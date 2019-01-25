Cronos Overtook Tilray As The Most Expensive Cannabis Stock

Tilray (TLRY) has been portrayed by most investors as the most expensive cannabis stock on earth. Trading at 155x annualized last quarter revenue, many thought the bubble can't get any worse than Tilray. However, Cronos (CRON) has quietly overtaken Tilray as the most expensive stock as both stocks traded in opposite directions during the last few months.

Tilray Slowly Deflating

We all know Tilray is overvalued. There have been hundreds of articles written on this stock all over the internet. In any case, it does not seem to make sense that few months after it completed its IPO at US$17 per share, the stock could reach as high as US$300 at one point. We have told readers that a fair price would have been US$30 - $40 when the cannabis market was red hot. However, without too much attention, Tilray's stock has actually been slowly deflating. The stock closed around US$70 last week, trading "just 4x" above the IPO price and down ~80% from its all-time high.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In the meantime, Tilray has announced a US$100 million joint research project with AB InBev (BUD) that had little impact on the stock. The weak Q3 reported by the company did not help either, as investors reassess the then-most expensive stock on earth to see how much it's actually worth. The largest private shareholder of Tilray, Privateer, recently announced that it doesn't intend to sell any of the 75 million shares it owns in 1H 2019. The shares soared on the news but have since come down.

Then there comes Cronos.

Cronos Bucking The Trend

Cronos was included as one of our worst calls in 2018 as we have been cautious on this stock since its Nasdaq listing. The stock has done very little in terms of execution in the domestic Canadian market. However, the Altria (MO) investment has altered the story as one could do many things with US$1.8 billion of cash. The stock has traded up significantly since the Altria announcement on December 7. In fact, Cronos shares climbed 40% that week and significantly outperformed just about every single other cannabis stock in the world. Cronos is now trading at its all-time high and well above the price Altria that paid at C$16.25. Altria has warrants exercisable at C$19.00 which are actually in the money right now.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Cronos More Expensive Than Tilray

The result of the divergent share price performances in the last few months is that Cronos has overtaken Tilray as the most expensive cannabis stock now. Based on the last quarter revenue reported by both companies and the market capitalization as of last Friday (Cronos has been adjusted to reflect Altria's investment), Cronos trades at 266x versus Tilray at 155x EV / revenue.

Using Enterprise Value instead of Market Value is necessary here because Cronos would have C$1.8 billion of cash versus Tilray's C$700 million by the time the Altria deal closes. Using a market value would inflate the multiple of Cronos, similar to the case of Canopy (CGC) given its large cash balance. It is worth noting that Canopy has also appreciated significantly in the last few months and now trades at similar valuations as Tilray, indicating short-term overbuying at the stock. Canopy is benefiting from its recent announcement to enter the U.S. hemp industry.

We think Altria's investment at C$16.25 definitely provided valuation support for Cronos shares, however, investors should be aware that it is far from a guarantee that Cronos shares won't fall below that price. In a similar situation, Constellation (STZ) invested C$5 billion in Canopy at C$48.60 per share in August 2018 and Canopy has dropped well below that price since the investment was announced. Cronos shareholders should also consider the fact that Altria has essentially acquired control of the company at a 40% premium and has warrants to own a majority stake in the company.

Looking Ahead

We think both Cronos and Tilray are likely overvalued in the short-term due to different reasons. Tilray benefited from a perfect combination of events including a well-timed IPO on the Nasdaq and a tightly-controlled float. Cronos was able to secure a blockbuster investment from the esteemed Altria right before it runs out of money. However, both stocks trade at very high valuations and we think only time will prove whether these valuations are justified. In the case of Tilray, common sense is prevailing as the stock has been slowly deflating. In the meantime, Cronos has emerged as the most expensive stock on the planet as a result of the Altria investment. In the long run, we firmly believe that fundamentals and execution will matter and both stocks need to prove their worth to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.