by 2040.

As it gets more efficient and less expensive, lithium-ion will dominate the market. Benchmark Minerals Intelligence has forecast that by 2028 50% of the storage market will be lithium-ion. Between 2018 and 2030 they expect the cost of this to fall by 52%. Battery power is getting cheaper. Solar and wind energy are getting cheaper. The average cost of residential solar panels has halved since 2010. It's not surprising that the installed capacity of solar panels has increased ten-fold since then. An example of the way things are going is California's mandate to have solar panels on all new homes from 2020.

Home owners are increasingly storing the electricity they generate. They increasingly stay on the grid but in turn now treat utilities as a back-up themselves should their home systems fail. Utility companies have been fighting this trend desperately but long-term are destined to fail.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (subscription required) expects growth in renewables to drive battery storage forward. Its forecast in conjunction with the OECD for 2019 for renewables is illustrated below:

the economist

They see growth in renewables as inexorably leading to growth in battery storage. They see the strongest growth in coming years from China, India and Europe. Growth in the US will continue at a slower pace. Under the Trump Administration it's the world's outlier in promoting fossil fuel, as the illustration above shows.

Renewable energy generation and battery energy storage are both unstoppable processes. The rapidly-falling price of batteries will itself be a strong driver of solar panel adoption in the US. In other countries with more environmentally focused governments, the process already is much further down the road.

Already battery storage is competitively priced with gas peaker plants. Their days are certainly numbered. Already battery manufacturers are having to choose between supplying for the fast-growing EV demand and for the even faster energy storage demand.

Large-Scale Energy Projects in Australia

Despite the naysayers, Tesla's Hornsdale Power Reserve project in South Australia has proved to be a huge success. It's pictured below:

forbes

On a conservative basis, cost savings it has effected mean an extraordinary one-third of costs have been written off in its first year of operations. Other calculations put the cost savings substantially higher with A$50 million savings from FCAS (Frequency Control Ancillary Services). This one project alone has 10% of the country's FCAS market. The speed and versatility of a fast frequency response gives the advantage over fossil fuel generators.

Partly as a result of the success of Hornsdale a number of mega projects are springing up all around the country. These are not just in South Australia as energy storage cynics had predicted, but in a range of states. Queensland has an official target of 50% of energy needs to be met by renewables by 2030. South Australia currently meets 43% of its energy needs from renewables. The figure for the country as a whole is about 15%. There are thought to be 73 large-scale renewable projects currently under way in the country. Tesla is leading the way in several of these.

* Gannawarra: Tesla has now commissioned this solar farm project at Gannawarra in the state of Victoria. It has 25 MW/50MWh of battery storage. It is the first example of a retrofitting of an existing solar farm.

renew economy

*Bulgana: Tesla is working this A$350 million project with French company Neoen, with whom it worked on the Hornsdale project. The two have several more projects under planning. This wind farm in the state of Victoria will have 20MW/34MWh of battery storage. It will be by far the largest greenhouse agribusiness facility in the country.

*Lake Bonney: this wind farm in the state of South Australia will have 25 MW/52 MWH of battery storage.

*Kennedy Energy Park: This wind and solar storage project in Queensland will have 4 MWh of battery storage from Tesla in the first instance. The project is being developed in phases to reach 1200 MW in a few years time. The developers are planning further projects around Australia and in southern Africa.

Australia is a perfect target market for energy storage. A significant number of homes are solar powered. In general the sun shines almost constantly and many parts of the country have sustained winds throughout the year. Utility bills are high. In South Australia and Victoria, more than 30% of households have solar power systems.

Global warming is hitting the country hard and the need for energy storage will only increase as old fossil fuel plants fail. Additional grid stability has become a matter of some urgency. Already this summer is seeing intense record-breaking heat. The Australian Energy Market Operator has warned of this, and of the need to phase out coal-fired plants.

Tesla is closely invested in a series of further projects in Australia. The Hornsdale project was famous for being the world's largest lithium-ion battery and has a capacity of 100MW/129MWh. The cynics claimed Tesla would lose money on the project. In fact, it realised US$72.5 million for them in 2018.

The major utility projects are one source of strong growth. Residential supply to consumers is another. "Virtual power plants" where residential units are linked together is an area of huge promise. My article here gives more detail on this.

Tesla's ongoing A$800 million project of a virtual power plant in South Australia will comprise a massive 250 MW/650 MWh to power 50,000 homes. Tesla cynics were confident this project would not go ahead when the State Labour government got replaced by the Liberal Party in March last year. In fact public opinion has forced the Liberal Party to go ahead with a project they had originally stated they would shelve.

There have been some changes including a less ambitious battery subsidy scheme. The government-led Home Battery Scheme would provide discounts for private homes which already have solar panels. In this side-by-side scheme, Tesla is an approved battery supplier but not a sole one. A problem for Tesla, as elsewhere, may be its lead times. They are quoting a 12-week lead time for the Powerwall 2 in what's presumably a priority project for them.

An independent report on the systems available makes interesting reading. The Tesla Powerwall 2 is praised for its advanced safety features, competitive pricing and impressive warranties. It is criticized for just one thing: Its long lead time. The same report tested the product from Tesla's big competitor as a vertically integrated new energy company, BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF). Their product is praised for its high cycle life and high power output. It is however criticized for its limited solar inverter, an area where Tesla scores very highly.

It's interesting that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) recently announced its move into this market segment. They are making a major drive into stationary home storage products. These may include charging from EVs. Tesla bears have repeatedly stated that this sort of major product integration is not workable. The giants of the auto industry seem to disagree. Investors can draw their own conclusions.

The key issue though is that public and political opinion is now irrevocably behind projects of this nature. Phase 1 of the virtual power plant scheme in South Australia is now completed. The 1,0000 trial homes with Tesla's Powerwall 2 units have an average of a 70% reduction in electricity consumption. The next big question is not whether the project will go ahead. The next big question is whether Tesla can supply up to 49,0000 Powerwall 2 units in line with the project schedule. Back in October last year, Elon Musk stated that the company would now get a hold of its Powerwall 2 backlog having got the Model 3 up and rolling. Time will tell if this comes to fruition in a timely fashion.

The high profile of Tesla in energy storage in Australia has had the knock-on effect of success in selling autos there. This is another example of the benefits of integration. Tesla is reportedly the biggest EV supplier in the country with the Model X the best-selling model and the Model S the third best selling model. This is despite the absence of government support for EV's.

Large-Scale Energy Projects Everywhere

Even oil companies are seeing which way the wind is blowing. For instance in November last year BP (NYSE:BP) commissioned a trial project with Tesla at their Titan 1 wind energy project in South Dakota. This is a small project for 212 kW/840 kWh.

Even in the US where the federal government has what many see as an actively anti-environmental stance, the energy storage market is moving ahead. Much of this is driven on a state by state basis.

A report by Wood Mackenize sees the following figures for energy storage supply in the US:

2018 = 338 MW.

2019 = 660 MW.

2020 = 1700 MW.

It even stressed that it thought these figures were on the conservative side.

A recent example shows the advantage Tesla enjoys through its integrated approach. It has received an order from Frito-Lay for 15 of its Semi truck and for "multiple" Powerpacks for Frito-Lay's new food distribution facility in California. The facility is planned to be zero emissions. BYD Auto also is supplying into the project with orders for its electronic forklifts and yard trucks. This is an interesting example of the world's two largest EV companies enjoying the benefits of their integrated offerings. Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), the parent company of Frito-Lay, itself has 100 Semis on order.

Goldman Sachs this month ascribed a US$200 stock value to the auto portion of Tesla and a US$20 stock value to the energy portion. To me this undervalues the energy proportion of the business. Certainly it undervalues its potential. It also fails to understand the integrated inter-linked status of the two. When Tesla reports at the end of the month, it will be interesting to see their comments on the value of the energy business.

As I detailed in an article last August, Elon Musk believes the energy business of Tesla will match the auto business in revenues. CTO Jeffrey Stauble stated then that he expected the energy business to increase by x 3 or x 4 in 2019. This could equate to revenues of US$2 billion. That article also summarized some of the many projects in different parts of the world in which Tesla is involved. Stauble has described battery storage as the "holy grail" of new energy business.

Despite its projects around the world, Tesla is still only scratching at the surface of their potential. This is due to their supply constraints. China and India are huge growth markets for better storage. The Chinese drive is well known. India is less often mentioned in this context. Yet its renewable energy capacity has more than doubled in the past four years, to 72.69 GW. The government is targeting 175 GW by 2022. In the EU, 27% of energy consumption is mandated to be renewable by 2030

Tesla and Panasonic

Panasonic (OTC:OTCPK:PCRFY) is Tesla's battery partner and a substantial investor in their Nevada Gigafactory. By reducing the amount of expensive cobalt and lithium is has reduced cost. By having less wasted space and a lower weight is has increased efficiencies. By using cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells rather than most competitors' pouch cells, that puts the partnership "way ahead of the game" in the words recently of an analyst.

The solid state battery may be the "holy grail" of battery development, but Panasonic reckons the use of commercial solid state batteries is probably 10 years off.

Panasonic invested further in the Nevada plant in 2018 and has been putting in new lines. It has invested at least US$1.6 billion so far.

Tesla has a lead over competitors in the chips it has developed in-house. Their in-house innovation will most likely enable them to maintain their lead over the competition in batteries as well.

Some comments by Tesla bears that recent battery developments are a negative for the company are wide of the mark. Elon Musk had signalled this might happen back in November last year. In fact it's analogous to the way that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not rely just on Foxconn or Wistron for its iPhone products.

Tesla does not want to be over reliant on Panasonic for its new China factory set to open at the end of this year. China is rapidly cementing its position as the world's dominant battery manufacturer. Tesla is reported to be in discussions with Chinese manufacturers, most notably with Tianjin Lishen. That company has commenced manufacture of the same type of cylindrical battery as is used in the Model 3. Tesla in fact issued a press release denying any agreement has yet been reached with Tianjin Lishen. At a time when battery manufacture is having a hard time keeping up with EV demand, non-reliance on one supplier is a wise strategy. It avoids Tesla being disadvantaged by delivery delays or by price increases.

The Model 3 batteries are regarded as the best designed and lowest cost manufacture in the EV world. Tesla aims to cut costs for the Model 3, and Model Y to come, from the Shanghai Factory. Outsourcing some battery production to local manufacturers there seems like a natural move.

Panasonic in turn may not want to be over reliant on Tesla. They are investing heavily in prismatic cell battery manufacture in China. This accords with recent stories about their cooperation plans with Toyota (NYSE:TM). Those who have speculated this represents a sudden parting of the ways with Tesla are mistaken. Panasonic and Toyota signed a cooperation deal with Toyota back in 2017. They already work with Mazda and Subaru.

The billion-dollar question is capacity at the Nevada plant before the Shanghai plant comes onstream. Tesla is aiming for an annual production of 50,000 MW there. If they manufacture their target of 500,000 vehicles annually, those EVs would take up about 42,500 MW. That would leave 7,500 MW for their energy storage business. So even if the demand for the Model 3 from Nevada declines during the course of 2019, Tesla have a huge opportunity for energy storage which they cannot currently meet. So it could be a win-win situation for them.

Those who see Model 3 demand falling and leaving Tesla with unused capacity fail to understand the benefits of vertical integration and diversification in the new energy economy.

Conclusion

It's no coincidence that the world's two largest EV companies are highly integrated as diversified new energy companies. That is why competitors find it hard to compete. That is why Volkswagen finally is trying to copy this model. BYD is by far the more widely diversified but both BYD and Tesla have unmatched advantages.

As renewables increase around the world, so will the volume of EVs and energy storage. Tesla stands to benefit greatly from its high-profile status in both EV supply and energy storage. The billion-dollar question is whether they can ramp up supply to meet demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA BYDDF AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.