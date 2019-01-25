OnDeck Capital: A Lot To Like, But Be Aware Of The Risks

If there ever has been a time to be excited about OnDeck Capital (ONDK), 2019 is it. The company is on track for its first profitable year as a public entity in 2018 and their fundamentals are strong. Loan originations and interest yields are up while charge-offs and delinquency rates are down. ONDK remains able to borrow money cheaply and has proven they can keep their customers happy. While the company's risk profile might be too high for some investors, those with a higher risk appetite will find a lot to like about the company.

Business Summary:

ONDK is a small business lender that operates exclusively online. The company's value-add proposition to customers is their quick turnaround time on loan requests and a variety of borrowing options. A small business can apply for a loan on the company's website, review the terms offered by ONDK's proprietary software, and receive their funds in as little as 24 hours. ONDK will lend in amounts as small as $5,000 or as large as $500,000, with terms ranging from 3 months to 3 years. ONDK also offers lines of credit to businesses that want additional flexibility. The weighted-average term of the loans made in 2018 will be just under 12 months.

The interest rate ONDK charges its customers varies based on the characteristics of the borrower. Rates can be as low as 10%, but the average annual interest rate listed on their website is 48%. A borrower also pays an origination fee of up to 4% of the loan amount, though this percentage is reduced on subsequent loans. Despite having to pay very high interest rates, customers seem to be happy with the ONDK experience. Over half of the company's originated loans in the last quarter were from repeat customers, and the company's NPS (net promoter score) is high and has been rising, ending Q3 at 84 (up from 79 at the beginning of the year).

ONDK's revenue comes almost exclusively from the interest generated from their loan book. Historically, the company has acted more as a loan intermediary, using their platform to originate loans but then selling them to other parties via their online marketplace. In more recent quarters, however, ONDK has not sold any of their loans, choosing instead to hold them and pocket the interest spread. As of Q3 2018, the weighted average interest rate ONDK is paying on their debt is 4.6%, resulting in a very healthy spread.

Finally, ONDK has begun exploring opportunities to sell their lending algorithms and software platform solution to banks. The company has created a new division (named 'ODX') to pursue opportunities to leverage what they call their "OnDeck-as-a-service" solution. Essentially, the company is looking to help large banks lend to smaller businesses by giving them access to their platform and risk analysis tools for a recurring fee. The specifics of the billing structure are still a bit vague, but CEO Noah Breslow did give some color on the last conference call, saying:

...the [ODX] revenue model does differ a bit between banks. But generally speaking, there is a technology licensing component, there is a professional services or customization component and then there is a volume-based component."

No concrete amounts or specific expectations around future revenues were provided. We do know in the last quarter ODX revenue was minuscule. ONDK includes ODX revenue in its "Other Revenue" section on the income statement, and in Q3 the total revenue from that category was $3.5 million, or just 3% of total revenue. Management's comment in their last 10-Q indicates the division won't be net-profitable right out of the gate, saying:

We expect ODX results to reflect a period of net investment as it builds its infrastructure and capabilities to grow existing and develop additional bank relationships."

Currently, there is one ODX customer, JPMorgan Chase, which ONDK has been partnering with over the last few years. The company recently announced that PNC Financials Services has signed on as their 2nd ODX customer, and in the last conference call noted that they have multiple other (unnamed) banks that have expressed interest in becoming ODX users. ONDK also stated that they expect to spend an additional $10 million in the next quarter to continue to build up their ODX offering and have hired a new Head of Product Technology (Raj Kolluri) for the project.

The company seems very serious about this new "OnDeck-as-a-service" solution, and I will be curious to see how exclusively they focus on this part of the business in the years to come.

Competition

Initially, I was surprised to see that ONDK was making their platform available to large banks. Traditional banks are one of the company's primary competitors in making loans to small businesses, so selling the software solution that gives them an edge seems likes an odd decision. ONDK's sweet spot is being able to lend larger amounts to business owners than their personal credit would allow and getting them their money more quickly and with less hassle than it would take to work directly with a bank. ONDK's platform is what allows them to compete, so why sell it to their competition?

ONDK's CFO Ken Brause addressed this concern on the last conference call, saying that the company views larger banks as being in a different market with different goals:

...banks' risk appetites are not changing. And actually, when we announced PNC, a few weeks back, PNC was very clear about that. They're trying to serve the same level of risk that they've always been serving, they're just trying to do it in a digital way. So On Deck, historically, is focused on a more underserved population of small business owners. So we view the market that On Deck's lending business serves is complementary to banks. And there is the possibility over time that even businesses - that banks are unable to serve themselves, could be referred over to On Deck's lending business."

It is worth noting that ONDK does have a direct competitor in the online small business lending space. Kabbage is a venture-backed lending platform that operates in a very similar fashion to ONDK, with small businesses applying for lines of credit on the company's website. The terms and policies are slightly different, but in general, the companies are competing for the same type of customer. That being said, ONDK has the slight edge by providing more flexible lending options and higher borrowing limits.

(Source: FitSmallBusiness)

Financial Summary

To very quickly summarize, ONDK makes the vast majority of its money by borrowing money at a low rate and then lending it out to small businesses at a much higher rate. The financial metrics that are important to this type of business model are thus:

How cheaply can ONDK borrow money?

How many loans can ONDK make?

How much interest can ONDK earn on their loans?

How risky are ONDK's loans (what are the default and delinquency rates)?

How much operational spend does it take to run the business?

The company has been doing very well on most of these metrics. Looking at the top-line numbers, ONDK has been able to grow their new loan origination numbers consistently over the last year:

(Source: ONDK's latest 10-Q)

The dip in early 2017 can be attributed to a company decision to increase their lending requirements in response to higher than desired default rates. As a result, the company was making fewer loans at the beginning of the change-over.

ONDK has also been able to increase the yield on their loans by being able to charge a higher APR in 2018 than in the preceding two years:

(Source: ONDK's latest 10-Q)

The risk profile of the company's loan book has been improving as well. Delinquency and default rates have been declining, which has allowed ONDK to lower their provision rates for bad loans:

(Source: ONDK's latest 10-Q)

(Source: ONDK's latest 10-Q)

(Source: ONDK's latest 10-Q)

All of these factors combine to create an improving "effective interest yield," which the company uses to show their average interest gained on loans and takes into account both origination fees and origination costs:

(Source: ONDK's latest 10-Q)

ONDK's operational expense is the one core metric moving in the wrong direction. In 2017 the company spent $166 million on operations, which included sales and marketing, R&D, loan servicing costs, and general administration. This was in contrast to gross revenue of $350 million and net revenue of $150 million. It looks like 2018's number will come in somewhere between $170 million and $180 million. Relative to the company's top-line numbers, these operating expenses are quite high and at the company's current size they leave little room for profitability if the cost of debt rises or customer default rates increase.

Risks

ONDK faces a number of risks due to the nature of its business model. A change in any of their core fundamentals could quickly have negative impacts on their profitability. If US interest rates continue to rise in the coming year, the company will presumably have to pay more for their debt and may not be able to pass a proportional rate increase on to their customers. There is also the risk that customer default rates could begin to creep up, especially if we do end up with a recession in the near future. If default rates do increase, the effect will be compounded across the income statement as provisions for future bad loans would also need to be increased. Finally, it is reasonable to assume that increased competition in the small business lending area would negatively impact the company. More market competitors will make it more difficult for ONDK to originate new loans and force them to charge lower interest rates to remain competitive.

Putting it all together

I was initially intrigued by ONDK because it doesn't fit nicely into any one particular market sector. The company resembles a bank because their core business revolves lending money and handicapping borrower risk, but they don't have deposits like a typical bank and their target market is small businesses that most banks would classify as too risky to lend to. ONDK also resembles a software company, as their primary market advantages are their algorithms that more accurately assess borrower risk and their online platform that makes applying for a loan quick and easy. The recent move to market their tools as a SaaS offering also indicate a desire to become more like a technology company. In their current state, however, ONDK does operate more like a bank and will be subject to the same risks.

It does seem clear that ONDK is fulfilling a need in the small business marketplace. Borrowers are willing to pay high interest rates on the loans that ONDK offers, indicating that either they highly value the ability to get their money quickly or that ONDK is their only option for financing. If ONDK has figured out how effectively lend money to a whole new market and do so in a sustainable and profitable way, I think there is a lot of potential here. If the company can continue to grow originations and revenue while keeping their cost of debt low, operational costs will become a small and smaller percentage of operating income and ONDK's profitability will be more and more secure. If the company were able to replicate Q3 2018 net income levels for the whole year, without any growth, the company would be trading at a PE of just 12. I could also see a future where ONDK transforms exclusively into a SaaS business, which would dramatically change the way the company would be valued and would remove almost all of the risks they currently face.

The last decade has been pretty good for the economy in general and interest rates have been fairly low, so I am unsure how ONDK would fare in a less hospitable economic climate. To reference a Warren Buffet quote, we won't know if ONDK is swimming naked until the economic tide turns. I also wonder about competition becoming more fierce if ONDK continues to be successful and proves that the small business market is less risky than previously thought. You could argue that banks have already had plenty of time to improve their small business lending platforms, so perhaps the threat of competition is minimal, but at some point, ONDK will find itself facing new entrants to the market if it proves excessively profitable.

Conclusion

I think the most optimistic scenario for ONDK has them proving that the small business lending market is lucrative, convincing large banks that they need to improve their small business lending, and then moving completely to providing their platform as a service, reducing the risks of holding loans on their balance sheet. The "not bad" scenario would be that they continue to grow their loan book, reduce some of their overhead, and remain a profitable small business lender. The worst case would be that a recession or a spike in interest rates demonstrates that their business model isn't as sustainable as previously thought and large loan losses or negative margins put them in a precarious financial position. My loss-adverse nature as an investor is going to keep me from investing at this point, but I will be keeping an eye on this company. If they shift more rapidly to becoming a full SaaS company or can prove their business model holds up well in a recession, I can see myself beginning a long-term position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.