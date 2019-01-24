Crispr Therapeutics: Second-Half 2018 Review - Where Does It Go From Here?

Since the beginning of 2018, gene editing has gone from the next step in the evolution of modern science to reality. Needless to say, it has been one incredible ride thus far. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), along with its two main competitors Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) reached all-time highs in 2018 only to see their share prices cut in half amid, but not limited to, clinical holds, reports of genomic damage, and the most volatile stock market in history. Despite a second half filled with adversity and mostly negative news, I still have a hold rating on CRSP and believe the company has a good deal of room to go grow.

CRSP: 2H18 in Review

3Q18

Through three quarters of 2018, CRSP only beat EPS estimates once (1Q18) and missed on revenue each time. During the third quarter of 2018, Despite initiating Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CTX001 in β-thalassemia and having $487.3M in cash, CRSP missed EPS by $0.32 and Revenue by $2.08M. CEO Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., announced the company is targeting the initiation of a clinical trial for CTX110, targeting CD19+ Malignancies, in the first half of 2019. Kukarni went on to state the first patient has been enrolled in the trial CTX001 in β-thalassemia with enrollment currently open at multiple sites across Europe. CRSP also entered into a strategic collaboration with ViaCyte focused on gene-edited allogeneic stem cells. The discovery, development, and commercialization of such cells can potentially offer curative benefits to patients with insulin-requiring diabetes.

On the financial front, CRSP completed a public offering in September of 4,210,526 common shares at $47.50 per share which resulted in net proceeds of ~$185.7M. This offering was primarily responsible for the sizable difference in the company's cash position QoQ, an increase of $167.6M. Collaboration revenue decreased YoY from $2.4M to $0.6M whereas R&D expenses more than doubled YoY, $17.8M vs. $39.8M. The increase in R&D Expenses can be attributed to CRSP's $15M investment in ViaCyte as well as increased spending on other programs. Overall, the third quarter returned a net loss of $50.7M for the company, doubling its 2017 loss.

The beginning of the third quarter saw CRSP stumble from the start along with all of the other gene editing stocks as a Paper published in "Nature Biotechnology" was released which detailed the causation of large DNA deletions/rearrangements by the use of CRISPR-Cas9. Although scientists from multiple fronts (Brandeis University, Wellcome Sanger Institute, Salk Institute), CRSP rebutted via CNBC's Meg Tirrell, "We do not use the methods described in the paper ... these are not relevant to our work or programs. Nevertheless, in our work, we do not see similar findings." Regardless, shares were still down -5.4%. Yet again, at the beginning of August, another paper published in "Cancer Discovery" was released detailing more off-target effects. Beyond the research report rollercoaster, CRSP and fellow gene editors were able to ride the coattails of the healthcare sector which was the top performing sector of the quarter, despite weathering the sell-off storm.

4Q18

The rollercoaster did not slow during the last quarter of 2018. After the lackluster shares offering at the end of 3Q18, CRSP saw a glimmer of hope in October when the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its CTX001 Gene Therapy. This paved the way for the company to begin clinical trials in SCD and beta-thalassemia; the announcement boosted the stock +12% in premarket along with assisting EDIT (+6%) and NTLA (+8%). The glimmer of hope quickly faded by the end of October, the healthcare sector saw yet another rout driving Gene Editors down an average of -7.6%; this up-and-down trend continued through the end of the quarter.

One of, if not the most, interesting development throughout the fourth quarter was the report of a Chinese researcher using CRISPR/Cas9 on human subjects. Researcher He Jiankui allegedly used the groundbreaking technology to decommission an HIV-related gene in the embryos of seven couples during fertility treatments. Two baby girls (from the seven embryos) were born around the time of the article publishing. CRSP's share price climbed roughly 9% over the period of a week since release of the controversial story. Mr. Jianjui and his sanctioned behavior sparked a media and ethical frenzy which has sent agencies and the Chinese government searching for answers (and blood).

Despite the twists and turns that was 2018, CRSP ended the year on a high note, receiving a boost from Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) who upped its stake to 10.4% (roughly 5.4M shares). VRTX discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drugs for patients with diseases such as cystic fibrosis, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. CRSP and VRTX currently collaborate on the development of CTX001.

2019: The Year Ahead for CRISPR Therapeutics

A favorite quote of mine from Lucius Annaeus Seneca is a perfect description of the year ahead for CRSP: "It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness."

The competition in the Gene-Editing space was already tight and from the looks of it, the space is only going to get more cramped. On Jan. 3rd, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a collaboration with Locus Biosciences to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CRISPR/Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage treatments. To note, JNJ is differentiating themselves from the other Gene Editors by using the Cas3 enzyme, a more effective cell killer, instead of Cas9, a more efficient gene editor. Other companies such as Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) are closing in on CRSP's flank as they make headway in area of blood disorders.

Even though the competition is steep and the road treacherous at times, CRSP has displayed great staying power and resiliency, and now may be able to capitalize on an assist from the FDA. During the first week of the new year, the FDA granted an accelerated review for CRISPR's gene therapy CTX001 for sickle cell disease. This is essentially a fast track status which will provide CRSP with more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application. The FDA will also be increasing its cell/gene therapy staff due to the increase flow of active and future INDs in this area. Pending President Trump's government shutdown, the FDA will hire 50 new clinical reviewers and provide new policy guidance centered around regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and the development of CAR-T therapies.

All things considered - the building competitive landscape, FDA Fast Track, CRSP's balance sheet (sizable cash position, mainly) - I still believe CRSP is a hold through at least the first half of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.