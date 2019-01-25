Neogen Pressured On Trade Tensions, But Still Well-Loved
About: Neogen Corporation (NEOG)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Neogen has seen some pressure on its Animal Safety business from trade tensions, as protein producers have seen exports to China fall noticeably, reducing their need for tests.
Food safety and genomics remain attractive opportunities, and there is considerable potential overseas, and Neogen has strong internal test/product development capabilities.
Even after a sell-off, these shares remain in their own alternate reality where valuation is concerned.
A lot of what you need to know about Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) can be summed up thusly - after a nearly 25% pullback from the 52-week on tariff-related headwinds, the shares still aren't even