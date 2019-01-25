Southern Company Is A Reliable Income Player With Poor Growth

Introduction

A year ago, I compared Southern Company (SO) and WEC Energy Group (WEC) in an attempt to decide which position should I add to. I found Southern Company to be more attractive than WEC Energy Group. I preferred it for the higher dividend yield and the mid-single-digits growth rate that was forecasted. Unfortunately, the company didn’t perform as expected, and WEC Energy Group was the superior investment in the past year.

The main reason for the poor choice I made was that Southern Company wasn't able to execute its plans. Instead of a modest EPS growth, investors saw a modest EPS decline. In addition, the company is still struggling to get its projects online, and the overrun expenses are growing. The company also keeps issuing shares to finance some of its operations.

In this article, I focused on Southern Company. I analyzed it using the graph below. I analyzed the fundamentals, valuation, opportunities and risks. I found out a company that offers a good investment for income investors due to its safe dividend, but I still feel uncomfortable with it as a dividend-growth investor. The company failed to execute, and I require a larger margin of safety.

Southern Company is an American gas and electric utility holding company based in the southern United States. The company is currently the second-largest utility company in the U.S., in terms of customer base. Through its subsidiaries it serves 9 million gas and electric utility customers in nine states.

Fundamentals

Revenue growth was achieved by Southern Company over the past five years thanks to some acquisitions the company has made. The company is struggling to achieve organic growth, and therefore it uses M&A to achieve business growth. The funding of the acquisitions comes partially by issuing shares, and therefore shareholders were somewhat diluted over the past several years.

Because shares have been issued, the EPS number didn't grow as fast as the revenue grew. In addition, due to some delays in several of its projects in the past several years, the company had to deal with additional expenses that also had their toll on the EPS figure, and EPS growth will be hard to achieve until the company manages to take control over unnecessary spending.

The company pays a little over 75% of its earnings to shareholders. The company enjoys a long reputation of growing its dividend annually, but the current payout ratio means that investors should expect very modest dividend increases in the coming future. Due to the nature of the business the payout ratio is manageable, but I would still appreciate if the company would take a more conservative approach regarding its dividend.

The company isn't buying back its shares. On the contrary, it is issuing more shares every year. The shares issued by the company are used for acquisitions and to fund the cost overruns. The company will issue shares worth $100 million in the coming years, so shareholders' dilution will continue in 2019, and may continue in the future unless the company manages to avoid more delays in its projects.

Valuation

The company is forecasted to show no EPS growth in 2019, and therefore the P/E ratio and the forward P/E ratio are the same. The P/E ratio of 15.62 isn't very high, especially when the company also offers a dividend yield higher than 5%. However, from a company that shows no growth, and a history of poor execution, I would expect a more attractive valuation. Last year I thought that the same valuation was compelling, but due to the poor execution, I require more margin of safety.

The graph from Fastgraphs.com shows that waiting for a better valuation may take a long time. The current valuation is lower than average valuation, and it was only significantly lower during the 2008 financial crisis. In addition, the stable high yield is attractive for income investors, and may protect investors from downside. I still think that dividend-growth investors who invest for future income should require a more compelling valuation.

Southern Company struggles with its fundamentals. It struggles to achieve organic growth, and additional expenses squeeze margins and EPS. The company is forced to issue shares to fund operations, and the only bright light is the attractive dividend. While the company struggles to improve fundamentals, the valuation seems fair for income investors, but not attractive enough for dividend-growth investors.

Opportunities

The company closed a deal for the Mantako Energy Center in Minnesota. Southern Company will receive $650 million from Xcel Energy (XEL). The facility was acquired by Southern Company in 2016 for $395.5 million, so the company will have some extra cash to use for growth and deleveraging. The company achieved an impressive return by selling a non-core asset, and it may signal that the management team can create value.

The company tries to innovate. Innovation requires sometimes risk-taking but can lead to additional value. The company attempted to turn the Kemper Power Plant in Mississippi to a clean coal station and is building a nuclear power plant which will be safe and emission-free. The first project wasn't successful, and the second one is delayed, but in general, an attempt to innovate in a slow growth industry is a positive sign. Another peer that created additional value by innovating was Avista (AVA).

Another positive aspect is the regulatory environment. Southern Company operates mainly in the southern part of the country where the policy is pro-business. Taxes are lower, and regulators tend to be less harsh on the regulated companies. You can see how harsh the regulation in California was, which partially caused the PG&E (PCG) bankruptcy. When you are a regulated utility like Southern Company convenient regulator is a major advantage.

Risks

The Vogtle project is still a major challenge. The project lags schedule, and costs are on the rise. If the project is delayed beyond the current deadline of November 2021 and November 2022, the company will face additional expenses of $1.2 billion for every year of delay. The total cost of the project is over $17 billion, and investors expect to see return on the money invested. At the moment there is a labor shortage, and therefore there is a risk for additional delays.

The company has a short-term history of poor execution. Utilities require major capital investment, and the ability to execute project quickly and efficiently is crucial. The management team of Southern Company was unable to execute the Vogtle and the Kemper projects effectively, and it lowers my trust in its ability to execute efficiently in the future.

Even if from now on the company will improve the execution, it will still need to pay the price for years of additional costs which led to additional debt and additional shares outstanding. Fixing it will require buybacks and deleveraging, and with the payout ratio at 75% it may take time. Therefore, it will be hard for the company to achieve significant growth in the short and medium term.

Conclusion

Southern Company is a good income play. It pays 5% dividend, and the dividend increases together with inflation. The management stated that it is devoted to its progressive dividend policy and therefore, income investors should consider buying shares in the company. At the same time, the company does suffer from several problems which limit growth, and must be noted.

While income investors are less concerned about growth, dividend-growth investors should be worried with the poor execution and the lack of growth. The company should offer a bigger compensation for dividend-growth investors as they wait for it to achieve growth. The dividend yield offered should be more attractive for dividend-growth investors. In my opinion, the correct margin of safety right now requires dividend yield around 5.5%. Dividend-growth investors should consider Southern Company when share price reaches $43.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, WEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.