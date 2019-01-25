How Safe Is Cincinnati Financial's Dividend?
by: Sure Dividend
Cincinnati Financial is well-known among the dividend growth investment community because of its above-average yield and multi-decade streak of consecutive dividend increases.
Despite the company's remarkable dividend history, its high yield has led some investors to question the safety of its current dividend.
In this article, we examine Cincinnati Financial's dividend safety relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt (including an interest rate stress test).
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is a well-known dividend growth stock because of its combination of above-average yield (2.7%) and remarkable dividend history (58 years of consecutive increases).
Despite the company's amazing dividend track record,