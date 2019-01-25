Immunomedics Stock Crash May Seem Like A Buy Opportunity But Tread Carefully
About: Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)
by: Sonal Choudhary
Summary
Immunomedics has an attractive oncology pipeline and a healthy balance sheet with a strong liquidity position.
However, though, lead drug candidate IMMU-132 is expected to be a blockbuster once approved, the approval timelines are very uncertain.
CMC capabilities of Immunomedics for the manufacturing of IMMU-132 remain a key concern.
Management quality is one of the critical growth factors for the company.
IMMU stock presents significant growth potential but Investors must carefully weigh high risks entailing the investment.
Established in 1982 and headquartered in New Jersey, United States, the biotechnology company Immunomedics ( NASDAQ: IMMU ) is hoping to finally secure its very first FDA approval in 2019. The company is focused on