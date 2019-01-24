Are Any Computer Stocks Worth Holding Now, Including Apple?
About: Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY), Includes: AAPL, OLED
by: Peter F. Way, CFA
Summary
If your investment mission is wealth building or spendable capital gain, maybe not.
Have any of them been beaten down enough to offer a near-term recovery gain?
And, is AAPL itself competitive with the best wealth-building candidates? It’s not on our ten most promising Market-Maker [MM] Intelligence List of current buy candidates.
Mercury Computer looks to be a strong near-term price gainer, as seen by the market-making community. Few others compete as wealth-builders.
Why Read This Report?
This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors") have perceived