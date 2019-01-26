A Bargain With A Solid 8.1% Tax-Free Yield From 'America First Multifamily Investors'

This is a battle-tested company that continued to pay good dividends, even in the most difficult times, including the financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Introduction

Following the recent market correction of late 2018, opportunities still exist. While some stocks have recovered, there are pockets of opportunities that still trade at very attractive valuations and have not yet fully recovered. These tend to be "low-profile stocks" or stocks that do not get a lot of attention because of little coverage by analysts. One such stock is America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX).

ATAX closed recently at $6.15 and pays a 50 cent per year distribution for an 8.1% yield. This yield is really equivalent to an 11.5% taxable yield because the ATAX's distributions are exempt from the federal income tax. ATAX has a compelling business model, has over $1 billion in assets, and has been growing "cash available for distribution" ('CAD'), which is the earnings metric used by the company to assess profitability and the dividend coverage. Note that the stock traded at above $6.40 prior to the market correction, or 4% higher from here.

Still, even if the price goes back up above $6.40, we will argue in this report that ATAX is very cheap and deserves to trade at a much higher price.

Strong Business Model

ATAX's primary business is holding Mortgage Revenue Bonds (MRBs). These are tax-advantaged mortgage debt instruments secured by multifamily housing projects. Some of these apartment buildings are oriented to seniors or college students. Although MRBs are called "bonds", these instruments are really mortgages on individual properties. The holder of the bond (ATAX) has the right to foreclose in the event of a default. The mortgages are generally long term with monthly paydown of principal. ATAX carries some 79 of these instruments on its consolidated balance sheet. Most of the bonds are in face amounts between 5 and 15 million dollars. ATAX has a widely diversified portfolio of these bonds, so that its exposure to a default on any single property is limited.

ATAX owns some of these MRBs directly, and others are carried on its consolidated balance sheet due to being held in securitization facilities initiated by ATAX and with sufficient connection to ATAX to warrant consolidation under accounting rules. ATAX also has interests in unconsolidated facilities holding MRBs.

To qualify for the exemption from federal income taxes, the apartment building securing the MRB must commit to rent a certain percentage of units to tenants whose income is below a certain percentage of the regional median net income. If the qualification is satisfied, the income from the bonds is tax exempt, and this tax benefit flows through to the limited partners so that the distributions received by the limited partners are exempt from the federal income tax.

The bonds generally are set at fixed interest rates around 6% although there are some second mortgages set at double-digit rates. It is important to note that the bonds generally carry a "kicker" provision allowing for supplemental interest to be generated based on the performance as well as the appreciation of the property secured by the mortgage.

As noted below, a key component of ATAX's strategy is to have its bonds secured by buildings in areas with increasing demand for housing so that the owners can make their payments and even generate income for ATAX in the form of this kicker feature.

The constant paydown of principal also limits risk as the debt to fair value of the mortgaged apartment buildings is constantly declining. The debt level falls due to principal paydowns.

Although ATAX has some other small investments, it views MRBs as its core business and has increased the share of its total assets constituted by MRBs. This share has increased from 35% in 2012 to 75% as of the end of Q3 2018.

Note that the MRBs are single property mortgages with most current balances between 5 and 10 million dollars. They are being paid down on a monthly basis. ATAX can take over the property if there is a default, so there is good security against their bonds.

Another important point to note is that most of these bonds have relatively long maturities with most maturing in the years 2030, 2040, and 2050, and therefore, the company has already secured some nice cash flows for several years to come.

How was ATAX impacted by the Subprime Lending Crisis of 2007-2008?

Interestingly, ATAX has the following statement on their website regarding this subject:

ATAX invests in federally tax-exempt multifamily mortgage revenue bonds. The Fund is not in the business of making mortgage loans on single family residences or investing in securities backed by such mortgages. As a result, the assets of the Fund have not been compromised by the large number of foreclosures in the "subprime" single family residential mortgage market and the resulting loss in value of mortgage-backed securities based on these types of mortgages. On the contrary, we expect that difficulties occurring in the single family mortgage market will make it more difficult for potential home buyers to obtain mortgage loans for home purchases and this could increase demand for affordable rental housing which could have a positive economic impact on multifamily apartment properties financed by the Fund."

In fact, while ATAX share price took a hit like the vast majority of the stock markets in 2007-2008, the stock price quickly recovered. Most importantly, the dividends remained relatively stable - there was a slight reduction of 7% - but they kept coming. ATAX has been a steady income payer even in the most difficult of times. Note that today, banks and financial institutions are much more conservative in their lending practices than they were back in 2007-2008, and it is highly unlikely that we will see a banking or real estate crisis anywhere similar to what we have seen back then, so we view that ATAX is a very solid investment for income seekers. In fact, this is a battle-tested company with a proven business model.

Low Borrowing Cost

Another advantage of ATAX is its low financing cost. It is able to structure some of its borrowings with Freddie Mac assisted financing at low rates. It has held some of its MRBs in special facilities which in turn receive preferential financing. Its current borrowing is at between 3.82% and 4.52% fixed and below 4% variable. It has been increasing the fixed percentage of its borrowings. The fixed percentage was at 57% at the end of Q3 2018, up from 32% in 2015.

ATAX has reasonable leverage considering the relatively low risk associated with its asset base. At the end of Q3 2018, its leverage ratio was 64%, which is actually low considering that ATAX is in many ways analogous to a mortgage REIT. ATAX's risk is limited because its debt instruments are secured by multifamily housing buildings - this is one of the best performing sectors in the real estate market and should be for a considerable time.

Preferred Stock

ATAX has also issued a preferred stock at a preference value of $10.00 per share. The preferred pays a 3.0% distribution on this liquidation value. Once again, ATAX's tax preference permits it to raise debt and capital at very low rates.

Outstanding Recent Performance

ATAX has been performing very well recently despite the challenges presented by rising interest rates. On a year over year basis, its performance for Q3 2018 and for the first nine months of 2018 was stellar. Q3 CAD was up from $5.4 million to $17.4 million, and nine-month CAD was up from $19.6 million to $28.6 million or by 46%. During this period, ATAX has not experienced any material increase in its common unit count of some 60 million.

ATAX is performing well because the properties securing its mortgages are performing very well. Most of the properties are in California or Texas and have very high occupancy - the weighted average occupancy rate is 95% and has been rising.

Multifamily housing is the sweet spot in real estate right now. In many parts of the country, housing is tight. There is pent-up demand in the form of millennials still living with Mom and Dad and itching to get into their own apartments. Many of the issues facing other real estate investments (competition from online retail, excess capacity, obsolescence) do not really apply to multifamily housing.

Solid Distribution Coverage

ATAX uses "cash available for distributions" (or CAD) to cover its distributions. ATAX has a trailing-twelve-month "cash available for distribution" ('CAD') of 55 cents per unit providing coverage of its current distribution at the level of 110%. As noted above, ATAX has been increasing its CAD and its properties are performing well. ATAX actually has quite a bit of non-cash expense which gets added back to calculate CAD. This includes depreciation (it owns a good amount of real estate properties), amortization of deferred financing costs, share-based compensation. The net result is that CAD is usually quite a bit higher than GAAP income. The numbers jump around from quarter to quarter a bit due to the sale of assets and the "kicker" returns on MRBs described above. ATAX has been in a transition to become more and more concentrated on MRBs rather than other assets. As it is increasingly focusing on its core business which is performing very well, the quarterly numbers will move higher and should be more consistent. Management appears committed to maintaining the distribution at the 50 cent per unit level, and there appears to be no reason that it should have any difficulty in doing so.

Tax Free Income

On the tax issue, we must start by disclaiming any expertise and urging readers to consult your own accountant. However, this is our understanding on how ATAX's income is received "tax free" by investors: Since ATAX is a limited partnership, investors receive K-1s tax forms which provide necessary information about Federal and state tax liability. The quarterly distributions are not taxable. Investors need to do two things on their tax returns:

The distributions (or dividends) will reduce the cost basis of your investment in ATAX. This is offset by your share of the tax-exempt interest income earned by ATAX which is available on the Schedule K-1. This tax-exempt interest income increases back your tax basis, and by doing so, you will be offsetting the reduction in your cost basis, and your cost basis should remain the same and, therefore, will not generate any tax liability. Some of ATAX's income may also be exempt from state income tax in certain states depending on the location of the assets securing its bonds.

Bargain Basement Valuation And Recommendation

ATAX is a relatively small ($360 million market cap) entity and is likely misunderstood by investors. The K-1 hassle certainly appears to deter some investors. The federal tax advantage that ATAX has in terms of not only its income but also its borrowing cost may not be fully understood and appreciated by retail investors.

For an investor paying 30% marginal federal tax rates and 10% marginal state tax rates, it would take an ordinary income dividend of 75 cents to produce the 45 cents of after-tax income that ATAX produces even in a state in which all of the ATAX income is subject to the state income tax. Using this after-tax equivalent method, ATAX could be viewed as having an 11.5+% taxable equivalent yield because that's the level of pretax dividends that would be necessary to generate an equivalent post-tax yield.

One way to look at this is to understand that an investor would have to find a mortgage REIT or BDC that yielded more than 11.5% to generate after-tax income equivalent to the after-tax income provided by ATAX. It is very hard to find such yields in the market today without taking on substantial risk. ATAX thus provides investors with an incredibly attractive risk-adjusted after-tax return.

Conclusion

ATAX is a battle-tested company with a solid track record. Given the stability of its assets and the strength of its business model, ATAX should trade at a level of at least 15 times "Cash Available for Distribution" ('CAD'). Based on the trailing-twelve-month CAD of 55 cents, this would suggest a price of $8.25 or 34% above the current unit price. At that level, the yield would be 6.1%, which is reasonable for a tax-exempt equity yield. For income investors, ATAX is a Strong Buy for its tax-advantaged yield of 8.1% and the potential for long-term capital gains.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of 9-10% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks like ATAX and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield exchange-traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs, and CEFs). For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.