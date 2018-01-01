Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is on our radar after tanking 12.5% recently, adding to a long decline in shares that began in the last third of calendar 2018. The most recent downside catalyst was triggered after the company came out with news that rights to its "Destiny" franchise were going to one of its partners in development, Bungie. The problem is that this is a move that could lose the company hundreds of millions in revenue. So, shares are selling off following the news, but we think it is a classic bad beat situation to jump on.

What do we mean? We see this as an overreaction. Analysts remain fairly bullish after absorbing the news. Transferring the rights is a "logical decision" and is being interpreted as a good move considering the franchise's current state, according to Baird. Essentially, they view the potential savings in operating expenses as a long-term positive. In short, resources that were dedicated to the "Destiny" franchise can now be put toward projects with more long-term growth potential. Others see the selloff as overdone as well, while shares are also trading at their lowest Street price target.

Take a look at the one year-chart, and you can see the pain the name has experienced, down 45% in a few months, despite little changes to the fundamentals.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We previously saw the name as attractive in the 40s ahead of the holiday in our chat service, and some of you made some moves in the name. We see another opportunity brewing here. It looks like short-term upside resistance at $50-51 is building, while support could be forming at $44-45.

The play

Target entry: $45

Target exit: $49-51

Stop loss: $42.90

Price target for 2020 is $60, upside of 33%

Discussion

The move to sell the franchise may cost revenues in the short-run but will save on operating expenses. The stock was already down 45% on other concerns that we view as benign, mostly stemming from earnings weakness. We see the stock as a buy at $45. But why did the stock fall?

Why the stock fell

Market malaise was one main reason this stock and so many in the market fell from November until the New Year. But trouble began before that. It is reflected in the chart above, but during the week of the last earnings report, shares plummeted around 20% due to a decline in both Q3 sales and earnings which fell 12% and 10.6%, respectively. Perhaps contributing to the company's earnings and revenue declines, the company's monthly active users declined to 345 million, compared to 384 million in the same period of the prior year. This is problematic as monthly active users have now been declining for three quarters straight. So, there are those concerns, but that was priced in many points ago, in our opinion. We see value building here.

Value building

Value has been building with shares priced around 17 times forward earnings. The selloff is presenting a chance to get long while shares are at a historically low multiple for the company. We expect the company to grow earnings around 11-14% annually over the next five years due to opportunities in eSports, continued subscription sales, and the growing access it is seeing in the Asian gaming markets. This expectation takes into account historical performance and recent earnings calls.

If the company can deliver on our expectations, earnings will be up 75-90% from today's levels within 5 years. If we apply a forward p/e ratio of 17, and consider earnings to have doubled, we believe shares could, and should, double from here. While there will undoubtedly be volatility along the way, the longer-term picture is really nice, despite our short-term trade recommendation above. In short, we see it as a viable longer-term play as well.

More on performance and targets

As for actual performance, with sales exceeding $7.0 billion in 2017, Activision has had solid growth in 2018 as final sales for the year are seen around $7.34-7.40 billion, and adjusted earnings are seen at around $2.40-2.50 per share. The annual outlook would have been better, but Q3 was a bit painful as revenues were down in the mid-single digits as discussed above. A strong first half of the year allowed the company to maintain its full-year outlook. The most recent outlook calls for sales of $7.355 billion and earnings of $2.46 per share. So, when Q4 is reported, we are looking for sales of $2.23-2.28 billion, suggesting growth in the high-single digits.

Simple forward valuation considering cash

The balance sheet is interesting as the company has cash of $3.43 billion but debt of $2.70 billion. Taking the difference, we see that net cash amounts to $730 million, or about a buck a share. Trading at $45 per share, we are around 19 times forward expectations when factoring in cash, but 17 times when we consider 2019 earnings should be closer to $2.60+.

These levels have not been seen for some time, and so we view these newfound levels as intriguing, especially when we factor in the shareholder-friendly nature of the company. Considering the aforementioned numbers, we believe that maintaining this pace of growth and fairly similar valuation ranges, shares should trade up to around $55-60 by 2020. This assumes higher range growth of 13-14% in earnings each year and a continued strong cash position.

Shareholder-friendly

We think it is prudent that you do not forget the name is shareholder-friendly. ATVI pays an annual dividend and repurchases equity, although the company does not spend cash wildly on either. However, these activities need to be considered when investing in the stock. Management is conservative in this regard especially when we consider the company generates in the neighborhood of $2 billion of free cash flow annually, but only $300-400 million is allocated to returning cash to shareholders.

One thing that we surmise perhaps at these lower valuations is that the company will step up and buy more shares back. The more shares come down, the more we are inclined to think repurchases are likely to be stepped up in the future to boost the returns seen and value built from the repurchases. Overall, we'd like to see more dividends as the yield is less than 1%, but we will take the bonus we are given.

Take home

Buy this dip. We see shares as cheap, and the recent selloff is an overreaction. While the top line could take a lump in the short-run following the move with "Destiny", the potential savings in operating expenses going forward are likely a long-term positive as resources that were dedicated to that franchise can now be put toward projects with more long-term growth potential.

The stock is trading at its lowest valuations in years, despite an outlook for growth in earnings that are set to be double digits each year for the next few years. While that outlook could change, or risks could mount, we think you are getting an attractive entry point for a trade, and/or longer-term position. The company is also shareholder-friendly to a degree with a small dividend and share repurchases. We believe this stock can be bought in the mid-$40 range and sold fairly soon above $50, though our longer-term price target is $60.