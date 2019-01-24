Union Pacific: Higher Profitability Causes Stock To Ignore Weaker Economy

Even though I love the recent earnings, I am on the sidelines as I expect to see weaker shipments and sales in the first half of 2019.

Union Pacific (UNP), America's biggest railroad operator, just released its fourth quarter earnings. Not only are these numbers important to monitor the company's performance, but they also perfectly follow leading economic indicators. All things considered, we are going to review a very strong quarter with stronger sales, higher profitability, and a strong outlook. The only problem I have is that I doubt whether the outlook might be sustainable going forward.

Source: Union Pacific

Peak Earnings?

Fourth quarter earnings did it again. They once again beat earnings. Not by a wide margin, but the fact that they managed to come in higher than expected every single time since the start of 2018. This time, EPS came in at $2.12 versus expectations of $2.06. The year-on-year growth rate is at 39%, which is equal to the growth rate of the previous quarter.

Source: Estimize

Before I go into detail, let me briefly explain why I marked the growth rates in the table above. What we see is that 2016 had three quarters with contracting EPS growth. 2017 saw a recovery with growth rates above 10%. Then came 2018 with average growth rates well above 30%. The reason why this will be discussed in the second half of this article is because I need some of the information I am about to tell you for my own stock price outlook.

That said, operating revenues are up 6% at $5.8 billion versus expectations of $5.7 billion. This growth rate is outperforming expenses growth by 200 basis points which allow operating income to rise by 9%. Lower income taxes cause net income to rise to almost $1.6 billion. A 7% lower share count adds to this effect by pushing diluted EPS up 39% as I already showed you.

Source: Union Pacific Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

Furthermore, sales growth was supported by strong volume growth (instead of just better prices). Total volume was up 3.5% thanks to strong industrial and premium shipments. Industrial shipments were supported by >10% growth in the construction, metals, and plastics segments. Premium got boosted by 21% international intermodal growth and 3% domestic growth. Finished vehicles growth came in flat. And just like the first table of this article, we see that 2018 is outperforming both 2017 and 2016. Core prices were up 2.5%.

Source: Union Pacific Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

The operating ratio declined 1.1 points over the past 12 months to 61.6%. This is more than likely going to be continued as the company continues to implement its 'unified plan 2020' which aims to improve profitability by enhancing overall key performance indicators like the ones I am mentioning below.

Source: Union Pacific Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

This 2020 plan includes the following points:

Shifting the focus of operations from moving trains to moving cars.

Minimizing car dwell, car classification events, and locomotive power requirements.

Utilizing general-purpose trains by blending existing train services.

Balancing train movements to improve the utilization of crews and rail assets.

A successful implementation should increase freight car velocity by 10% and reduce cars per carload by the same percentage. Total locomotive productivity should rise between 5% and 10%.

What's Next?

One of the key indicators (volume) is expected to be low single-digit growth in 2019 which would mean that 2017/2018 growth is continuing. This growth rate is expected to be caused by strong industrial shipments and positive growth in the premium segment. On top of this, we will see further benefits from the 2020 plan as I just discussed.

Source: Union Pacific Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

Personally, I doubt that it is going to be 'business as usual'. The graph below explains why. The graph shows the leading ISM manufacturing index and regional manufacturing surveys. These indicators tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. I dedicated an entire article covering these indicators in the first week of this year. Note that this indicator perfectly predicted the direction/trend of Union Pacific's earnings as I showed you in the first table of this article. 2016 marked a sentiment bottom which lifted up stocks. However, economic growth still had to react to the 2015 decline which resulted in EPS contraction in 2016. 2017 displayed the first results of the 2016 bottom while 2018 was able to feel the full power of leading indicators at multi-year highs. Unfortunately, this means that we should expect slower shipments and earnings. Unless America's biggest railroad company somehow finds a way to ignore the direction of the US economy. Or leading indicators are fooling us. I think both these scenarios are extremely unlikely.

When it comes to the stock price, we see two things. The first thing is the fact that the stock price is currently moving higher. We are even seeing a strong divergence between the ISM manufacturing index and the Union Pacific stock price. We also see that the ratio spread between Union Pacific and the S&P 500 (brown line) has hit its highest level since 2014. This is not at all what one would expect given the direction of the economy.

However, two things are supporting this strong move. The first thing is the general stock market upswing after a terrible fourth quarter of 2018. The second thing is the company's strong earnings trend and outlook when it comes to further reducing costs. That's what transportation/railroad investors want to see.

Source: TradingView

The problem I see is that I expect to see lower than expected shipments in the first two quarters of this year. I think the pressure on the stock is going to increase in a scenario where leading indicators are not immediately returning to their 2018 highs.

All things considered, I am on the sidelines. Not only when it comes to Union Pacific but in general. I have a large cash position that I will send back to work once I see that leading indicators start improving again. A reduced net long exposure has prevented me from getting crushed in Q4/2018 and I think I won't regret it going forward - unless leading indicators start a sudden rebound.

Once these indicators bottom, I am going to add Union Pacific for sure. I really like their 2020 plans and general ability to turn high economic growth into rock-solid EPS growth.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.