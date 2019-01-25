Summary

Immunomedics has an attractive oncology pipeline and a healthy balance sheet with a strong liquidity position.

However, though, lead drug candidate IMMU-132 is expected to be a blockbuster once approved, the approval timelines are very uncertain.

CMC capabilities of Immunomedics for the manufacturing of IMMU-132 remain a key concern.

Management quality is one of the critical growth factors for the company.

IMMU stock presents significant growth potential but Investors must carefully weigh high risks entailing the investment.