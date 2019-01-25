Intel Swings And Misses

After the bell on Thursday, chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its fourth quarter results. On a day where most semiconductor names rallied, thanks to recent earnings reports across the space, Intel shares jumped almost 4%. However, a mixed finish to 2018, combined with weak guidance and other negative items, sent shares tumbling about 7% in the after-hours session.

For the fourth quarter, Intel came in with revenues of $18.66 billion, a decent-sized miss, as the street was just over $19 billion. This was nice growth over the prior year period still, roughly $1.6 billion on the top line, with most of the company's segments reporting meaningful growth. On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS came in 6 cents ahead of estimates, while GAAP EPS came in about 4 cents shy of estimates.

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, an earnings beat would not be a surprise, given the company's recent track record. The last earnings per share miss came all the way back in October 2015, but the revenue miss snapped a streak of six straight top line beats. Unfortunately, the worst part of this report was the company's guidance, detailed below versus street expectations:

Q1 2019 revenues - $16 billion vs. street at $17.37 billion.

Q1 2019 non-GAAP EPS - $0.87 vs. street at $1.01.

2019 revenues - $71.5 billion vs. street at $73.25 billion.

2019 non-GAAP EPS - $4.60 vs. street at $4.55.

What's interesting to note here is that this forecast implies a fairly decent last nine months of the year, especially on the bottom line. Most of the revenue forecast miss for the year comes from Q1, with Intel guiding Q1 revenues to be flat to slightly down versus expectations for more than 8% growth. The yearly earnings per share forecast is also better than estimates, despite guidance for Q1 being well short. On the conference call as detailed by CNBC, it was mentioned that Intel has some near-term supply issues, especially on the value end, that hopefully will improve by mid-year. Additionally, management said China's economic issues are an issue, and that modem sales are light right now, thanks to the weakness in the smartphone market.

Perhaps, the most surprising part of the Q4 report from what I've seen so far is that no new CEO has been named. It has been just over 7 months now since the resignation of Brian Krzanich, and I was hoping a new leader would be announced in the earnings press release. On the call, interim CEO Bob Swan mentioned that the process is still ongoing, with the board carefully looking at candidates urgently but also somewhat diligently.

The other potential disappointment for some with this report is the dividend raise. The new payout is $0.315 per quarter, a 5% raise over the prior $0.30 rate. Bloomberg had been projecting a 10% payout increase, meaning Intel only delivered half of that expectation. Management is guiding to a free cash flow increase of almost 12% in 2019, and with the share count coming down due to the buyback, you would have thought at least a high single-digit percentage raise was coming. Intel shares will yield about 2.72% based on where shares are trading in the after-hours session.

In the end, Intel's Q4 report was definitely a swing and a miss. Revenues for the period fell a bit short of estimates, and guidance for Q1 and the full year was also a disappointment. The company has not named a new permanent CEO just yet, and the dividend raise wasn't as much as hoped. After a good day of trading on Thursday, shares are down 7% in the after-hours session.

Author's disclaimer: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.