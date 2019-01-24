Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA) 2019 Guidance Conference Call January 24, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Alex Rotonen

Thanks Seantelle and good morning everyone. Before we begin, let me remind you that during our prepared remarks and the Q&A period, all comments relating to expected business and financial performance contain forward-looking statements. And actual results may differ materially from those discussed.

For more information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's 2019 guidance announcement news release issued earlier today and the associated SEC filings.

Participating on the call today are Contura’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Crutchfield and our Chief Financial Officer, Andy Eidson.

With that I'll turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Crutchfield

Good morning everyone. Thanks Alex. Thanks also for participating on our first investor call as a recently listed New York Stock Exchange Company. It has been a long but productive road getting here since the formation of Contura in July of 2016. We've accomplished much in a relatively short time period, but we are by no means ready to rest.

We're looking forward to 2019 now that we're operating as the largest met coal supplier in the U.S. I'm very excited about what the future holds for Contura and the opportunities that lie ahead of us.

Before I proceed, I want to first thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication in getting us to this point. We have a very experienced management team at all levels and a skilled workforce who have faced many challenges over the past few years making us a more resilient and stronger company. Without their collective contributions we would not be here today and I'm proud of what they've achieved.

I'll now outline a number of key accomplishments since our launch followed by a few comments about the recent merger with Alpha. Then I'll provide a brief integration update and a high-level industry outlook. Andy will then cover our 2019 guidance in more detail.

Finally, after our prepared comments, we'll open the call and take a few questions. Since Contura’s first official launch in 2016 July, we've taken a number of key strategic actions to create a more agile and cost competitive asset portfolio. First, we significantly increased our stake in the state-of-the-art export facility DTA to 65% in March of 2017 allowing us to take advantage of what has been strong and sustained seaborne met coal demand with an eye towards growing our Trading and Logistics business.

Second, also in March of 2017 we successfully refinanced our expensive take-back paper with a $400 million term-loan credit loan facility, thereby lowering our cost of capital while strengthening our balance sheet.

Third, we’ve returned $150 million to our shareholders through $101 million special dividend and a $49 million share buyback at an average price of approximately $59 per share following true to our ongoing commitment towards returning capital to shareholders.

Fourth, we divested our western thermal coal assets in the Powder River Basin in December of 2017 making the strategic decision to focus our efforts on higher margin met coal and Peat a thermal coal operations.

Fifth, we announced the Alpha transaction in April of 2018, which we then closed in November of last year creating the largest met coal supplier complemented by a portfolio of cost efficient Central and Northern App thermal operations. In conjunction and concurrent with the transaction closing we became an SEC registered company and Contura shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Finally, in November of 2018 also in conjunction with the merger, we successfully refinanced our combined term loans with a new $550 million term loan credit facility and upsized our ABL credit facility to $225 million. It's been a busy 30 months or so to say the least.

Before moving onto our 2019 forecast, I want to spend a bit more time discussing the importance of our merger with Alpha, which more than doubled the size of our operational portfolio. As a reminder of our new scope Contura’s affiliates now operate 23 underground mines, nine surface mines, and 12 prep plants across Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Why is this important? In addition to becoming the largest domestic met coal supplier, we now have a much broader mix of met coal qualities to offer our customers across the full spectrum from low vol to high vol D creating flexible blending options to maximize margins and we fully anticipate opening up new international sales opportunities.

In 2018, we shipped met coal to 23 countries on five continents around the globe serving a diverse customer base and presenting opportunities to expand our market reach even further. We own one of the world's largest and highest quality met reserves, at more than 650 million tons providing production flexibility and options for future growth.

We employ approximately 4,500 highly skilled and dedicated employees, enabling us to operate our mine safely and efficiently while producing sought after world-class coal products.

Finally, Contura is led by an outstanding management team with more than 150 years of combined experience in the coal industry, helping us to execute through market shifts and enhancing our ability to maximize on our strong logistics capabilities.

We see the Alpha transaction as a pivotal opportunity to put that knowledge into practice on a much larger scale, strategically positioning Contura for the future. Shifting gears to a general industry outlook, let me start with a high level assessment regarding the strength of the overall market.

Specifically, as many of you have observed as well, the industry appears to have finally reached a relatively right-sized supply demand balance. With limited new supply coming online over the next couple of years. This gives us confidence that pricing should remain solid as long as the demand side remains reasonable, which we expect to be the case.

For example, one of our key markets, India grew its domestic steel production at a rate of nearly 5% for the first 11 months of 2018 to become the world's second largest crude steel producer after China.

No comment about the global industry dynamics would be complete without reference to the Chinese steel market and related met coal imports. For the 11 months ended in November, 2018 the Chinese crude steel production was up 6.7% over the same period in 2017. However, the Chinese met imports have lagged, but it's hard to see a robust growth in Chinese met production due to environmental restrictions and an increased focus on safety.

Combined these have resulted in an arbitrage favoring imports to the tune of about $30 a ton. It's reasonable to expect the wide arbitrage to encourage increased imports, which we might expect to occur sometime after the Chinese new year. Overall, global steel production grew at 4.7% in 2018 through November.

According to the World Steel Association, Global Steel demand is expected to increase another 1.4% in 2019 with India expected to grow at 7.3% over 2018 levels. I expect many of you are thinking, what does this mean for met coal prices over the next 18 to 24 months?

Well, I hate to disappoint you, but in today's market, really any market for that matter, I can't answer that question with any degree of precision. What I can say is that over the last two years, we've seen Australian prices bottom out twice at approximately $140 per metric ton only to quickly rebound towards $160 to $170 per metric ton before then accelerating towards to $200 and beyond due to factors such as flooding, hurricanes, Australian rail port and labor issues among a handful of others.

But while the macro environment factors are certainly important in our business, our focus will continue to be on the things that we can control such as ensuring a successful merger integration, securing both costs and operational synergies, continuing to create shareholder value and most importantly the safe and efficient execution of our day-to-day business.

Speaking of integration, we've made great strides since the merger was finalized two months ago. So far we've completed the integration of payroll and HR systems as well as our sales production and logistics systems. In addition, we've synchronized all of our employee benefits as we had anticipated the operational integration has been smooth and relatively seamless with the new operating model falling into place with no significant delays or problems.

One area where we still have some work to do is the integration of our enterprise resource planning software. We're currently evaluating our existing platform to ensure that it not only meets the needs of the existing combined organization, but also allows for future growth.

We will keep you apprised as we get further along in the process, but overall, we're very pleased with our integration progress to-date. I don't want to steal Andy’s thunder, but broadly speaking, our synergy progress for the first two months is currently tracking right on target. I'll let Andy provide more color on that and other topics in just a moment.

As far as the Company strategy goes, there are four key areas of emphasis that we think are extremely important in the near-to-mid term. Number one, strategically expand the business to the targeted investments in existing reserves while considering potential bolt-on acquisitions that specifically target metallurgical coal opportunities in the Central App region.

In our view, the metallurgical coal supply complex is likely to remain tight for quite some time yielding opportunities for a nimble company like Contura to capitalize on class leading logistics and marketing expertise.

Number two, continue to optimize our current asset portfolio as part of our long-term strategy to concentrate on and perhaps even expand our met coal platform as we did with our PRB mines, we’ll continually evaluate our asset portfolio adjusting or pruning is necessary to achieve adequate return on investment and be in the markets that matter.

Number three, invest in operational excellence to improve safety, performance, productivity, and efficiencies across all of our mines and our facilities as they are key to our long-term success.

Number four, focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet with modest leverage throughout the met coal cycle and continue to assess the best ways to create and deliver additional shareholder value such as judicious returns of capital as we've done over the past two years.

Finally, let me touch on one more important topic before turning it over to Andy and that's investor engagement. We understand that regular communication with the investment community is an extremely important aspect of our relationship and we have a robust plan for this.

First, since our inception, we've maintained an active and available investor relations presence. Additionally, we're always available to speak with investors individually and have made this a recurring theme since we were formed. Further, we expect to participate at key investor conferences over the course of this year, potentially host investors at our Home Office and obviously host quarterly earnings calls going forward.

In addition, we anticipate conducting several non-deal road shows over the course of the year, so stay tuned for further information regarding these investor outreach activities.

Lastly and importantly, we expect to post a new investor presentation on our website early next week, which will contain useful and incremental information to supplement today's call.

At this point, I'll now turn the call over to Andy who will cover our guidance for 2019. Andy?

Andy Eidson

Thanks Kevin. And thank you all for joining us today on the call. Before I get into our 2019 guidance, I wanted to quickly comment on our merger synergies for 2019 that Kevin alluded to earlier. We are currently maintaining our expectation of achieving $30 million to $50 million in annual synergies. Probably we'll see the run rate likely be achieved by the end of 2019. The largest portion of the synergies, roughly half will occur through SG&A savings and this is already factored into our 2019 outlook.

This piece also includes some overhead pieces but it's primarily human resource costs. The other categories previously mentioned operational optimization, sourcing improvements and coal blending and marketing optimization are not currently reflected in the 2019 guidance, namely because it does take a little while to work through the system to achieve these goals, particularly on the sourcing side, as contracts with suppliers continue to roll over.

Each of these remaining categories is expected to equally contribute the other half of the anticipated synergies. I'm glad to note that we did start tracking our synergies immediately after the close of the transaction in November and so far we're right on schedule with potentially some upside to the estimates. And as Kevin mentioned, we'll keep everyone updated on our progress throughout the year on this.

So moving to our 2019 outlook, I'll start with operational guidance and specifically volume guidance by segment, committed and price status with those segments. And then we'll get cost and expense guidance. Please note that all of our guidance figures are in short terms and the committed pricing reflects prices in short terms at the mine. We expect our 2019 Central App met coal volumes to be in the range of 12.2 million to 12.8 million tons reflecting contributions from investment and growth projects as well as increased usage of purchased coal.

For the growth projects, we're expecting a contribution of somewhere in the neighborhood of 200,000 tons with these projects being positioned to contribute even more in 2020. On the steam coal side, we anticipate our volumes to be between 11.4 and 12.4 million tons in total, of which 4.6 million to 5.2 million tons will come from our Central App segment. And 6.8 million to 7.2 million tons will come from our Cumberland long-wall in Northern Appalachia. Our Trading and Logistics shipments are expected to be between 1 million and 1.5 million tons.

As the pricing as of January 7 of this year, approximately 40% of our anticipated midpoint of CAPP met guidance is committed and priced at just over $123 per ton. The vast majority of which is designated for the domestic market. The Central App thermal segment at its midpoint is 81% committed and priced at $54.60 per ton. And our Northern App segment is 90% committed, priced at $43.10 per ton. And I would note that both of these thermal segments do have longer standing contracts. So, they have been in place for a while and we continue to contract further out into the future.

On the cost side, we anticipate our CAPP met cost per ton to be between $79 and $83 per ton, with CAPP steam cost expected to be between $50 and $54 per ton. Note that our Central App met cost guidance range does include the impact of around half a million tons of purchased coal, which is coal purchased on a raw basis and then process through our preparation plants. As opposed to finished coal that we would purchase that would then flush through our Trading and Logistics segment.

This purchased coal increases our overall cost of sales by around $2 a ton. So if you're viewing our costs on a captive production basis, you would just shift the range down by $2 a ton. The NAPP segment costs are expected to be in the range of $34 to $37 per ton. Our idle operations expenses should come in at $26 million to $30 million.

Please note that idle costs are not included in our cost per ton guidance that is strictly active in ongoing operations. And also worth noting that idle operations are kind of at a snapshot in time with the portfolio of mines that have been closed or discontinued. And as time goes on, these calls do wind out of the system.

Turning to SG&A, we anticipate our 2019 SG&A spend to be on the range of $50 million to $60 million, excluding noncash stock compensation and nonrecurring business development and merger related expenses. This forecast does however include annual incentive bonuses, which has historically been excluded from Contura standalone guidance.

Our cash interest expense in 2019 is expected to be between $40 million and $44 million. And our cash taxes during 2019 should be in the range of between 0% and 5% will provide DD&A guidance after we complete our purchase price allocation related to the merger with Alpha. Naturally, there's still a good amount of work to be done as we go through the opening balance sheet calculations for the transaction itself.

As for capital expenditures, we expect our total 2019 CapEx to be between $170 million and $190 million. I need to give you a little bit more detail on this figure. If you break this down, maintenance CapEx is expected to be around $125 million and this includes general spin on equipment, both new equipment and rebuilds as well as a process of converting one of our contract mines to the company mine, which does require some capital. And additionally plant upgrades and the acceleration of certain other planned projects, which will contribute approximately $10 million to $15 million into that number.

On the growth side, our 2019 plan has approximately $30 million in estimated CapEx related to completing the Road Fork 52, Black Eagle and Workman Creek South projects, which are legacy Alpha growth projects as well as some small enhancements at the Jerry Fork Mine, which will allow us to slightly increase our expected CAPP met volume of 2019 and prepare for the additional growth, previously mentioned for 2020. And this also help us to seamlessly replace some fully depleted mines.

The remaining anticipated increase in CapEx of about $30 million is related to predevelopment in Northern Appalachia, allowing us to move to a new district in 2021. Importantly, this new district is expected to have more favorable mining conditions, thereby reducing the need for a long-wall moves from approximately twice a year to only once every 10 to 12 months, related to that for 2018 we expect a long-wall move both in the first and the third quarter.

So that concludes my summary of our 2019 guidance. Again, we appreciate you being on the call with us today. And with that operator, I think we can open the line for questions.

Jeremy Sussman

Yes, hi. Thanks very much for taking my question and congratulations for getting out on the road with combined guidance. I'm sure it was a lot of hard work that went into this.

Kevin Crutchfield

Good morning, Jeremy. Thank you.

Jeremy Sussman

Good morning, Kevin and Andy. With that said, just maybe start in big picture, just doing some kind of quick rough math on your 2019 guidance. It certainly suggests a pretty sizable free cash flow year. So just how should we think about sort of priorities of what you plan to do with the cash that it certainly seems like it would be generating this year?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, I think Jeremy, job one is to make sure that existing operations are well capitalized that we’re running safely and efficiently and getting what we need from a sort of a sustaining CapEx point of view. Then obviously we have some internal growth projects that we can evaluate. I think probably as luck would have it potential bolt-on acquisitions could come our way for a look as well as returns of capital to shareholders. And that's one of the things that new combined board is really starting to focus a lot on is what does it sort of capital allocation policy, what should it look like, what does it need to look like in – a very robust topic of discussion as we speak.

So, as the new board gels and as we begin to generate cash, I think that discussion will become very prevalent in the board room and certainly keep everybody posted on what that allocation strategy looks like going forward.

Jeremy Sussman

Great. And, if I can follow-up again sort of bigger picture, obviously talked – you gave us some very helpful color on the met market. But just how should we think about sort of how the remaining thermal business obviously CAPP thermal in Cumberland sort of fits into your long-term strategy?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, I mean, as I mentioned on the call, I mean that's something that I think we've done a pretty good job of looking through our portfolio and trying to understand what capacity of each of our operations is. Central App thermal, Northern App are kind of two different animals in some regards. In Central App you have some sort of incidental met production that's kind of hard to unwind and then we have some standalone thermal production, which is actually doing pretty well overall right now.

But over the long-term, I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out that Central App thermals are really tough place to be. So that's something that we want to think about evaluate the options. As it relates to Northern App, I mean, it's been a great coal mine has been good free cash flow generator, as long as it continues to perform up to expectations, we’ll continue to consider it an integral part of the portfolio.

But what I would just leave you with is I think our D&A is met. I think we're pretty good at producing it. I think we're exceptional at blending and selling it and finding new markets for us. So I think if there's a core competence here, that's it for sure. And that'll be the significance of our focus as we move forward and then we'll continue to assess the portfolio and evaluate it as we move here.

Jeremy Sussman

That’s super helpful, Kevin. If I could just sneak one last one in. How – from a mixed perspective on the met coal side, how should we think about how 2019 will shape up on a combined a company basis, low vol, high vol A, et cetera versus kind of what legacy Contura look like?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, it's going to be a very different mix for sure. And that is we've got a full page devoted to that. It will be added to the website early next week. So rather than kind of get in to the total details of that today, I would just say we – let's get that publication out and then we have follow-up conversations on that. But I think we give a fair amount of disclosure of what the mix, the met mix is going to look like for the year. Mostly around captive because the T&L side's a little bit unknown because stuffs sloshing in and out of there all the time. But we've got a chart in a page devoted to that very specific question next week, Jeremy.

Jeremy Sussman

Perfect. Well, I'm looking forward to that. Thanks. Thank guys.

Kevin Crutchfield

Thank you.

Lucas Pipes

Lucas Pipes

Lucas Pipes

Kevin Crutchfield

Hello, good morning.

Lucas Pipes

Great to be on a call. I'm excited to be here and I know you put a lot of work into that. So, with that, I wanted to do jump into my questions on the gross CapEx side of $60 million, is that more of a one-off this year or as you look out to 2020 and beyond you said something that we'll continue to see to kind of maintain the current production profile. And then associated with that what met coal production has increased as a response of that $30 million CapEx so that you mentioned in your prepared remarks? Thank you.

Andy Eidson

Hey Lucas, this is Andy. I'll fill that one. So of the $30 million for the Central App growth, that is basically a one-off. That's just completion of the projects that Alpha began in 2018. And so those will get a certain amount of productive capacity online. As I mentioned, we're probably seeing somewhere in the neighborhood of 200,000 tons of incremental production out of those projects this year.

The way they were developed, that's probably – they’re effectively developed more on the reserve replacement side of the fence rather than growth. But the engineering design has allowed for them to all three of those potential or all three of those projects to allow for additional incremental production through not a whole lot of additional capital. So that will probably be the plan for 2020. But we've got to get finished with the earth moving and the infrastructure before we can really start to ramp things up, but that will definitely be a 2020 issue.

Cumberland, again, this is probably the larger slug, the $30 million that we spend this year on completing the predevelopment work from moving to the Western district. So there will still be some capital to be spent really up until we moved there in 2021, but it's going to be more of a slow drip rather than a big chunk like we're seeing this year.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. So when you think about the maintenance capital of $125 million, is that more kind of a baseline we should be adding a couple of tens of millions of dollars on top of that over the coming year? Or that's kind of a good long-term run rate to use for your capital spending?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes. If you're looking at outside of project work, I think the old rule of thumb, particularly in Central App and I think it applies to Northern App as well, always been $4 to $5 per ton of productive capacity. I think that holds pretty well. So based on 25 million tons, we're going to be in that zip code of $100 million to $125 million moving forward. I think this year's going to be a little bit heavier just because of the volume of new equipment and rebuilds that we're pushing through the system. So you could probably see that moving closer – back toward the $4 a ton range in the next couple of years, but it will vacillate in that range.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. Got it. But – and the $45 million would fully maintain your current productive capacity too?

Kevin Crutchfield

That's correct.

Lucas Pipes

That's very helpful. Thank you. And then you have 40% or so committed a few met coal volumes for 2019 at $123. What is your sense in terms of what you could achieve on the remaining 60% in today's market environment? Thank you.

Kevin Crutchfield

I'm looking for the number.

Lucas Pipes

One number would be great. If you want to give me a breakdown of quality or if the uncommitted call that might be helpful too, but one number would be fantastic.

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, I wish I was that smart. I mean, obviously, Andy had a couple of comments. So I’ll let him add. But, I mean, the bulk of that is obviously domestic business. The combined sales teams did an extraordinary job of getting those deals wrapped up late last year, which probably represent somewhere 30% to maybe 35%, 36% even if the overall met portfolio being domestic, which is a pretty big jump sort of on a year-over-year either individually or on a combined basis. I think speaks to our team's ability to arbitrage opportunities in ways that makes sense for us. But also that being said, the domestic guys like the higher quality stuff as well.

So what we have left, not that it's not high quality, it is, but I mean, it’s suffice to say, Lucas, that our goal through the rest of the year is to replicate what's happening in the marketplace and what we're seeing in the Atlantic. Atlantic and the Aussie prices are kind of sitting on top of one another right now. You've obviously got some quality adjustments that have to occur. But our teams are executing on that on a daily basis and we tend to price this stuff on an index basis. It could be up 5% or down 3% to 5% depending on kind of what the current field of the market is. But our goal obviously is to replicate whatever's happening in the marketplace for the balance of the year on those – the remainder of those turnarounds.

Lucas Pipes

I’d like to give some perspective. So essentially in the current environment, it sounds like we wouldn't be too far off from that $123, and then you don't know where the market is going to go over the rest of the year. Is that kind of a fair summary?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, I mean, it feels – the first half of the year feels pretty solid. I mean, it's bounced around a lot in the last 45 days. But it seems like it's always finding a way to fund, get some wind behind the sails again. And I think this noise going on in China around the safety issues and closing a lot of these minds for inspection till mid-year, the question is, will they open back up or will they not. That’s creating quite an arbitrage there that favors imports into China.

Now as we've talked about before, we don't participate in that market, but some of our peers do and we like it when they're focused on China because that keeps the markets that are more natural to us, more opened up and allows us to participate across India and the Middle East and especially in Europe and South America as well. So all systems seem to be pretty well ago at the moment and we don't see anything on the supply side that's going to disrupt that. The demand side is holding up. India is cranking kind of strong. So, fingers crossed that the market stays pretty robust for the year.

Lucas Pipes

That's great. Thank you for that. And then I'm switching topics over to the cost side. In your prepared remarks, I think you mentioned, it’s about $2 or so per ton attributable to the purchased coal within CAPP met. So that would take us down, I think from the midpoint $81 to $79 or so on your company produced met coal tons. Can you give us a flavor as to some of the cost pressures you’re seeing? Are there opportunities to maybe lower costs from here? And what is your sense in terms of which way costs are trending? Thank you.

Kevin Crutchfield

Sure. That's right. The midpoint would drop to $79 if you pull out the purchased tons. One of the issues we're seeing right now, and I think some of our peers have spoken to this in the past quarter or so, just around sourcing and input costs. We're finally seeing some of the impact of the past two years of the high met coal prices we've enjoyed as it flushes through and comes back around to get us in the process deal.

And so when you look at the amount of cash that we spend on things like roof bolts, or infrastructure, or metal for rail ties, or for rail lines that we're putting in for the mines themselves. All those different things are under pressure right now. And we're just saying across the board commodities issues, whether it's rubber for belts, but the big buckets of sourcing items, we started out the budgeting season last fall, a lot of our suppliers were coming and this was post transaction with double-digit increases proposed. And so we were able to beat back a lot of that. But by and large, we're still seeing a lot of that pressure.

And again, that's as I mentioned with the synergy, that's where we'll see some of that flow in through the year. We had to make some concessions to get supplies for the minds for the first part of the year. But some of these contracts roll off, we'll be able to use some purchasing power and hopefully get some relief in that respect. But I think supplies costs are probably the biggest pressure right now. Labor seems to be pretty solid, pretty decent, balanced.

We've seen some opportunities for actual improvement on the labor side just from reduction of turnover at some of the legacy Alpha mines. Legacy Contura mines have always been a pretty low turnover. So as we match up these, the benefit plans and the labor rates as we mentioned earlier, that's created a lot of satisfaction and we're seeing some positive results from a turnover position. So, kind of a long-winded answer, but it really comes back to supplies, really seems to be the big driver of our costs issues right now.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. That's helpful out. I'll sneak one last one in and then turn it over. And I think this was raced in the prepared remarks. Your current cash balance, what is it? And then kind of in some of the prior presentations, there were indications in terms of cash receipts coming from restricted cash impacts the fund. Can you give us an update on those items as well?

Andy Eidson

Sure. So we ended the year, and again, this is a preliminary unaudited number, but we ended the year at about $231 million of cash, so kind of using that as the starting point. During 2019 – I'll hit the tax issue first. So, our tax situation is extremely complicated as we've tried to explain in the past and probably failed, but we're seeing a little bit more precision now. And a couple of the aspects that we've looked at, the largest one to speak up now is an AMT tax rate monetization is basically a refund of AMT credits. And this was implemented in the 2017 tax reform back in December of that year.

And so what we're expecting from that is it's either in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2020, we expect to receive a refund of $50 million in cash. I think considering the government shut down, this probably has pushed us outside the window of expecting it to hit in fiscal 2019. I'm afraid we've probably drifted into the first of next year. But still that $50 million, we're pretty comfortable with that.

The total refund from that monetization is $100 million. And the way the tax law phases that in its 50% in the first year of the refund, 25% and then 12.5%, 12.5% in the following year. So we should see all of that role in, in the next four years. But when we receive the first payment is still a little bit up in the air.

Lucas Pipes

Got it.

Andy Eidson

Aside from that, just general restricted cash movements. We still anticipate a pretty decent amount of cash coming back to us from working with maturities. I can't really project where that's going to end up right now, but I don't think it's going to be insignificant. And we’re being, trying to be pretty thoughtful about it simply because this cash doesn't really have a tax basis, it's primarily legacy Alpha cash. And since it doesn't have a tax basis, it will have a taxable income impact to us, even though it's just moving cash around the balance sheet. So we're trying to – like I said, we're trying to be thoughtful and make sure we maximize the outcome on that. So, more details to come.

Lucas Pipes

That's awesome. Very helpful and thank you very much and best of luck.

Andy Eidson

Okay. Thanks, Lucas.

David Gagliano

David Gagliano

All right, thanks for taking my questions. First of all, I'd like to congratulate the Contura management team for all the hard work that's been done, obviously, in the last year. It's great to be back on a Contura – consolidated conference call. Also, by the way, I would like to congratulate Lucas for dominating the Q&A. Well done, Lucas. He pretty much took all the questions, but nevertheless, I do have one follow-up here. One of the questions that Lucas asked was the remaining met line for 2019, all that is going into the export market, correct? And then there's a mix between pipes here, high value A, high value B, and obviously low values. Is that – first of all, is that correct?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes. I wouldn't be surprised, David. And by the way, it's good to talk to you. We haven’t talked for a while. It's good to hear your voice again. And it is as weird as it sounds, it's nice to be back on the phone talking with folks again. It's been awhile. And I would also say it's been more than a tough year. It's been a pretty wild four or five years to be honest with you. But anyway, I wouldn't be surprised to see the domestics come back out at some point, it depends on how steel holds up in the U.S. but it's doing really well. So I wouldn't be surprised if – we did a little more business later in the year with them. This is kind of have to wait, wait and see. But beyond that, yes, everything we have left is headed towards export markets of the east coast absolutely.

David Gagliano

Okay. And I apologize, if I mess up, but is there a rough estimate or a range of how much of the remaining volumes in terms of the type of call took type of method to the export at what's left?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes. We'll get into that in the supplemental deck that we'll release early – early next week. And, we'll use that and make that part and parcel to whenever we do, when we're on the road to have those conversations. But we provide a little incremental detail there. Give everybody a sense of what the remaining own it looks like it'll be headed for the export market.

David Gagliano

Okay. And then just my last question, it's also thought as to the comment you made earlier about capital allocation and potential, I think you phrased it as bolt-on opportunities. I was wondering if you could expand on that a little bit more in terms of – potential size of bolt-on acquisition opportunities and how active are you right now in that pursuit?

Kevin Crutchfield

So look here. Here's what I'd say. I mean we just completed what I would characterize for us in our size, what could be considered a transformational transaction, the merger with Alpha. So we are completely focused on the integration of those two businesses and trying to execute to the best of our ability and up to expectations. So, and we also think that through – the reserve base that interior had the relatively vast reserve base that Alpha had build or buy is always the question. And we have lots of good internal opportunities. Handful of those we're executing and spending capital on now.

So to say that we're actively out pursuing bolt-ons would probably be a stretch. I just think that, kind of given the nature of the business, you have to be ready at any moment for something to get run – run, run by you. And we want to have the, sort of the capacity to be able to evaluate those in real time when and if they do present themselves. But it's not something that we're totally focused on, are exclusively focused on right now because we've got plenty to say grace over with this merger and the integration and executing on this. And as Andy said, we still got a lot of work to do around getting audits done, opening balance sheets. We've got, we want to make sure that we've got the right enterprise, resource system that will both facilitate what we have and potentially accommodate future growth. So we've got plenty to say grace over at the moment without being out there chasing deals.

David Gagliano

Okay, great. Got It. Understood. That's very helpful. Thank you. And again, thanks for the opportunity and best of luck, look forward to being in touch.

Kevin Crutchfield

Okay. Sounds good, David. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mark Levin with Seaport Global. Your line is open.

Mark Levin

Yes. Hi Guys. I'm echoing the same comments as – as David just made, welcome back. Good to hear everybody's voice again. I know it's been a long road, but good to hear you again.

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, Good morning Mark. Good to hear from you as always.

Mark Levin

All right. So just a couple of quick questions, most of which have been answered but – but this is more around sort of modeling, EBITDA to free cash flow bridge. So when you take EBITDA, you're less the CapEx, you guys have given interest expense given cash taxes you've given, but maybe below the line stuff that would help drive us down to that free cash flow number in terms of what are some of the other cash outflows to be thinking about in 2019 and 2020?

Andy Eidson

Yes, Mark this and Andy, I'll jump on that one for you. There is still a pretty decent amount of, call it bankruptcy hangover on both legacy companies balance sheets that do contribute to some additional cash uses. So if you kind of begin with the big ticket items, so both companies have, or both legacy companies had contributions required to the reclamation fund as part of the bankruptcy in. And so Contura is that continues on – call it a total of $15 million over the next two years. So 2019 and 2020, and then that'll pretty much wrap up the contributions into that reclamation fund.

In addition to that, from as a result of Alpha transaction with licensing coal, they had a similar structure, which will be an additional, call it $20 million over the next few years. Those are the largest ticket items. Another thing to remember is the contingent revenue obligations. Those are the effectively the royalty rights that were granted to the unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy. And that's just the percent of revenue. It's basically 1.5% of revenues from the legacy Alpha properties up to $0.5 billion and then 1% of revenues thereafter. And so, it depends – it depends on what your prospect is, but that could be somewhere from $12 million to $15 million a year and then also rest of 2022.

And then beyond that, you really get into more legacy liability type issues, whether it's, pension contributions. Of course, pension contributions will kind of be a function of where the market is in general and how well the pension assets are doing. I think for 2019, we're expecting a payment of somewhere between $8 million and $9 million. And then you have black lung in worker's comp, both of those basically flow through our cost of production. But if actuary or reports require additional payments, you could have additional cash burn. So I think we budgeted in an extra $5 million there of cash burn, just in case the actuaries see the asset liabilities out of kilter.

And then finally, and this is – kind of the ongoing ARO obligation, a good portion of ARO flows through the P&L we add back the noncash accretion measure of it, just to get to a more realistic or more real run rate EBITDA, but we're expecting ARO expenses, ARO cash burn in 2019 of around $15 million. So that pretty well covers the below the line items that would probably bridge you completely from adjusted EBITDA the true free cash flow.

Mark Levin

That's great. That's it exceedingly – exceedingly helpful. And then as you, you kind of think about rail rates, because obviously logistics costs play – can play a pretty big role in driving some of the realizations. Maybe some thoughts on, on how to think about what you're all in, rail and port charges might look like in 2019 or 2020, or maybe just a way to think about it as a percentage of the met price anyway you could maybe shed some light on that – that item.

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, Mark. We've been working with – in our two carriers now for years to create a more visible and transparent, I call it a matrix of what rail rates are going to be as opposed to, getting an inbound from a customer somewhere in the world and then having to negotiate something one off with the rail, the railroad, every time that occurs. That we put in place deals with both the carriers that we use that provides a lot of visibility and transparency. And then of course there's a minimum in there, that's kind of low to handle on it. And I think it caps out. I should have prepared better for that, for that question. But I think it caps out low – low30s. Don't quote me on that. I'll follow up. I'll follow the function of where market prices set. So it's a minimum less sharing in and wherever the market is at the time.

And as you would expect, pricing still varies by quality low level, mid level.

Mark Levin

Sure.

Kevin Crutchfield

But it does give us a more precise methodology for understanding what the cost structure is going to be. And frankly it’s a lot less than kind of what we saw. I remember in 2008 – we were experienced in rail rates in the double nipple handle range and we don't – our structure doesn't permit that, that kind of run rate and so we’re trying to get about that and we negotiated the one on CSX first and then followed two with north and southern. So, it does kind of move between 20 and low-30s based on where the market is. And then of course, we'd move everything we can through DTA obviously because – it's just – we just absorbed that cost and get them all but it's relatively cheap, let's just say. And then everything else we when we use other courts, we were just paying market rates.

Mark Levin

That's very helpful. And then, Kevin, this is more of an opinion question for you and I don't necessarily like I know the board has to make a decision, you guys have to feel through all these different issues but – but just curious. I mean, you have a warrior on one side – that has reemerged in, has kind of gone down the special dividend route. You've had arch that has reemerged and, and really gone down to buy back route. I guess there are pluses and minuses to both. But I'm just curious how maybe you – you’re thinking about it or how the board is thinking about it in terms of, is it a balanced approach between specials and buybacks? Is there more of a – more of a lean toward one or the other?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes. It's funny when we – when we've been out on the road, we like seeking everybody else's input and you know, you've been hope that there'd be some consistency in there, and they're there frankly, really isn't. Some people prefer buyback, some people prefer special, some people suggested even regular – base regularly occurring dividend and then some free – percentage of free cash flow beyond that. my guess is, it'll probably be a mix. Maybe with a bias towards special – special dividends just as a function of kind of where you are, how much cash you're sitting on, how much you think you can – it makes sense to return to your shareholder base. But I think again, as I mentioned earlier, a minute's going to be a very common and regularly occurring theme inside the board room as we do begin. We really can't do anything for a couple of quarters anyway.

Mark Levin

Right. With builders basket. Yes.

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes. We used that a little bit of capacity that we had late in the year. So it's going to take a couple of quarters to rebuild the basket. It's probably a back half of the year at the earliest before we even have to cross that bridge anyway. But I think – I think I can safely say that return of capital is a priority for this [indiscernible] team in this bowl.

Mark Levin

Now that's fantastic. And then just the last question and I will get off, I know it's been a long call. Kevin, optimal capital structure. I mean is there a sort of debt to EBITDA or net debt to EBITDA sort of range or areas that you feel like the company should fall in going forward?

Kevin Crutchfield

Yes, I mean I think modest would be the – the name of the game and then to get a little more precise of that, maybe a couple of turns based on kind of where you are in the mid cycle, because you know, you sitting in a – a couple of returns when you're sitting at 200 bucks feels okay, but then the market falls away from you, then you're, that moves up to four or five turns and that's an uncomfortable place to be as we all in the industry are all too familiar with. So I think a couple of turns in the mid part of the cycle is kind of – kind of what we're thinking to guide us with. And keep it in. That's not to say we wouldn't move that up if we found something interesting to do, but with a very strong eye towards paying that down very, very quickly to maintain that modest leverage through the mid part of the cycle.

Mark Levin

Fantastic. Well, great. Congratulations again and wish you all the best.

Kevin Crutchfield

Thank you, Mark. Thank you.

Kevin Crutchfield

I'd like to, once again, thank you everybody for participating on our initial call today. And we very much look forward to future opportunities to communicate our plans and results and would encourage you to stick the website early next week for additional information that we plan on disclosing, which I think will make for even more interesting, robust discussions in the coming weeks. So again, many, many thanks for tuning in today. We greatly appreciate it. Take care.

