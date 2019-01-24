Karyopharm: Selective Inhibiting Nuclear Export For Stellar Cancer Treatment
Amid this bear market, we continue to search for high-quality bioscience stocks to hold until the subsequent bull market.
We stumbled upon Karyopharm due to the intellectual curiosity of a member of Integrated BioSci Investing.
Karyopharm is harnessing the power of selective nuclear export inhibition to treat a vast number of cancers. We believe this is a promising approach for cancer management.
By combining its medicine with other excellent therapeutics, Karyopharm is best positioned to enjoy positive clinical outcomes.
The cash position also is adequate to power further pipeline development.
Never promote someone who hasn't made some bad mistakes, because if you do, you are promoting someone who has never done anything. - Philip Fisher
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a highly promising cancer