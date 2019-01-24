Karyopharm: Selective Inhibiting Nuclear Export For Stellar Cancer Treatment

Summary

Amid this bear market, we continue to search for high-quality bioscience stocks to hold until the subsequent bull market.

We stumbled upon Karyopharm due to the intellectual curiosity of a member of Integrated BioSci Investing.

Karyopharm is harnessing the power of selective nuclear export inhibition to treat a vast number of cancers. We believe this is a promising approach for cancer management.

By combining its medicine with other excellent therapeutics, Karyopharm is best positioned to enjoy positive clinical outcomes.

The cash position also is adequate to power further pipeline development.