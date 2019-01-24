Encouraging, If Choppy, Progress At Umpqua

Summary

Umpqua's spread revenue business outperformed on a surprisingly high net interest margin, but the mortgage banking business continues to drag down reported revenue numbers, with weak volumes and gain-on-sale margin.

The NextGen cost-cutting program still looks ahead of schedule, and should help boost pre-provision earnings growth into the high single-digit to low double-digit range.

Loan growth prospects are encouraging, but Umpqua's liquidity isn't optimal with a high loan/deposit ratio and a low cash ratio.

Umpqua shares look undervalued below the low $20's on an expectation of high single-digit long-term earnings growth, but Umpqua's degree of undervaluation doesn't really stand out.